INSERTING and REPLACING CES 2020 Exhibitor Profiles: AdvancingDiversity.org to Futurus Technology

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–In release dated January 3, 2020, insert after profile for CarePredict a new profile for Case Western Reserve University.

The corrected release reads:

CES 2020 EXHIBITOR PROFILES: ADVANCINGDIVERSITY.ORG TO FUTURUS TECHNOLOGY

CES, the world’s largest gathering for the consumer technology industry, takes place January 7–10, 2020 in Las Vegas. Business Wire is the official news wire partner for CES.

Listed below are exhibitor profiles for AdvancingDiversity.org to Futurus Technology.

Please also note the following important information:

Company: AdvancingDiversity.org (MediaVillage)

Booth: Park MGM

AdvancingDiversity.org, in partnership with MediaVillage and leaders of global media, advertising, tech and entertainment companies, will host the 3rd Advancing a Diverse Workforce MeetUp January 8, 6:00 to 7:30pm, at the Park MGM.

“ The MeetUp is for students, recent graduates, tech workers, educators, veterans, healthcare, retail and hospitality professionals looking for careers in media, marketing and entertainment,” explained Jack Myers, Founder of MediaVillage and AdvancingDiversity.org, who has been at the forefront of diversity, inclusion and equality activism for over two decades.

It’s FREE; but you must submit at www.CES20.com.

The MeetUp follows the 3rd Advancing Diversity Hall of Honors Induction Experience, recognizing the industry’s most successful diversity, inclusion and equality programs.

Company: AEC Connectors Co., Ltd

Booth: 20135

AEC Connectors Co., Ltd. is a professional manufacturer of connectors based in Taiwan. We provide various types of connectors, adaptors and cables, including high-end audio and video connectors, RF connectors, audio cable assemblies, video cable assemblies, RCA adaptors and RF cable assemblies.

For additional information, visit us at our booth located in the LVCC, South Hall 1 – 20135.

Company: AEye

Booth: LVCC, North Hall – 7538

AEye is a pioneer of artificial perception and the creator of iDAR™, a smart sensor that enables self-driving cars to see, classify, and respond to an object in real-time, and before it’s too late. AEye’s technology enables automated vehicles to make better decisions, faster – paving the way for safe & reliable vehicle autonomy. The company is based in the San Francisco Bay Area, and backed by world-renowned investors including Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, Taiwania Capital, Hella Ventures, LG Electronics, Subaru-SBI, Aisin, Intel Capital and Airbus Ventures.

Company: Aidata Corp.

Booth: 60520

Established in 1980, Aidata Corp. has since proven itself to be a leading manufacturer of computer and office accessories. Throughout the evolution of digital media, our constant reinventions and innovations have succeeded in creating accessories that would allow for increased efficiency and comfort. In the face of competition within the market, we never fail to place quality as our top priority, meeting the expectations and upholding the standard of “Made in Taiwan” label, as well as passing stringent factory inspections from large North American and European retailers. At Aidata, we put excellent quality and great innovation within your reach.

Company: AirSelfie

Booth: Sands, Halls A-D – 42370

AirSelfie is the creator of the world’s smallest and lightest aerial camera. The company’s latest product, the AIR PIX, offers a completely unique, hands free way to capture high-definition selfie photos and videos from the air, even without a smartphone connection. AirSelfie is leading the way in aerial imaging robotics, embracing the experiential approach to image capture. Also, the highly intuitive AirSelfie app sets the experience apart from all other aerial cameras with a robust image editing suite. With the AIR PIX, you can be your own personal photographer, seamlessly capturing life’s moments and instantly sharing on social media.

Company: Alliance Entertainment

Booth: 41164

Alliance Entertainment is the largest home entertainment distributor in the United States. We proudly offer a catalog of over 1M SKUs everything from music and movies, to consumer electronics, toys, games, collectibles, books and apparel. With more than 30 years of distribution experience Alliance serves customers of every size, providing a robust suite of services to re-seller and retailers worldwide. Alliance Entertainment is your total One-Stop solution for all your entertainment product and data needs. As a solutions-based operation, Alliance Entertainment drives sales for your company with unparalleled selection and cost-efficient processing. Whether you are a brick and mortar store or a web retailer, we will help your business thrive.

Company: Altec Lansing

Booth: Central Hall – 16029

Since 1927, generations of music enthusiasts have recognized Altec Lansing as a premier brand that consistently delivers high quality and rich sound in a host of audio products including; headphones, earphones, everything-proof speakers, home and car audio, DJ speakers, turntables, mobile accessories, and more. Altec Lansing provides a seamless combination of beautiful design aesthetics and terrific sound to exceed every audiophile’s expectations. At CES 2020, the brand will be introducing new speakers, earphones and headphones to their already robust line of audio products in addition to introductions in new product categories, including gaming accessories and charging solutions.

Company: Altek Corporation

Booth: MP25668

Ticker Symbol & Exchange: 3059TT (TSE – Taiwan Stock Exchange)

Please come and experience the latest Vision AI solutions suite powered by Altek’s AI technology. Altek, a vision AI company presenting the brand-new Vision AI solutions including AI camera, AI Box and 3D Sensing modules in CES 2020. Specific to this event, Altek is proud to introduce the world smallest and advanced edge AI companion chip suitable for full range applications with first on stage live demonstration showing off the field leading technology of extremely low power consumption (10mW), extremely high computation power efficient (0.5TOPS) and extremely flexible powered by in house exclusive advance technology.

Company: ALTYOR

Booth: 40226

For over 25 years, ALTYOR has been designing, manufacturing, ensuring certification and distribution of IoT and smart devices. With 240 employees, ALTYOR is based in France (Orleans) and China (Shanghai). Our focus: the industrialisation of medium to large-scale projects (a few thousand to hundreds of thousands of units).

Company: Amaryllo Inc.

Booth: Sands, Halls A-D – 42564

Founded in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, Amaryllo is the pioneer in AI as a Service. Standalone auto-tracking and facial recognition are our patented technologies. We provide a total solution to transform CCTV into cutting-edge biometric robotic cameras that offer military 256-bit encryption, cloud analytics, and storage. Soteria is the world’s first cloud-based real-time analytics CRM service. Powered by AI, Soteria collects actionable data and assists business owners in gaining crucial insights on their customers while simultaneously providing after business-hour security protection.

Company: Ambi Labs Limited

Booth: 40449

Ambi Labs is a HK IoT startup. We aim to bridge the gap between outdated appliances and technology, creating a comfortable and energy-efficient modern home. Our product, Ambi Climate is an AI-enhanced smart controller for air conditioners and heat pumps. Instead of controlling based on temperature alone, our unique AI engine learns the impact of additional factors – humidity, sunlight, weather and time of day – to auto-adjust based on your preferences, boosting comfort and saving energy. Integrated with Amazon Alexa, Apple Siri, Google Home and IFTTT, Ambi Climate ensures a truly smart home experience.

Company: Analog Devices

Booth: South Hall 3, Booth #30322

Ticker Symbol & Exchange: ADI (Nasdaq)

Analog Devices, Inc. is a leading global technology company at the cutting-edge of today’s most disruptive technologies. We design and manufacture technical products and solutions that interpret the physical world around us, extracting and measuring physical signals and turning them into powerful data and intelligence that enable technologies to solve real-world problems in smarter, faster, and more impactful ways than ever before. From autonomous driving, digital healthcare, and renewable energy to intelligent factories and 5G communications, Analog Devices offers high performance integrated circuits, algorithms, software and systems to better sense, measure, interpret, connect, secure, and power the interactions between the digital and physical worlds.

Company: Analogix Semiconductor

Booth: 30-136, The Venetian

Analogix designs and manufactures semiconductors for the digital multimedia market, from smartphones, notebooks, and AR/VR head mounted displays, to large, high-definition TVs and high-end graphics cards.

Analogix is the market leader in providing end-to-end interface connectivity semiconductor solutions for DisplayPort under its SlimPort brand, including high-speed signal conditioners, and an industry leader in display panel controllers, such as low-power, high-speed timing controller solutions. Analogix display panel timing controllers offer the world’s lowest power, smallest packaging, and proprietary image enhancement to produce more accurate colors, thinner bezels, and smoother frame rates on the latest high dynamic range (HDR) panels.

Company: Anker Innovations

Booth: MP25673, LVCC South Hall 2

Anker Innovations is a global leader in charging technology and a developer of consumer products to support accessible premium audio, portable entertainment and the emerging smart home space. This innovation is being led by its key brands: Anker, Eufy, Nebula and Soundcore. More information about Anker Innovations, its brands and products can be found at www.anker.com.

Company: AntX Technologies

Booth: Sands, Hall G – 51548

We provide a low-cost way to help people improve their health by providing them fully-customized meals and accurate intake monitoring. In addition, our goal is to build a “Personal Diet Digitalization Platform” to keep track of health.

Company: Arkon Mounts

Booth: 36517

Arkon Mounts offers a full range of quality, commercial-grade tablet and smartphone mounting solutions, including various charging and security options. Whether your fleet consists of a few or thousands of vehicles, our versatile mounts can help meet your company’s unique fleet transportation requirements, including enhancing operations and taking advantage of technology. Custom solutions are also available. Our unique modular interchangeable mounting system means you can create the solution that fits your needs. Arkon’s complete product offering of more than 1000 components can be used in various customized environments. Minimum order quantities may apply.

Company: Arom R Sarl

Booth: 50857

Paris-based AROM AIR is revolutionizing the nature of aroma diffusers. Fully automated, AROM AIR monitors air quality and determines the need for olfactory comfort in real time, regardless of its environment. From a private home to a large commercial space up to 30,000-square-feet, and more, AROM AIR factors temperature, humidity and head count within a controlled environment and adjusts the fragrance intensity accordingly. The company’s engineering team works directly with customers to optimize their needs. The next generation in the world of luxury, professional domestic diffusers, AROM AIR is clearly reimagining “the art of the scent.”

Company: Artilux Inc.

Booth: MP35271

Artilux is a deep tech company that focuses on pioneering advanced photonic technology for wide spectrum 3D sensing and communication. With the fundamental technology breakthrough and collaboration with TSMC, Artilux has not only developed a unique wide spectrum 3D image sensor that acts as a new gateway to many perceptions AI applications, but also provides a comprehensive and cost-effective solution in the field of high-speed optical communications. Artilux aims to be a vanguard for future technology evolution in mobile, autonomous driving, industry 4.0 and many more.

Company: Aryballe

Booth: Venetian Tower, Suite 30-102

Based in Grenoble, France, Aryballe combines biochemical sensors, advanced optics, and machine learning in a single objective solution to mimic the human sense of smell. Founded in 2014, Aryballe released its first product, the NeOse Pro, in early 2018. Fast, portable and sensitive to hundreds of odors, NeOse Pro captures odor signatures using O-Cell technology, which are then interpreted via software solutions to enable better decision making for R&D, quality control, manufacturing, and end user experiences. With operations in France and the U.S., Aryballe works with global leaders in the automotive, consumer appliances, and flavor & fragrance industries.

Company: ASSA ABLOY

Booth: Venetian Palazzo Hospitality Suites

ASSA ABLOY is the global leader in access solutions dedicated to satisfying end-user demands for security, safety and convenience. It is the parent company of Yale and August Home, leading providers of home security solutions.

Company: AURA Devices

Booth: 51510

We’re a healthcare-oriented innovation company, delivering smart new generation progressive designed wearables that can monitor fat/muscles, hydration levels, and activity.

Today we’ve got two devices AURA Band and AURA Strap. AURA Band is a stand-alone health tracker with our core tech and user-friendly app. AURA Strap is our new release. It is the only way to measure your body composition and hydration level on your Apple Watch. Apple Watch with new bioimpedance technology allows the users to track additional health parameters (fat, muscle, and hydration levels) to make their life healthier and prevent diseases like heart failure in early stages.

Company: Ausounds

Booth: Venetian Palazzo Hospitality Suites

Ausounds is a U.S.-based premium audio manufacturing company that designs accessible headphones and audio products for music creators and music lovers alike. With a focus on redefining the sound of audio, Ausounds’ products are crafted using the highest quality materials. The creative minds behind these innovations consistently research the newest technologies in the music industry to incorporate into each product released. At CES, Ausounds will be introducing new over-ear and in-ear headphones from the brand’s AU Collection, aimed at music creators and enthusiasts to use in their everyday lives. To learn more about Ausounds, visit www.ausounds.com.

Company: Ayla Networks

Booth: 41449

Ayla Networks enables manufacturers of smart home devices and commercial equipment to create and launch connected devices. Ayla’s IoT platform-as-a-service provides the edge connectivity, device management and application enablement to support companies unlock new revenue streams, increase operational efficiency and deliver a superior customer experience. Market leading brands including SharkNinja, Kenmore, Best Buy, De’Longhi, Hamilton Beach, United Technologies and Keurig rely on Ayla to power their IoT-led business transformation.

Company: Bedford Systems LLC dba Drinkworks

Booth: 42546

Drinkworks® is a design-driven, user-centric beverage innovation company using technology to make it remarkably simple to enjoy a variety of bar-quality drinks at home. The Drinkworks Home Bar by Keurig® is a connected system designed to create cocktails, ciders, brews and more at the push of a button. Drinkworks’ proprietary pods – made with premium spirits, real flavors and natural ingredients – are used with the Home Bar to create perfectly chilled cocktails in under a minute. The current portfolio contains over two dozen beverages, including Moscow Mule, Old Fashioned, Rose Spritzer, and Gingersnap White Russian. Visit drinkworks.com to learn more.

Company: Bioenzymatic Fuel Cells

Booth: Sands, Hall G – 51051

Eco-friendly paper-based biofuel cell systems that use biological catalysts instead of chemical or expensive noble metal catalysts to convert natural substrates such as glucose and oxygen into electricity. Reinvented disposable electronics for sustainable and practical energy generation.

Company: BioflightVR

Booth: 51548

BioflightVR is dedicated to increasing the accessibility, capability and effectiveness of VR healthcare training and education.

Company: Blickfeld GmbH

Booth: Westgate, 1304

Blickfeld is a provider of cutting-edge LiDAR technology for autonomous mobility and various industry, smart city and security applications. The Munich-based company has developed a proprietary LiDAR technology based on patented silicon MEMS mirrors that are integrated in a special setup. This allows a highly scalable production and thereby enables Blickfeld to meet the needs of the automotive mass market. The Blickfeld LiDAR product family covers wide-range and long-range devices and offer reliable 3D data for many different applications and industries. Blickfeld mass-produces on a highly automated production line and is collaborating with several Tier 1 suppliers.

Company: blubrake (e-Novia Group)

Booth: South Hall 2, 26030

blubrake is the invisible revolution in urban mobility: the only and most advanced integrated ABS for e-bikes. The company is part of the e-Novia group and is the result of the experience and determination of a multidisciplinary team of engineers, product designers, marketing and communications experts.

Company: Brunswick Corporation

Booth: 28021

Ticker Symbol & Exchange: BC (NYSE)

Brunswick is defining, creating, and innovating the future of recreational boating. With advanced design, technology and innovation, the company has redefined its leadership position in the marine industry. Brunswick is the largest marine company featuring Mercury Marine, the leader in marine propulsion, in addition, Brunswick has the world’s most recognized & formidable boat brands, and the most extensive and fully integrated parts, accessories and marine technology businesses, all complemented by the largest shared-access boating model in the world in Freedom Boat Club. Delivering Solutions to Define and Transform the Marine Experience, Brunswick brings friends and families together on the water to create memories.

Company: CableLabs

Booth: C202 (LVCC Central Hall Meeting Rooms)

CableLabs, the leading R&D lab for the cable industry, invents new ways to keep people connected by making broadband stronger and cementing the cable network as the platform of choice for enjoying experiences in entertainment and connectivity. CableLabs technologies and specifications for global interoperability fuel fixed, wired and network convergence. Its work has become the bedrock for connected experiences, delivering secure high-speed data, video, voice and next-generation services to homes and businesses across the world. Join us at 4Front where we’re bringing together technologists, business leaders and policymakers to explore the opportunities and challenges of a fully connected world. https://4frontevent.com/

Company: Captain Eco

Booth: 52136

Captains offers effective products for a healthier lifestyle for the whole family. The goal is to develop a collection of effective yet affordable wellness products. Each new product will tackle a different wellness issue. Captains was started by Mark Amouzgar and Sina Aboutalebi when their significant others were suffering from debilitating menstrual cramps and pain. They found the solutions already on the market to be ineffective and costly. So they combined their knowledge and experience of consumer products and sales to develop Anna, a smart wearable device designed to relieve menstrual cramps and pain.

Company: CarePredict

Booth: 46137

CarePredict Tempo™ Series 3 is the world’s first smart wearable that signals declines in senior health through observing daily activity and behavior patterns. Long before vitals decline, senior adults exhibit changes in such daily activities as eating, sleeping, walking, showering and toileting. Even the most qualified caregivers cannot effectively track these activities through human observation alone. CarePredict’s @Home Kit includes a Tempo™ Series 3 wrist-worn wearable with proprietary two-way voice technology to facilitate communication with caregivers, supported by an array of sensors, indoor location data, machine learning, and sophisticated gesture recognition algorithms that learns an individual’s activity and behavior patterns and alerts when things are different than usual.

Company: Case Western Reserve University

Booth: 51548

Case Western Reserve University is one of the country’s leading private research institutions. Located in Cleveland, Ohio, we offer a unique combination of forward-thinking educational opportunities in an inspiring cultural setting. This is our 7th straight year bringing exhibitors to CES (go to: www.thedaily.case.edu/tag/ces/). This year, we have exhibitors with: music, robotics, Alexa, gaming, healthcare, VR, AR, Hololens (including HoloAnatomy) 3D printing, access control, privacy, Blockchain, credentialing and more. You can find us at CES at Booth #51548, Eureka Park, Tech West, Sands, Hall G and visit case.edu to see how Case Western Reserve ‘thinks beyond the possible.’

Company: Celeno

Booth: Venetian Palazzo Hospitality Suites

Celeno offers advanced Wi-Fi chipsets, edge software and cloud technology to deliver smart, innovative Wi-Fi connectivity and Wi-Fi Doppler Imaging technology into the realm of high-performance home networks, smart buildings, enterprise and industrial solutions. Celeno’s field-proven chips and software technologies have been successfully integrated into numerous OEM Wi-Fi devices and have been deployed in tens of millions of homes around the world. Celeno is headquartered in Raanana, Israel, with a global presence and offices in the US, EMEA and Asia Pacific. For more information, visit www.celeno.com.

Company: Cerence

Booth: LVCC, North Hall – 9305

Ticker Symbol & Exchange: CRNC (Nasdaq)

Cerence is the global industry leader in creating unique, moving experiences for the automotive world. As a partner to the world’s leading automakers, it is helping transform how a car feels, responds, and learns. Bringing together voice, touch, gesture, emotion, and gaze innovations, Cerence creates deeper connections between drivers, their cars and the digital world around them. Building off its 20-year history as Nuance Automotive, Cerence powers AI in nearly 300 million cars on the road globally across more than 70 languages and for nearly every major automaker in the world, including Audi, BMW, Daimler, Ford, Geely, GM, SAIC, Toyota.

Company: Cerevo USA LLC

Booth: 41152

Cerevo (Consumer Electronics REVOlution) was founded with the aim to provide new and innovative IoT products. We celebrated our 10th anniversary in May 2018 and thought again about how to bring about new opportunities by creating IoT products. Sometimes new devices which do not yet exist are necessary, services need to be created for those devices, and new devices may be needed with capabilities beyond already established services.

Cerevo continues to develop its IoT business to produce hardware, software and services that achieve our stated goal of transforming people’s lives.

Company: Chen-Source Inc.

Booth: 60421

We are Chen-Source, from humble beginnings in 1986, years of planning, diligence and integrity have quickly transformed us into a leading manufacturer of computer accessories, and office organization products includes charging solution, ergonomic office accessory, monitor arms.

Chen-Source is your source for high quality, user friendly office solutions.

Company: Cinemo GmbH

Booth: Westgate – Suite 2992

Cinemo has become a global leader in automotive grade multimedia playback, streaming, media management, connectivity and cloud middleware. Optimized for virtually any operating system and SoC used in the infotainment market, Cinemo provides the fastest time-to-market while ensuring the highest quality and performance. Cinemo’s solutions can be seamlessly integrated into entry, mid and high automotive / In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI) system head and rear seat units, as well as automotive Apps enabling powerful new use cases. Cinemo acquired a very strong reputation among the automotive industry and privileged to be recognized with eight awards for our work.

Company: Cleer, Inc.

Booth: 16720

Established in 2012, Cleer Audio offers award-winning high-performance headphones and smart speakers unbound by the shackles of conventional thinking that allows users to discover freedom through unparalleled audio. Cleer believes in elevating and transforming every experience through sound, creating with intention, anticipating the consumer’s needs before they’re even recognized. Cleer is devoted to pioneering breakthrough, award-winning audio technologies with uncompromising performance.

Company: CyberLink

Booth: 25555

Ticker Symbol & Exchange: 5203.TW

Founded in 1996, CyberLink Corp. (5203.TW) is the world leader in multimedia software and AI facial recognition technology. CyberLink addresses the demands of consumer, commercial and education markets through a wide range of solutions, covering digital content creation, multimedia playback, video conferencing, live casting, mobile applications and AI facial recognition.

CyberLink has shipped several hundred million copies of its multimedia software and apps, including the award-winning PowerDirector, PhotoDirector, and PowerDVD.

With years of research in the fields of artificial intelligence and facial recognition, CyberLink has developed the FaceMe® Facial Recognition Engine. Powered by deep learning algorithms, FaceMe® delivers the reliable, high-precision, and real-time facial recognition that is critical to AIoT applications such as smart retail, smart security, and surveillance, smart city, and smart home.

Company: Cypress Semiconductor Corporation

Booth: Venetian, Suite San Polo 3405

Ticker Symbol & Exchange: CY (Nasdaq)

Cypress is the leader in advanced embedded solutions for the world’s most-innovative smart home, consumer, home-health, and automotive products. Our secure and flexible mixed-signal microcontrollers, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth products, USB-C connectivity and power-delivery solutions, touch-sensing technologies, and fail-safe memories bring people closer to the products they use every day. We make this possible by continuously driving innovation and partnering with customers to help them build game-changing products, backed by the best support and development resources on the planet. To learn more about Cypress, come see us at CES in the Venetian Hotel, suite San Polo 3405, or online at http://www.cypress.com.

Company: Dassault Systèmes

Booth: 4623

Ticker Symbol & Exchange: Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, provides business and people with virtual universes to imagine sustainable innovations. Its world-leading solutions transform the way products are designed, produced, and supported. Dassault Systèmes’ collaborative solutions foster social innovation, expanding possibilities for the virtual world to improve the real world. The group brings value to over 250,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com.

Company: DigiLens Inc.

Booth: Westgate, Suite 1430

DigiLens’ optical waveguide technology enables OEM partners to design and build AR-enabled devices using a rich set of proprietary materials and powerful software tools, allowing for brighter, lighter, and wider field-of-view AR displays that help bridge the physical and digital world in a more immersive, practical way—creating limitless potential for XR.

DigiLens has developed the most cost-effective and lightweight transparent waveguide HUD solution in the market. DigiLens’ diffractive waveguide optics is well-positioned to serve as the core technology for an emerging breed of XR devices in consumer, enterprise and entertainment industries.

Company: Digital Outfit

Booth: 50734

Digital Outfit is an electronics company out of Vancouver, Canada with a mission to make multi-device living easier than ever by offering next-level tech with innovations that matter. We all love our connected smart devices. They empower us both personally and professionally to do more, give more, have more and be more. But when it comes to their needs for battery power, well that love quickly turns to pain. Our Optimus Pro Charger eliminates some of the biggest pains of multi-device charging with market-first innovations so you can maximize the potential your devices truly offer.

Company: D-Link

Booth: The Venetian, Titian 2302

D-Link designs, develops, and manufactures award-winning products that connect homes, businesses, and services providers. It implements and supports unified network solutions that integrate switching, wireless, broadband, IP surveillance, and cloud-based network management. For more, visit us.dlink.com, or connect with D-Link on Facebook, Twitter and D-Link’s Blog.

Company: DUX

Booth: Amazon Booth located in Tech West

For over 90 years, DUX has blended sleep science with world-class craftsmanship to deliver some of the most advanced beds available. DUX, headquartered in Sweden, is committed to improving life through better sleep, combining research, the finest materials and the most experienced craftsmen, to ultimately provide a more healthful sleep. For more information, visit Duxiana.com, or one of its 22 North American stores.

Company: EarFun Inc.

Booth: 35124

EarFun was established in 2018 by an experienced group of industrial designers, acoustic engineers, and music enthusiasts who shared the goal of creating next-generation wireless audio devices. The EarFun team is driven by a passion for music and a commitment to delivering solutions that use the latest technology to improve sound for audio products.

EarFun believes that technology can enhance modern lifestyles and seamlessly fit within the fabric of our lives, herein embedded in our slogan “Better Sound, Better Life”.

Company: Efficient Power Conversion

Booth: Venetian Palazzo Hospitality Suites

EPC is the leader in enhancement-mode gallium nitride based power management devices. EPC was the first to introduce enhancement-mode gallium-nitride-on-silicon (eGaN®) FETs as power MOSFET replacements in applications such as DC-DC converters, wireless power, envelope tracking, RF transmission, power inverters, lidar remote sensing technology and class-D audio amplifiers with device performance many times greater than the best silicon power MOSFETs. EPC also has a growing portfolio of eGaN-based integrated circuits that provide even greater space, energy, and cost efficiency.

Company: Elitac Wearables

Booth: Sands, Hall G – 51726

Elitac develops wearables combining the integration of electronics and textiles, specialising in the development of haptic wearables. The Elitac Wearable Lab conducts research and development in technology that communicates with the user via touch or vibration. The aim of the wearables is to offer a safer working environment for professionals and consumers in the medical, sports and safety sector whilst improving the quality of life and pushing the boundaries of human performance.

Company: Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University – Worldwide

Booth: 27037

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University is the world’s largest, oldest and most comprehensive institution specializing in aviation, aerospace, engineering and related degree programs. A fully accredited university, Embry-Riddle is also a major research center. A nonprofit, independent institution, Embry-Riddle offers more than 100 associate, baccalaureate, master’s and Ph.D. degree programs. With residential campuses in Daytona Beach, Fla., and Prescott, Ariz., through its Worldwide Campus with more than 135 locations in the United States, Europe and Asia, and through online programs.

Company: EnvisionBody

Booth: 51115 (Eureka Park) and CES Unveiled

EnvisionBody is a company that is developing Augmented Reality software that shows an individual’s mirror image with less weight or more muscle mass. Optical tracking captures the user’s image, then processes it through an AR application, and displays the user’s enhanced image on a screen in real time. Great for exercise motivation when interfacing with fitness equipment, for entertainment with social media or displayed as wall mounted screen for cosmetic surgeons, diet & weight loss or fitness centers, and as engaging advertising for various industries to show how effective their services will be by displaying their client’s “after” image instantly.

Company: EPIC Semiconductors

Booth: 25458

EPIC Semiconductors (EPIC) demonstrates ground-breaking advanced technologies including microscopic “Smart Dust”, an Artificial Intelligence Chip (AI Chip) with integrated energy harvesting (to eliminate the need of using toxic batteries) and bidirectional non-magnetic (=free of harmful RF microwaves) communication.

EPIC’s Smart Dust can be easily embedded into everyday objects, sensing “ human actions, physical forces, chemical reactions and bio-effects”.

Check www.epic-semiconductors.com to know why we do not like batteries & are against RF-waves!

Company: ESI Group

Booth: 9020

Ticker Symbol & Exchange: ESI (Euronext Paris)

ESI Group is a leading innovator in Virtual Prototyping software and services. Specialist in material physics, ESI has developed a unique proficiency in helping industrial manufacturers replace physical prototypes by virtual prototypes, allowing them to virtually manufacture, assemble, test and pre-certify their future products. Coupled with the latest technologies, Virtual Prototyping is now anchored in the wider concept of the Product Performance Lifecycle™, which addresses the operational performance of a product during its entire lifecycle, from launch to disposal. The creation of a Hybrid Twin™, leveraging simulation, physics and data analytics, enables manufacturers to deliver smarter and connected products, to predict product performance and to anticipate maintenance needs.

ESI is a French company listed in compartment B of NYSE Euronext Paris. Present in more than 40 countries, and addressing every major industrial sector, ESI Group employs about 1200 high-level specialists around the world and reported annual sales of €139 million in 2018.

Company: Everykey

Booth: Sands, Hall G – 51548

Everykey is on a mission to replace passwords and keys. Everykey is the world’s first universal smart key that wirelessly unlocks your phone, computer, tablet, and automatically logs you into your online accounts when you’re nearby, then locks everything down when you walk away. Soon it will work with door locks, cars, and other access controlled devices too!

Company: Eye-Net Mobile

Booth: 1307

Ticker Symbol & Exchange: FRSX (Nasdaq)

Eye-Net™ Protect is a cellular-based V2X accident prevention solution designed to provide real-time pre-collision alerts to vulnerable road users and vehicles by using smartphones and relying on existing cellular infrastructure (3G and above).

Eye-Net™ Protect is a revolutionary solution that can save lives and reduce the rate of road accidents. For the first time in the world, the Eye-Net™ Protect mobile app can alert pedestrians, cyclists, scooter riders and car drivers about oncoming collisions, right from their mobile phones.

Company: EyeQue

Booth: Sands, 44118

EyeQue is the leader of at-home vision testing, bringing affordable eye care to everyone. The Company is dedicated to putting accurate vision tests directly into the hands of people around the world. Based on MIT and EyeQue patented technologies, EyeQue’s intelligent vision solutions allow people anywhere to self-administer vision tests using an optical smartphone attachment, mobile application, and a secure, cloud-based processing and service center. EyeQue innovates from its Silicon Valley headquarters, and its Vision Monitoring Kit, a convenient, low-cost eye wellness system, is the recipient of a CES 2020 Innovation Award in the Tech for a Better World category.

Company: eyetech digital systems

Booth: 21263-South 1

At eyetech digital systems, we’re on a mission to augment human potential through the power of the eye. Launched in 1996, eyetech is the leading global supplier of eye tracking hardware and software for medical applications. Our solutions conform to our customers’ requirements.

We design low-powered eye tracking cameras packed with high-performance sensors, advanced optics and custom algorithms that can precisely measure eye positions and movements with a frame rate up to 500Hz. These measurements can then be used for cognitive screening, behavior monitoring, and touchless control of Windows PCs.

Connect with eyetech to unlock innovation.

Company: Fasetto Inc.

Booth: 18115

Fasetto creates technology solutions for an increasingly connected world making information sharing intuitive and spontaneous. The Gravity platform enables seamless connectivity between people, their content and the devices they use regardless of platform, device or network. Forum, running on Gravity, is an in-person meeting solution for wherever business happens. With Forum, any space is a meeting place (huddle spaces, offices and cafes) making it easy to screen-share presentations to smartphones, tablets and laptops. With conference rooms often being booked out, and 73% of meetings involving 2 to 4 people – Forum helps companies better utilize the space they already have.

Company: Finalee

Booth: 52959

Finalee is the world’s fastest and most accurate app for finding what’s nearby. No ads, comments, ratings, or reviews. Just results.

Company: Foresight Automotive (subsidiary of Foresight Autonomous Holdings)

Booth: 1307

Ticker Symbol & Exchange: FRSX (Nasdaq)

Foresight Automotive designs, develops and commercializes stereo/quad-camera vision systems for the automotive industry based on 3D video analysis, advanced algorithms for image processing and sensor fusion. The company’s systems are targeting the ADAS and autonomous vehicle markets.

Foresight’s flagship product QuadSight™, a quad-camera multi-spectral vision system, offers exceptional obstacle detection for autonomous vehicles. Through sensor fusion, QuadSight leverages reflected light from visible-light cameras with thermal energy captured by long-wave infrared cameras for robust accurate object detection of any shape, form or material in harsh weather and lighting conditions.

Company: ForwardX

Booth: 62032

Ovis is the world’s first AI-powered side-following suitcase developed by ForwardX. It is designed for travelers by performing high-precision obstacle avoidance and smooth auto side following function using the world’s most pioneering computer vision technology, artificial neural network algorithms, VSLAM, and multi-sensor fusion. Instead of rear follow, Ovis walks alongside the users so that it’s always in sight, providing a true hands-free and worry-less travel experience, brings inseparable following into reality. ForwardX raised more than $1.4 million for the Ovis during its Indiegogo campaign. The Ovis will be available for global sale in January 2020

Company: Fraunhofer IIS

Booth: 20654

The Audio and Media Technologies division of Fraunhofer IIS has been an authority in its field for more than 30 years, starting with the creation of mp3 and co-development of AAC and HE-AAC. Today, almost all consumer electronic devices, computers and mobile phones are equipped with Fraunhofer’s media technologies. The technologies from the fourth generation of Fraunhofer audio codecs, along with the latest signal processing solutions, stand for impressive audio experiences and are tailored to their specific fields of application.

Fraunhofer IIS, based in Germany, is one of 72 institutes and research units of Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft, Europe’s largest application-oriented research organization.

Company: Fraunhofer Institute for Organic Electronics, Electron Beam and Plasma Technology FEP

Booth: 40950

The Fraunhofer Institute for Organic Electronics, Electron Beam and Plasma Technology FEP works on innovative solutions in the fields of vacuum coating, surface treatment and organic semiconductors. The core competences electron beam technology, sputtering and plasma-activated deposition, high-rate PECVD as well as technologies for the organic electronics and IC/system design provide a basis for these activities.

Company: Futurus Technology

Booth: 3134

Futurus Technology LTD is a light field high-tech company that specialises in advanced display technologies for the automotive industry. We produce a range of augmented-reality and mixed-reality displays for car windshields to enhance passenger safety and soon, to significantly maximise the in-car entertainment experience for all passengers.