Actor Terry Crews to Receive 2020 NAB Television Chairman’s Award

— Popular “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” actor and “America’s Got Talent” host will accept award at NAB Show —

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) will present the Television Chairman’s Award to actor Terry Crews. The “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star will receive the award during the We Are Broadcasters Celebration on Tuesday, April 21 at the 2020 NAB Show in Las Vegas. The NAB TV Chairman’s Award recognizes individuals for significant achievement in one or more specific art disciplines in television.





Crews stars as Lt. Terry Jeffords in NBC’s Golden Globe Award-winning comedy “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and is host of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” and “America’s Got Talent: The Champions.”

Crews is an actor, comedian, activist and artist. He is well known for his humorous pitchman persona in numerous national commercials, his memorable action-movie hero role in “The Expendables” franchise and for his breakthrough television performances in sitcoms such as “Everybody Hates Chris,” and host of various competition shows, including “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.”

“Terry Crews’ unique ability to entertain audiences transcends traditional television crossing a variety of genres and mediums,” said NAB Television Board Chair Emily Barr. “He is a steadfast advocate for human rights, and we are humbled to present him with this well-deserved honor.”

Crews’ film credits include “Sorry to Bother You,” “Deadpool 2,” “White Chicks,” “Idiocracy,” and several popular Adam Sandler films, including “Blended” and “The Longest Yard.” His upcoming roles include appearances in the highly anticipated animated features “The Willoughby’s” and “Rumble.”

Beyond the screen, Crews was named one of Time magazine’s 2017 Persons of the Year as one of the “Silence Breakers,” speaking out against sexual harassment as part of the #MeToo movement. He also works with the Polaris Project, a leading non-profit organization in the global fight against human trafficking and modern-day slavery, for which he was awarded the UN Global Generation Award.

The NAB Television Chairman’s Award first debuted in 2009 with four-time Emmy and two-time Golden Globe-winning actor Kelsey Grammar as the recipient. Past recipients include “This Is Us” and “Black Panther” star Sterling K. Brown, television and film actress Kristen Bell, and award-winning actress and producer America Ferrera, among others.

Register as press for the 2020 NAB Show.

About NAB Show

NAB Show, held April 18-22, 2020, in Las Vegas is the world’s largest convention encompassing media, entertainment and technology. With more than 90,000 attendees from 160 countries and 1,600+ exhibitors, NAB Show is the ultimate marketplace for solutions that transcend traditional broadcasting and fuel the digital storytelling economy. From creation to consumption, across multiple platforms, NAB Show is where global visionaries convene to bring content to life in new and exciting ways. For complete details, visit www.nabshow.com.

About NAB

The National Association of Broadcasters is the premier advocacy association for America’s broadcasters. NAB advances radio and television interests in legislative, regulatory and public affairs. Through advocacy, education and innovation, NAB enables broadcasters to best serve their communities, strengthen their businesses and seize new opportunities in the digital age. Learn more at www.nab.org.

Contacts

Ann Marie Cumming

202-429-5350