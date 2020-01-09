MorganFranklin Consulting and Michael Breed Announce Transformational Studio Partnership

Acclaimed media star’s state-of-the-art studio will now be called MorganFranklin Transformation Center





WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MorganFranklin Consulting, a leading finance and technology advisory firm, and Michael Breed, acclaimed golf media personality and radio host, today announced the first-ever naming rights partnership for Breed’s recently completed state-of-the-art studio. Transformation is at the core of both MorganFranklin and Breed’s businesses, and the MorganFranklin Transformation Center will serve as the hub for Breed’s content, events, and experiential work in golf and business.

The studio branding builds upon MorganFranklin’s existing partnership with Breed that began in early 2019. Together, MorganFranklin and Breed create innovative content and experiences to help business leaders and organizations successfully navigate complex transformation and change, both in business and on the golf course.

As the star of the highest rated instruction show in the history of Golf Channel, Breed has reinvented how golf instruction is presented to audiences globally and has become synonymous worldwide with personal and professional improvement in all aspects of life. He is Golf Digest’s Chief Digital Instructor and hosts the most interactive show in golf, “A New Breed of Golf with Michael Breed” on YouTube and Facebook Watch. Breed also hosts ‘A New Breed of Golf’ on SiriusXM PGA TOUR Radio daily from 8am-10am ET on weekdays.

Every Tuesday, Breed interviews leaders in business, sports, and media as part of the weekly “Talking Transformation Powered by MorganFranklin” segment on SiriusXM. In these weekly one-on-one conversations with prominent leaders, Breed explores concepts including innovation, leadership, and navigating change.

“Successful outcomes require expertise, energy, and enthusiasm,” says Chris Mann, Managing Partner at MorganFranklin. “Our ongoing partnership with Michael has been fruitful because we both have a mutual commitment to driving results through transformation and innovation. It has given our clients and our people unique access to Michael’s tremendous talent and energy for enabling positive results. We are honored to name his studio the MorganFranklin Transformation Center and look forward to continuing our partnership.”

“MorganFranklin thrives in high-stakes environments, knows how to achieve results and understands that industry leading organizations are always seeking to evolve their game, just as the top golfers are continually seeking to drive the ball farther,” says Breed. “I look forward to continuing to build upon this tremendous platform we have built together to spark positive change and achieve transformational results.”

About MorganFranklin Consulting

MorganFranklin Consulting is a management advisory firm that works with leading businesses and government. The firm helps organizations address complex and transformational finance, technology and business objectives. MorganFranklin is headquartered in the Washington D.C. area with regional offices in Atlanta, New York, San Francisco, and Los Angeles. The firm supports clients across the globe.

MorganFranklin Consulting is the brand name referring to the global organization of MorganFranklin, LLC and its subsidiary, MorganFranklin Consulting, LLC. MorganFranklin, LLC is a subsidiary of Vaco Holdings, LLC. Vaco is a portfolio company of Olympus Partners.

About Michael Breed

Michael Breed is one of the most dynamic, engaging and entertaining teachers in the game of golf. He is currently the host of “A New Breed of Golf” on SiriusXM PGA TOUR Radio and the digital series “A New Breed of Golf” available on Facebook Watch and YouTube. He has served as part of the FOX Sports broadcast team for USGA events and the digital broadcast team for the PGA of America, specifically for the PGA Championship and Ryder Cup. Breed further serves as the Chief Digital Instructor for Golf Digest, focused on innovating golf instruction and overseeing the “Best Young Teachers” program. He previously hosted the highest-rated golf instruction series, “The Golf Fix,” on the Golf Channel.

Among many accolades, Breed was named the 2012 PGA Teacher of the Year. He has been named the top instructor in the state of New York for more than six years and a “Top 50 Instructor in America” by Golf Digest. He has worked with 30-plus touring professionals and nearly 100 PGA professionals. His players have won on the PGA TOUR, LPGA Tour, and more.

For more information: www.michaelbreed.com.

