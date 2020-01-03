CES 2020 Exhibitor Profiles: Razer to zGlue

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–CES, the world’s largest gathering for the consumer technology industry, takes place January 7–10, 2020 in Las Vegas. Business Wire is the official news wire partner for CES.

Company: Razer

Booth: 21000

Ticker Symbol & Exchange: HK.1337 (SEHK – Hong Kong Stock Exchange)

Razer™ is the world’s leading lifestyle brand for gamers. With a fan base that spans every continent, the company has designed and built the world’s largest gamer-focused ecosystem of hardware, software and services.

Razer’s award-winning hardware includes high-performance gaming peripherals and Blade gaming laptops.

Razer’s software platform, with over 70 million users, includes Razer Synapse (an IOT platform), Razer Chroma (proprietary RGB lighting), and Razer Cortex (game optimizer and launcher).

In services, Razer Gold is one of the world’s largest virtual credit services for gamers, and Razer Fintech is one of the largest online-to-offline digital payment networks in SE Asia.

Company: RetroLabs

Booth: Sands, Hall G – 51055

A camera application that makes any refrigerator a ‘smart fridge’ – from reducing waste to auto-reordering your favorite foods, FreshCam does it for you.

Company: ROYBI

Booth: 50906

Twitter: https://twitter.comroybirobot

Roybi Robot is an AI-powered educational toy robot for children ages 3-7 in language learning and basic STEM.

Company: RVIVE

Booth: 51524

RVIVE is a self-care and recovery app, built with a holistic understanding of mind and body to achieve optimal health and wellness results. Our approach eliminates confusion by using AI to build individualized programs that address soreness, muscle tightness, and feeling tired and stressed.

RVIVE features:

Combinations include self-care instructional videos, yoga, Pilates, functional exercises, binaural beats, breathing, guided and unguided meditations, and more.

RVIVE consider the user’s available time, how they feel, and the self-care equipment they have stored in their RVIVE Wellness Locker.

RVIVE is the only mobile application that includes program utilization of the self-care equipment on the market and is able to dynamically add them into the recommendations as the user stores more equipment.

RVIVE LIVE, Join industry leading experts from all over the world in a live class, Yoga, Meditation, Pilates, Stretching, Myofascial Equipment and more.

Company: Rydeen Mobile Electronics

Booth: Westgate, Suite 2230

At Rydeen Mobile Electronics, our mission is to provide the safest vehicle driving experience with solution-based products and technologies… aiming for ZERO auto accidents & auto thefts…thus creating “peace of mind everyday” to consumers worldwide. At CES 2020, we are introducing vehicle IoT/WiFi surveillance DVR device, which is 4G/5G ready. For more information, visit our website at www.rydeenmobile.com or visit us at Westgate Suite #2230 during CES 2020.

Company: SABRE- Security Equipment Corporation

Booth: 41767

SABRE, the leading brand in personal safety and the most trusted pepper spray by police and consumers worldwide, is family owned and operated with over four decades of experience. A leader in safety innovation, SABRE’s new SMART Pepper Spray and Personal Safety App will help you stay safer and connected with loved ones. The company’s law enforcement grade pepper sprays provide consumers with the same superior quality chosen exclusively by the New York Police Department, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, and law enforcement agencies worldwide. Whether you want pepper spray, gel, home security, or connected safety, SABRE has you covered.

Company: SafeToken SA

Booth: 52142 – Sands Hall G (Eureka Park)

Zero Standby Energy©, a revolutionary miniature electronic circuit, allows for the complete reduction of energy consumption by household appliances while in standby mode. A brand of SafeToken SA, which applies advanced scientific researches to provide ultra-low power and secure solutions to connected devices, Zero Standby Energy allows appliances to remain in standby mode without using a single Watt of electricity. Subject to an expected worldwide patent, which could potentially save consumers an estimated equivalent of $80 billion USD, not to mention a huge impact on environmental change.

Company: Savari, Inc.

Booth: 1316

Savari seeks to make the world’s roadways and vehicles automated and safer by deploying advanced wireless sensor technologies and software. Savari builds software and hardware sensor solutions for automotive car manufacturers, the automotive aftermarket and smart cities. The company pioneered V2X radio technology, which is crucial for vehicles to achieve Level 4 and Level 5 of automation. The technology allows vehicles to share data with other vehicles, traffic lights and smartphones. Savari is a leader in V2X technology and is headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif. For more information, visit savari.net.

Company: Seagate Technology

Booth: Venetian, Lvl 3 – San Polo 3404

Ticker Symbol & Exchange: STX (Nasdaq)

Seagate crafts the datasphere, helping to maximize humanity’s potential by innovating world-class, precision-engineered data management solutions with a focus on sustainable partnerships. Learn more at www.seagate.com. Follow Seagate on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Spiceworks, YouTube and subscribe to our blog.

Company: SecuX Technology Inc.

Booth: Sands, Halls A-D – 45840

SecuX is a security pioneer for emerging Blockchain technology. We launch a revolution of multiple cryptocurrency payments integrated with hardware wallets. The entire solution, including product and service, is designed for easy-to-use and applicable safely to every offline scenario. We can support payment service providers, point of sale service providers or physical retailers to quickly enter the cryptocurrency business. We focus on the technology development of problem-solving and wish to bring everyone enjoying Blockchain safely and conveniently in everyone’s daily living.

Company: Seoul Semiconductor Co., Ltd.

Booth: LVCC, South Hall 3 – 30061

Ticker Symbol & Exchange: 046890 (KRX – Korea Stock Exchange)

Seoul Semiconductor is a global LED company with sales of approximately $1.2B in 2018 and the fourth place in the global LED market. We are flexibly responding to the rapidly changing LED market by building a diverse product portfolio with differentiated technology through approximately 14,000 patents, and currently supply high quality LED products through 4 local subsidiaries, 4 production plants and 40 overseas sales offices.

Company: Seville Classics

Booth: 43940

A leading supplier of standing desk solutions, Seville Classics is comprised of product engineers and designers that are consistently working hard to craft premium sit-to-stand products at an affordable price point. Our focus centers on bringing innovative housewares and hardware products to homes and businesses with superior design, quality, and value. At CES, we are introducing our range of solutions, including our newest height-adjustable standing desk with unique wood face, solid tempered glass top, and rear-illuminated touch panel. We will also be showcasing safety and functionality in our new SmartSense™ Standing Electric Desk as well as new ergonomic desk accessories.

Company: SharingOS

Booth: 3334

Have you rented an e-scooter, e-bike or electric car recently? You’ve probably noticed that global micro-mobility sharing is on the rise and SharingOS solutions are helping bring about this global mobility revolution. Key to SharingOS’ vision is the belief that for shared mobility to work globally, it first needs to be accepted locally. SharingOS brings a convenient, consumer-focused mobility service through their white-label hardware and software platforms. These platforms help e-vehicle operators run their fleet with easily operable and reliable technology through effortless, plug-and-play solutions. This allows SharingOS partners to grow in their local markets, which ultimately helps cities worldwide mitigate against urban congestion and reduce carbon emissions.

Company: Shenzhen Deeproute.ai Co., Ltd

Booth: 25647

DeepRoute is a global self-driving solution provider focusing on full-stack level 4 self-driving technology. In 2019, DeepRoute and Dongfeng Motor Corporation have jointly developed vehicles for a robo-taxi service. The company also collaborate with a well-known mobility company in China to provide a robo-taxi service in central China. In CES 2020, DeepRoute will launch its low-cost, small volume and low power consumption (45W, about 1/9 of traditional solution) computing platform solution using NVIDIA automotive grade platform – Jetson AGX Xavier. DeepRoute uses its Inference Engine to optimize the computing resource for self-driving vehicles to operate properly in urban streets in China.

Company: Shenzhen GJS Technology Co., Ltd.

Booth: Sands, Halls A-D – 45146 (Wearables)

Shenzhen GJS Technology Co., Ltd. is a high tech enterprise specializing in R&D, and producing and promoting consumer battle robots and gaming robots.

Well known for its outstanding mechanical aesthetics and commercial application of cutting edge technology, GJS ROBOT has attracted millions of fans both at home and abroad with three blockbuster products: the battle robot GANKER, GANKER EX and the gaming robot GEIO.

Since 2015, GJS ROBOT has been developing state of the art AI and technology to create advanced robots which surpass the imagination.

GJS is on the forefront of creating a new popular entertainment, Robot Sport, which will unite people around competitive battle robots.

Company: Shenzhen Thousandshores Technology Co., Ltd.

Booth: 36229 LVCC – South Hall 4

Founded in 2010 by two passionate entrepreneurs, Thousandshores Inc., formerly known as Hisgadget Inc., set out to provide innovative, high-quality consumer electronics to enrich and improve everyday life. We have rapidly expanded into a full-fledged global company and made its mark in the United States, Canada, Japan, Spain, Italy, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom. Our products range from audio products, chargers, power to other cellphone/computer accessories. Brands we have for consumer electronics are Tribit and iClever. Tribit–A Bluetooth Audio and Headphones brand that hits the highs on both smashing sound quality and stunning looks.

Company: Silent Beacon

Booth: 40731

Silent Beacon is a wireless panic-button device that delivers safety in seconds with the press of a button. The Bluetooth safety wearable utilizes its patented technology to instantly notify your network of an emergency. Paired with a free app, the Silent Beacon device can directly call 911, and text, email, and share your live GPS location to your loved ones all at once — a simple solution to keep you safer and ease your worries. Silent Beacon has no monthly payments or hidden fees, works internationally and allows easy customizable call & alert settings via its free app.

Company: Skriware

Booth: Sands, Hall G – 51057

An educational ecosystem that focuses on teaching creative problem solving and critical thinking using 3D printing to create hands-on experience.

Company: Smardii

Booth: 50853

Smardii’s innovative new product is destined to emerge as a disruptive force in adult and elder care. Smardii is a sensor-based wearable solution that transforms any adult protection into a smart diaper that continuously monitors and detects health conditions. The smart system detects urine and stool, as well as checks body temperature, body positioning and runs real-time urinalysis for medical staff and caregivers to review on the Smardii dashboard or app and respond to in real time. Through this product Smardii is crafting the future of adult and elder care while providing valuable information for preventive care, dignity of care, and improved health.

Company: Sonnet Industries

Booth: 18049

Importer of clocks, clock radios, telephones, magnifiers, binoculars, and radios.

Company: SpotOn Virtual Smart Fence

Booth: 40550

SpotOn Virtual Smart Fence is the first and only dog containment and tracking system that lets users take their dog and fence wherever they go. Unlike traditional invisible fences, SpotOn’s patented technology lets users program containment areas simply by walking a perimeter—at home, at the beach, camping or anywhere in between. The entire system is a collar and a phone app that connects to three global navigation satellite services and multiple cellular networks. Named a CES 2020 Innovation Award honoree and a 2019 NH Tech Alliance Product of the Year, SpotOn Virtual Smart Fence makes the world your backyard.

Company: StreamGear Inc.

Booth: 51775 (Eureka Park at the Sands Convention Center)

StreamGear is hyper-focused on developing tools that make it easy for users to create high-quality video. Our first product, VidiMo, turns a smartphone and video source into a full-fledged, virtual video production and transmission facility, making it easier than ever for video enthusiasts to create and share engaging live content. Enabling anyone to become a social media video star or citizen journalist, VidiMo – the Video director on Mobile – lets a single person with a smartphone and video camera produce multi-source, television-style shows that can be streamed live, recorded or both.

Company: Sure Petcare

Booth: Sands Expo Halls A-D 42958

Sure Petcare, the pet technology specialist, provides products that empower owners to care for their pets in new ways. Founded in 2007, we have an award-winning range of microchip-operated and connected pet doors and feeders, and dog behavior and activity monitor, Animo. Sure Petcare along with HomeAgain, is a Companion Animal portfolio of digital products within Merck Animal Health.

Our product roadmap features a connected product portfolio to provide proactive data and insight into pets’ day-to-day behaviors which provide greater understanding of their pets’ health and wellbeing.

The company sells direct, through retail and veterinary practices in 35 countries.

For further information visit www.surepetcare.com.

Company: Swann

Booth: Westgate, Suite 469

Swann is a global leader in do-it-yourself security monitoring and has been providing innovative yet cost-effective security and consumer electronics solutions for over 30 years, having started in Melbourne, Australia in 1987.

Swann creates and stands behind the world’s smartest, most intuitive and best value security solutions to empower consumers to protect and stay connected to their home or business no matter where life takes them.

With offices in the USA, Canada, UK, Australia, China, Hong Kong and distribution partners around the globe, Swann is a key player in the global DIY security market. Swann partners with leading retailers and distributors such as Best Buy, Fry’s Electronics, Sam’s Club, Lowe’s Home Improvement, Menards, Dixons Carphone, Currys PC World, Screwfix, Costco Wholesale, Amazon, Exertis, JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman, Bunnings Warehouse, Jaycar Electronics, Officeworks, Ingram Micro and more. Swann’s vision is to be the world leader in smart security solutions, taking care of people and making every home and business a safe place.

Company: Syntiant Corp.

Booth: LVCC — Central Hall 12401

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Irvine, Calif., Syntiant Corp. is moving artificial intelligence and machine learning from the cloud to edge devices. Syntiant’s advanced chip solutions merge deep learning with semiconductor design to produce ultra-low-power, high performance, deep neural network processors for always-on voice applications in battery-powered devices, ranging from hearing aids to smart speakers and mobile phones. The company is backed by some of the world’s strongest strategic investors, including Intel Capital, Microsoft M12, Bosch Ventures and the Amazon Alexa Fund. More information on the company can be found by visiting www.syntiant.com or by following Syntiant on Twitter @Syntiantcorp.

Company: TALI CONNECTED

Booth: 50534

TALI Helmets are the world’s safest motorcycle helmet, providing safety essentials without asking you to compromise on style, comfort or performance:

Surround LED Lights, emergency system with fall detection, anti-loss alarm, voice navigation, Bluetooth speaker, carbon fiber materials.

Company: TDK

Booth: 11448 (Central Hall)

Ticker Symbol & Exchange: 6762 (TSE – Taiwan Stock Exchange)

At CES 2020, TDK Corporation will feature the industry’s most comprehensive portfolio of passive components, power supplies, batteries and sensors. TDK solutions that enable today’s and tomorrow’s electronic products will be showcased in real-world applications such as AR/VR, automotive, drones, robots, sound systems, and wearable healthcare. TDK solutions are marketed under the product brands TDK, Chirp, EPCOS, InvenSense, Micronas, Tronics and TDK-Lambda. The company has design and manufacturing locations and sales offices in Asia, Europe, and in North and South America. In fiscal 2019, TDK posted sales of USD 12.5 billion and employed 105,000 people worldwide.

Company: TeamViewer

Booth: 21466 LVCC south 1

As a leading global remote connectivity platform, TeamViewer connects users to anyone, anything, anywhere, anytime. The company offers secure remote access, support, control and collaboration capabilities for online endpoints of any kind and supports all sized businesses to tap into their full digital potential. TeamViewer has been activated on approximately 2 billion devices; up to 45 million devices are online at the same time. The company employs about 800 people in offices across Europe, the US, and Asia Pacific.

Company: Telit

Booth: Westgate 2701

Telit is the global leader in IoT enablement. Our enterprise-grade hardware, connectivity, and platforms transform business through the power of IoT. With over one thousand of the world’s leading IoT experts, we share a relentless commitment to delivering the future of digital business for our customers.

Company: T-Global Technology Co., Ltd

Booth: 60524

T-Global Technology is dedicated to the development, manufacture and research of thermal solution engineering and materials. We provide our customers with TIM, Heat pipe, VC, Heat sink, Thermal simulations With rich experience in research, development and marketing, We hope we can keep improve the research technology and become one of the leading expert in thermal solution industry.

Company: Tivic Health

Booth: 50527

Whether you suffer from seasonal or year-round allergies, you can get sinus pain relief right at home with ClearUP Sinus Pain Relief a handheld, FDA cleared device available without a prescription. No more pills, sprays or flushes. ClearUP uses a proprietary microcurrent waveform to help allergy sufferers relieve sinus pain in one five-minute treatment. ClearUP is simple yet sophisticated technology. Glide ClearUP along your cheek, nose and brow bone and the low-level electrical stimulation targets the underlying sinus nerve fibers to relieve sinus pain. ClearUP even guides you to the most optimal treatment points with a light and vibration system.

Company: Top Guard Technologies

Booth: 53147

Top Guard Technologies focuses on delivering immediate aid to those in need of safety through wireless alert devices and tracking applications. Personal security, safety, and accessibility are the hallmarks of Top Guard Technologies as we strive to provide our customers with the confidence that comes from knowing that the safety of their loved ones – and themselves – is carefully monitored.

Company: TOTO USA

Booth: 43125

For more than 100 years, TOTO has been the recognized leader in innovation, technology, performance, and design with products that enhance the luxury bathroom experience. Dedicated to engineering products that respect the environment while meeting people’s needs for comfort, beauty, and performance, TOTO instituted its Universal Design Research Center for Advanced Science and Technology. As the world’s largest plumbing manufacturer with $5.19 billion dollars in annual sales (as of March 2018 and its exchange rate), TOTO continues to raise industry standards and consumer expectations as to what is possible for residential bathrooms and public restrooms.

Company: ToughTested

Booth: 31118

ToughTested, the leader of rugged mobile, power and audio accessories, will unveil a new series of powerbanks at CES2020, Rugged 30, Solar 20 BigFoot, Solar 16 and LifeLight, rugged, versatile and technologically advanced portable power units that multi-task for varied uses.

The winner of multiple CES Innovation Awards, ToughTested products meet military inspection standards and are backed by a five-year warranty, one of the longest warranties in the business.

ToughTested is a division of Mizco International Inc. ToughTested products are currently available for sale at Bass Pro Shops, Cabelas, Loves, Pilot/Flying J, O’Reilly, Staples (and more) and online at ToughTested.com.

Company: Tribit Audio

Booth: 36229 LVCC – South Hall 4

Founded by a collective of sound engineers and design maestros in 2017, Tribit has become one of the fastest-growing brands in North America. As a Wireless Audio brand, Tribit hits the highs on both smashing sound quality and stunning looks. From its first XSound Go wireless Bluetooth speaker—which were an enduring global favorite, to the latest QuietPlus ANC Bluetooth headphones, the music never ever stops. Literally, from our morning commute, to our evening run, to our weekend outdoor adventures, there is always a soundtrack that shakes things up with excitement. CES 2020 attendees will be able to try the product during Tribit’s 3rd public demos at booth #36229 in LVCC, South Hall 4 from Jan. 7-10.

Company: TriLumina

Booth: Westgate, Suite 25121

TriLumina delivers industry-leading NIR illumination solutions in new automotive, industrial and consumer products. These patented innovations in VCSEL technology for 3D-sensing and LiDAR enable fast development of tomorrow’s technologies. As the preferred industry platform, TriLumina illumination solutions democratize and advance a range of applications—from AR/VR, 3D-sensing, autonomous vehicles, ADAS and beyond.

Company: Triple W

Booth: 45625

Triple W, innovator of connected health devices, is featuring a “sneak peek” of DFree® bowel sensor, the first wearable device for incontinence that monitors your bowels with a safe and noninvasive ultrasound sensor and notifies you via smartphone or tablet when it’s time to go! DFree stands for “diaper-free.” Of persons aged 65 and over living at home, 44% reported accidental urinary leakage, and 17% reported accidental bowel leakage. Triple W received “Best of CES 2019” award in Digital Health for its DFree bladder sensor. With DFree, people with incontinence can live their life with peace of mind from accidents.

Company: TROVA

Booth: 52538, Sands Hall G

Smart, Sexy, Secure. Privacy is a must . . . Not a maybe with TROVA, a smart storage device designed with an equal focus on discretion, security and beauty – perfect for jewelry, medications, credit cards and more. Tightly sealed and artfully designed in sleek Aluminum Alloy, TROVA vessels range from pocket and handbag sized, to larger containers that can be elegantly displayed at home, concealing its contents from inappropriate audiences. Wirelessly connected via Bluetooth and accessible through biometric scanning, TROVA’s proprietary app allows only paired users to unlock it protecting TROVA – and its contents from prying eyes or curious hands.

Company: Twinkly

Booth: Sands, Halls A-D – 41764

Ledworks S.R.L. is an Italian startup whose mission is to bring software innovation to the world of consumer and professional lighting. Ledworks is the creator of Twinkly Smart Decor – a product suite of lighting with many innovative features that can be controlled via a smartphone app. Twinkly’s innovative and customizable LED lights offer unlimited combinations of colors and patterns, giving consumers the ability to customize their holiday and home decorations right from their smartphone. With patent-pending technology, the Twinkly app recognizes the positions of and is able to individually control each LED light, allowing for a completely unique smart decoration experience.

Company: UBTECH Robotics

Booth: 26015

UBTECH Robotics is a global leader in intelligent humanoid robotics and AI technologies, best known for groundbreaking consumer, enterprise, and education robots such as Walker, Cruzr, Alpha 1S, Lynx, UKIT, and the award-winning JIMU Robot line of robots designed to support STEM education in a fun, hands-on way. With its world-class robots that are interactive and enjoyable for the entire family, UBTECH Robotics allows you step away from traditional play and into a world where robots are our friends. For additional information about the company, see www.ubtrobot.com.

Company: UL

Booth: 43537

UL helps create a better world by applying science to solve safety, security and sustainability challenges. We empower trust by enabling the safe adoption of innovative new products and technologies. Everyone at UL shares a passion to make the world a safer place. All of our work, from independent research and standards development, to testing and certification, to providing analytical and digital solutions, helps improve global well-being. Businesses, industries, governments, regulatory authorities and the public put their trust in us so they can make smarter decisions. To learn more, visit UL.com

Company: United Crest Healthcare

Booth: Sands, Halls A-D – 46525

We are the world’s leading provider of the digital solutions, as we digitalize business with ASIC, IoT and Artificial Intelligence across various sectors.

We focus on improving lives by offering comprehensive portfolio of IoT modules, IoT enabler, easily to turn your products into Internet of Things. The AI-powered edge computing is being developed and successfully used in pathology image analysis with 97% accuracy.

Moreover, our technologies is seamless connectivity to imedic™, the most advanced Cloud Hospital and mobile health services.

Our mission is to establish the digital ecosystem with our Innovative solutions to make our lives better and easier.

Company: U.S. JACLEAN, INC.

Booth: 46021

U.S. JACLEAN, INC. is the parent company and sole distributor of Daiwa Massage chairs. For 37 years, U.S. JACLEAN, INC. has pioneered bringing healing techniques into the home through original, expertly designed products. Headquartered in Los Angeles with facilities nationwide, U.S. JACLEAN, INC. and its growing family of brands are committed to delivering the highest quality, cutting edge, at-home health and wellness technologies at affordable prices.

Company: Valencell

Booth: 44313

Valencell transforms the science of wearable biometrics to enable impactful health outcomes. Through innovative R&D and validated technologies, we develop breakthroughs and collaborate with wearables, hearables, and medical device companies around the world to deliver amazing results. Valencell produces the most accurate wearable biometric sensor systems in the world and provides this patent-protected technology to consumer electronics manufacturers, mobile device and accessory makers, medical device makers, sports and fitness brands and gaming companies for integration into their products.

Company: Velodyne Lidar, Inc.

Booth: 7520

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. provides smart, powerful lidar solutions for autonomy and driver assistance. Headquartered in San Jose, Calif., Velodyne is known worldwide for its portfolio of breakthrough lidar sensor technologies. At CES, Velodyne will highlight its lidar technology that enables high-level Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) for safe navigation and collision avoidance, all within compact form factors. Velodyne will host an in-booth press conference to announce a breakthrough lidar sensor that sets a new industry benchmark for size, versatility and affordability, exciting new ADAS software, partnerships and customer relationships on Tuesday, January 7, at 11:00 a.m. PST.

Company: Watergen

Booth: Sands Hall A-D 43146

Watergen is the award-winning developer of Water-from-air solutions. Our ground-breaking technology delivers a cost efficient and reliable solution for creating a new and unlimited source of premium-quality drinking water as pure and natural as the first drop of rain. Our water generators come in a range of sizes to suit cities, villages, commercial centers, schools, hospitals, offices, residential buildings, private homes. Our products and patented GENius technology are able to produce safe, clean and fresh-tasting drinking water, improving the quality of life of billions of people around the world.

Company: Wiseair

Booth: Sands, Hall G – 51053

A tech startup that fights urban air pollution through a new model of smart city, combining innovative technologies with the ambitions of urban communities.

Company: Wistron NeWeb Corp.

Booth: 20620

Ticker Symbol & Exchange: 6285 (TSE – Taiwan Stock Exchange)

Wistron NeWeb Corporation (WNC) specializes in the design and development of cutting-edge communication products. WNC’s technical expertise ranges across applications from broadband, broadcasting, multimedia, and the IoT to wireline and wireless communications, with product scope covering solutions in network communications, digital home products, satellite broadcasting, and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS).

Company: YO HOME SPERM TEST

Booth: 45921

YO is the first, and only FDA cleared At-Home Semen Analysis test and Path to Pregnancy App that records a video of your sperm, tests motile (moving) sperm, and ranks sperm quality compared to other men who have fathered children. The free application guides the test and provides a comprehensive set of fertility focused recommendations and tools to help Men, Women, or Partners begin or improve their Journey towards Pregnancy. Developed by experts: Medical Electronic Systems is the World Leader in commercial-grade automated semen analysis solutions for laboratories and fertility centers world-wide. Remember, it ALL Started with a Sperm!

Company: Zendure

Booth: Venetian Suite 35-106

Zendure USA Inc. was founded in 2013 by Tom Haflinger and Bryan Liu. Our mission is to deliver top-quality consumer electronics that exceed consumer expectations using high-end materials, premiere product development partners and user-centric design. Zendure’s first product was the A-Series External Battery, which was supported by over two thousand people during a one-month Kickstarter campaign, making it one of the most successful external batteries projects out there.

We strive to keep innovating, designing trustworthy products, and improving people’s lives.

Company: Zero Key

Booth: Sands, Hall G – 50516 (Eureka Park)

ZeroKey has built transformational Industrial IoT sensor technology that provides building scale millimetre-level 3D tracking of objects using a convenient coin sized IIoT sensor. We digitize manual processes that have never been digitized before, which is driving a paradigm shift within industrial environments to reimagine industrial workflows and processes from the ground up to realize dramatic efficiency gains with fewer process failures. The industries we serve include automotive, manufacturing, energy, and supply chain management.

No other technology in the market offers the combination of wide-area and ultra-high accuracy 3D tracking, which positions ZeroKey uniquely to disrupt a $300+ billion dollar market. www.zerokey.com

Company: zGlue

Booth: 44543