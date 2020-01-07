SoundHound Inc. Adds iHeartRadio Content To Hound App And Houndify Voice AI Platform

Live Radio, Podcasts, and Artist Radio offerings will be available to stream for free — no login or authentication required

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SoundHound Inc.®, the leading innovator in voice-enabled AI and conversational intelligence technologies, today announced a new integration with iHeartRadio to bring its robust slate of audio content to SoundHound Inc.’s Hound app and Houndify™ voice AI platform. Through the partnership, Hound and Houndify users will have access to iHeartRadio’s free offerings including Live Radio (U.S. only), Artist Radio (U.S. only), and Podcasts (available globally except the U.K.), no login or authentication required, in early 2020.





“ Music is a core pillar of the SoundHound Inc. brand and experience, and an artform that we hold very near and dear to our hearts,” said Kamyar Mohajer, VP of Corporate Strategy and International Expansion at SoundHound Inc. “ iHeartRadio is one of the most recognized names in music and content, and with podcasts now becoming a bigger part of peoples’ lives, we’re thrilled to add their robust catalog to the Hound and Houndify platforms for millions of our global users to enjoy.”

“ We are excited to team up with SoundHound Inc. and expand our reach to their millions of users across the globe,” said Michele Laven, President of the Strategic Partnerships Group for iHeartMedia. “ Our continued goal is to make iHeartRadio’s massive library of audio content available everywhere our listeners are on the products and services they expect. SoundHound’s prominent position within the automotive industry and their seamless integration of voice assistant technology makes them an ideal partner for us.”

Houndify’s technologies represents more than a decade of R&D and innovation by SoundHound Inc., resulting in unique advantages, making it the smartest and most accurate voice AI platform in the market. Houndify’s patented Speech-to-Meaning™ and Deep Meaning Understanding™ technologies deliver unprecedented speed and accuracy in voice recognition and responses, and an ability to understand context, such as the user’s location or previous queries, to support natural interactions. Another key advantage of Houndify is its architecture for collaborative intelligence called “Collective AI,” a powerful mechanism that facilitates collaboration among developers by enabling them to extend the functionality of existing knowledge domains. This results in a global AI with comprehensive knowledge that is always learning, is crowdsourced to domain experts, and is larger than the sum of its parts.

About SoundHound Inc.:

SoundHound Inc. turns sound into understanding and actionable meaning. We believe in enabling humans to interact with the things around them in the same way we interact with each other: by speaking naturally to mobile phones, cars, apps, TVs, smart speakers, and every other part of the emerging ‘connected’ world. Our consumer product, Hound, leverages our Speech-to-Meaning™ and Deep Meaning Understanding™ technologies to create a groundbreaking smartphone experience, and is the first product to build on the Houndify platform. Our SoundHound App applies our technology to music, enabling people to discover, explore, and share the music around them, and even find the name of that song stuck in their heads by singing or humming. Through the Houndify platform, we aim to bring voice-enabled AI to everyone and enable others to build on top of it. We call this Collective AI. Our Mission: Houndify everything.

About iHeartMedia:

iHeartMedia is the number one audio company in the United States, reaching nine out of 10 Americans every month – and with its quarter of a billion monthly listeners, has a greater reach than any other media company in the U.S. The company’s leadership position in audio extends across multiple platforms including more than 850 live broadcast stations; streaming music, radio and on demand via its iHeartRadio digital service available across more than 250 platforms and 2,000 devices including smart speakers, digital auto dashes, tablets, wearables, smartphones, virtual assistants, TVs and gaming consoles; through its influencers; social; branded iconic live music events; and podcasts as the #1 commercial podcast publisher globally. iHeartMedia also leads the audio industry in analytics and attribution technology for its marketing partners, using data from its massive consumer base. iHeartMedia is a division of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ: IHRT). Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.

