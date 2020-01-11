NRF 2020 Vision: Retail’s Big Show Exhibitor Profiles

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–NRF 2020 Vision: Retail’s Big Show, the world’s largest gathering for the retail trade industry, takes place January 12–14, 2020 at the Javits Convention Center in New York.

Business Wire is the official news wire partner for NRF 2020 Vision. Listed below are exhibitor profiles.

Please note the following important information:

NRF 2020 Exhibitor News and Press Kits



http://www.tradeshownews.com/events/NRF2020/

Additional Information for Press



https://nrfbigshow.nrf.com/press

Company: ACD-USA, Inc.

Booth: 1804

Personnel & warehouse efficiency are the goals for new product introductions by ACD USA Inc. at NRF 2020. ACD USA Inc., the North American operating division of ACD GRUPPE, will participate at NRF in New York City, exhibiting their mobile computing devices in Booth 1804.

With manufacturing assembly operations now in Wood Dale, Illinois, ACD USA Inc. will capitalize as the leading European manufacturer of mobile computing devices and solutions for logistics and industrial efficiency. Since 1976, ACD GRUPPE, based in Achstetten Germany, has manufactured innovative industrial products designed through German engineering and worldwide manufacturing capacity. These robust quality tools enhance warehouse and in-store efficiency at leading worldwide retailers, manufacturers, and distributors in many vertical markets.

Professionals seeking improved efficiency, quick ROI, increased employee and customer satisfaction should review the tools ACD offers, including Data Terminals, Mobile Workstations, Pick by Voice Solutions, and Vehicle Terminals. See them at www.acd-group.com and at NRF 2020, Booth 1804.

Company: Acrelec

Booth: 1735

Acrelec is a global technology company focused on reinventing the customer experience for restaurant and retail brands. Leveraging decades of software, hardware and service expertise, we develop and integrate new platforms that increase customer engagement, optimize efficiency and improve operations. Our 800 employees around the globe collaborate with our customers and partners to design, create and build the world’s leading smart stores. Never satisfied with the status quo, our passion is in delivering breakthroughs that drive business results.

Company: Acoustic

Booth: 4031

DemandTec by Acoustic is committed to taking AI pricing to new heights. With deep and commanding worldwide retail pricing domain knowledge and experience, DemandTec enables retailers and CPG partners to deliver optimal pricing, promotions, and markdowns to thrive in today’s hyper-competitive retail landscape. DemandTec addresses retail pricing challenges today and into the future with relentless focus, commitment and ongoing investment. For more information, visit www.acoustic.co/demandtec.

Company: Advalo

Booth: 1145

Advalo is a predictive marketing platform for retailers and the auto industry. Our platform helps marketers gain immediate and sustainable traffic and turnover in stores.

Advalo’s predictive Marketing Platform leverages artificial intelligence to detect intent-rich moments throughout the consumer journey. Advalo enables marketers to develop an individualized relationship with each customer, targeting key moments. Moving away from pollutant and intrusive mass marketing, on average retailers generate 3-4% more revenue in less than 12 months. Combining its omni-channel platform with Retail and Data expertise, Advalo helps retailers to identify and run highly personalized revenue-generating campaigns.

Company: Algolia

Booth: 431

Algolia enables e-commerce businesses to create fast, relevant and intuitive search and discovery experiences that increase conversions, engagement and customer loyalty. We deliver personalized shopper experiences and fuel your digital strategy with sophisticated search technologies like conversational search. A powerful set of features allows you to analyze and A/B test relevance strategies, then use those insights to improve your product catalog, fuel merchandising initiatives and fine-tune relevance. You can promote specific results, display promotional banners, or redirect your customers when they search for the latest trends. More than 7,500 companies like Lacoste, Birchbox, Dior, L’Occitane En Provence and Bringmeister rely on Algolia.

Company: AML

Booth: 919

AML was founded in 1983 to respond to a need in the barcode data collection marketplace for high performance, easy-to-use, and cost-effective barcode and data collection products. Our goal is to provide sensible solutions for mission-critical activities, to improve efficiency and productivity, and to make barcode data collection applications worry-free.

Company: Anagog

Booth: 7103

Anagog revolutionizes the way companies understand and engage with their customers. Through real-time insights into how customers behave in the physical world, deliver hyper-specific engagements. The right offer at the right time and place. Utilizing the first-of-its-kind patented Edge-AI technology, JedAI; companies are now able to offer the next-gen of personalization, while ensuring that customers’ data stays private and under the customer’s control. For the first time, Anagog has solved the historical trade-off between privacy and personalization. Anagog’s technology has been downloaded by more than 25 million devices globally and integrated into more than 100 mobile apps. www.anagog.com

Company: Appetize

Booth: 1757

Appetize is the first & only true enterprise cloud POS and management platform for food service and retail. Appetize is trusted by the highest volume businesses in the world, including multi-unit restaurants and national brands, sports and entertainment properties, education campuses, theme parks, travel and leisure sites. For more information, please visit appetize.com.

Company: Applause

Booth: 1326

Applause is the worldwide leader in crowdtesting and digital quality. Software is at the heart of how all brands engage users, and digital experiences must work flawlessly everywhere. With highly vetted testers available on demand around the globe, Applause provides brands with a full suite of testing and feedback capabilities. This approach drastically improves testing coverage, eliminates the limitations of offshoring and traditional QA labs, and speeds time-to-market for websites, mobile apps, IoT and in-store experiences.

Thousands of leading companies — including Ford, Fox, Google and Dow Jones — rely on Applause as a best practice to deliver high-quality digital experiences that customers love.

Learn more at www.applause.com.

Company: Astound Commerce

Booth: 1407

Astound Commerce, the world’s most trusted independent digital commerce provider, empowers success through expertly created experience-driven ecosystems that fuse ever-evolving technology, data, design, and storytelling to build meaningful and lasting customer-brand relationships. With a strong global presence and a team of over 1,200 deeply passionate experts in the areas of digital strategy, commerce technology, experience design, and digital marketing, we’ve had the opportunity to partner with iconic brands such as L’Oréal, Allergan, Calvin Klein, Puma, Under Armour, El Palacio de Hierro, Jimmy Choo, Lacoste Versac and many more.

Company: Avatria

Booth: 7125

Avatria builds data-driven products that leverage machine learning to solve complex eCommerce challenges with innovative approaches. We have recently launched Avatria Convert, a product that adds intelligence to category pages and search results by automatically showing customers the products they are looking for. Convert requires minimal development effort, is platform agnostic and allows your customers to spend less time looking for products and more time enjoying their shopping experience.

Company: Axonify

Booth: 4141

Axonify is the modern approach to frontline employee training that actually works. Why does it work so well? Because the experience is fun, fast, personalized and designed to make critical information stick. And retail associates love it–our customers enjoy 83% engagement which translates into meaningful behavior change that impacts business results. Join our global community of customers, including Foot Locker, Levi’s and Bloomingdale’s, who trust Axonify to fuel their people so they keep pace with their business. For more information please visit www.axonify.com

Company: Beekeeper

Booth: 7131

Beekeeper’s mission is to transform the way 2 billion frontline employees work with a mobile-first communication platform that reaches every shift, location, and language through real-time one-on-one and group messaging. Dedicated streams deliver important operational communications to your entire workforce or specific subgroups. Managers keep staff productive and turnover low by automating workflows and messaging to their teams, while leveraging an analytics dashboard to measure engagement. Quick to implement and even easier to use, Beekeeper integrates with the existing operational systems you rely on and makes them accessible to everyone in one central access point. Learn more at beekeeper.io.

Company: Belive.ai

Booth: 7012 and 1145

belive.ai provides computer vision solutions for retailers and industries. Our state-of-the-art AI platform is easily scalable and is combined with a global approach (hardware and software | #phygital) in order to give you fast ROI.

.liveshop.ai : The smart shelves that stops out-of-shelf condition

.livefood.ai : AI Fast Self-Checkout for restaurant

.livepick.ai : The fully automated 24/7 nanostore

.liveroll.ai : The shopping cart with Zero Effort Checkout

Company: Booxi Inc

Booth: 1549

booxi has for mission to empower businesses with easy to use tools to highly improve customer experience and streamline operations related to events and appointments scheduling. booxi saves many hours per months to thousands of businesses as well as offering a state of the art customer experience.

Use cases:

For retail companies, having online visitors book an in-store appointment with an expert, where they’ll experience a highly customized experience.

To name a few: clothing stores, make up stores, home furnishing stores, luxury stores, wedding dress stores, tailor shops, etc.

Company: Boxberry

Booth: 236

Boxberry is B2C last mile logistics operator in Russia and CIS Countries.

If you send parcels to Russia and CIS, we provide you with API integration, turnkey customs clearance, personal data collection and 3800+ PUP offices all over Russia.

If you do not work with the Russian market yet – 90 000 000 active internet users are waiting for your offer. Start smart.

Boxberry – Your Gateway to Russian Market.

Company: B-Stock

Booth: 218

B-Stock operates the world’s largest network of B2B marketplaces for returned, excess, and other liquidation inventory. Our marketplace platform sets up an online auction dynamic where retailers and manufacturers can sell directly to a diverse base of approved business buyers; this drives greater demand, higher pricing and a faster sales cycle. By applying our auction strategy and data, nine of the top 10 U.S. retailers, along with hundreds of other businesses, are attaining the highest pricing possible for secondary-market merchandise across all categories, conditions, and quantities. To become a part of the world’s largest network of liquidation marketplaces, please visit: bstock.com.

Company: Caper

Booth: 7134

Caper is the first AI-powered shopping cart that, using computer vision, lets grocery shoppers skip checkout lines. Shoppers can simply throw items into their Caper cart, and built-in sensors identify the items and tally a virtual basket. Once done, they can pay on the cart and leave the store.

For retailers, the Caper Smart Cart improves the shopping experience by streamlining checkout, providing nearby deals, tailored recommendations, and recipes through an interactive screen. The technology is quickly scalable — Caper’s deployment requires no infrastructure change. Retailers can put Caper carts in their stores and immediately enable a frictionless checkout.

Company: Cappasity Inc.

Booth: 265

Cappasity lets companies create & deliver 3D/VR/AR experiences to blur the line between online and in-store shopping. It is the first scalable and easy-to-adopt solution for complex e-commerce projects that only takes 3 minutes/SKU to create a 3D and embed it into a store.

Our clients see higher conversion rates (10-30% increase), 6x higher dwell time in the product page, less returns, and less customer inquiries when their products have interactive 3D images.

The platform also provides unique 3D analytics tool based on AI to track customers’ online behavior and ensure the best product presentation online. It also detects real buyers among site visitors to run more efficient marketing and ad targeting campaigns. Cappasity 3D format can also be used in VR/AR apps and for digital signage in brick-and-mortar stores to power an omni-channel customer experience.

Company: CGTrader

Booth: 1438

CGTrader is a leading provider of 3D Visualization solutions for Retail, dedicated to bringing in-store shopping experiences to online shoppers. The company’s CGTrader ARsenal is an end-to-end, scalable platform that makes it easy and affordable to transform any number of 2D product images into photorealistic 3D content. These 3D product visuals are featured in interactive online shopping experiences including 360° Views, Augmented Reality and customizable Lifestyle Scenes. By enabling online shoppers to try before they buy, 3D product experiences increase sales conversion rates and reduce product returns. CGTrader’s retail customers include Crate and Barrel. Shopify, Fatboy, and Garten und Freizeit.

Company: Charming trim & packaging, Inc

Booth: 5078

Charming has been serving worldwide trim and packaging needs since 1991. Our focuses at Charming is to be on the cutting edge of technology for RFID Systems, Software, for apparel Identification and Near Field products. We have a passion for sustainability by proudly offering a full range of certified sustainable trim products. We have been constantly expanding our facilities and advanced equipment to meet your production requirements.

Company: Cherry Americas

Booth: 816

CHERRY is the leader in input peripherals for Desktop, Industrial, Security, Healthcare, POS and Keyswitch applications for over 65 years. CHERRY is the global leader in the design, development, and manufacture of computer keyboards, mice, magnetic and chip card readers and the best mechanical keyswitches in the industry. Founded by Walter Cherry in 1953 and best known for our class leading MX keyswitches, CHERRY brings that same quality and durability to its entire product line.

Company: Cloud4Wi

Booth: 865

Cloud4Wi helps retailers supercharge the customer experience.

With Cloud4Wi, retailers can easily collect, understand and activate location-based customer insights, which help to predict shopping trends and behavior patterns. Empowered with this in-depth knowledge of who customers are and how they behave while in the store, retailers can build a real 360-degree customer profile and boost customer engagement rates, by reaching out to the right customers, at exactly the right place and time — and through the right channel.

Top global brands already rely on Cloud4Wi. They include Aldi, Armani, Campari, Clarks, Diamonds International, Drogasil, Lacoste, PerDormire, Prada Group, Salvatore Ferragamo and Valentino.

Cloud4Wi has connected over 130 million mobile users across 45,000 locations in more than 120 countries, and collects more than 10 billion location data points per month.

Company: Cloudi-Fi

Booth: 1145

Cloudi-Fi is a 100% cloud-based SaaS service that transforms WiFi access into a new communication channel that provides visitors with digital, personalized and scalable services. We connect physical customers with the digital world. Retailers can, at the same time, provide visitors with the convenience and relevance of an in-store website without the need of downloading a mobile app and enrich their customer knowledge while being compliant. We identify, recognize, retain, and bring back customers in stores all around the world.

Company: Columbus Consulting International

Booth: 6101

Columbus Consulting was founded in 2001 with a vision of being a high-quality consulting service provider in the retail sector, delivering outstanding results for our clients. Columbus has grown to become the largest retail niche consulting practice in the industry. We are Inventory Optimization experts. Anything that manages inventory throughout the business including people, process, and technology is within our core skillset. While we are adept at virtually all aspects of retail operations, our core strengths include:

• Strategy & Transformation

• Sourcing & Supply Chain

• Merchandising, Planning & Allocation

• Unified Commerce

• Finance & Operations

• Analytics

Company: CONEX

Booth: 7008

CONEX, a member of the DIAM International Group, is a company dedicated to the development of innovative solutions for the premium retail cosmetic market.

Our mission is to allow high-end brands and retailers to be more successful by providing them a better way to attract, connect, communicate and educate their customers at the point of sale via the use of unique technological solutions that we are developing.

These visual and digital implementations enhance the presence of the brands, captivate more consumers and engage them interactively at the point of sale, which results in increased sales.

Company: Converge Retail

Booth: 3373

Converge Retail is the technology arm of retail powerhouse OnQ, a company that for 15 years has been designing custom retail merchandising solutions for the world’s largest brands and retailers. The Converge platform infuses interactivity into traditional retail settings with an array of highly customizable technologies that educate customers and staff about even the most complex product categories. This leads to better-educated purchasing decisions – increasing retailer revenue while reducing returns. The Converge Display Intelligence™ analytics platform captures rich, actionable data about the customer journey that helps brands and retailers further refine how they merchandise in-store. OnQ and Converge are headquartered in Hayward, CA with production facilities in Akron, OH. For more information, visit www.onqsolutions.com and www.convergeretail.com.

Company: CoreMedia

Booth: 4131

Based in Hamburg, Germany with offices worldwide, CoreMedia powers the content of today’s most iconic online brands. Category leaders use Content Cloud’s best-of-breed platform to develop richer omnichannel content experiences, integrate deeper with commerce platforms, and pioneer new business models. A company of visionaries, trusted advisors, and passionate experts, CoreMedia takes brands to the next level of digital experience. We’re about dialogue, so let’s talk. For more information or to set up a demo, visit www.coremedia.com.

Company: Crew

Booth: 3845

Crew is a mobile-first communications and scheduling solution that helps companies managing large, distributed teams of hourly workers drive business results like improved staffing, increased sales, and reduced employee turnover. Crew’s simple and secure frontline success platform gives teams the information, motivation, and support they need to do exceptional work. More than 35,000 teams operate more efficiently and profitably with Crew.

Company: Custom America Inc.

Booth: 4773

Custom America, Inc. is a division of Custom SPA of Parma, Italy that designs, manufactures and distributes thermal printing and Point-of-Sale hardware. We reach a variety of vertical markets and technology sectors through six major lines of business while supporting attended and unattended solutions. Our complete solutions integrate hardware, software and services. Custom America offers both a wide range of standard products in addition to the ability to provide complete product development and customization to meet specific application needs.

Company: Daisy Intelligence

Booth: 637

Daisy offers AI Powered solutions to retailers focused on optimizing promotional product and price mixes for dramatically improved results.

Daisy uses reinforcement learning, a branch of AI, and its patent-pending Theory of Retail™ that is unique in the marketplace and on the cutting edge of the category management revolution.

Daisy’s platform, developed by a highly-skilled team of 50+ computational scientists, mathematicians, and retail experts, analyzes 100% of a retailer’s transactions, executing billions of simulations daily to deliver optimized product and price mix decisions for its clients.

Since its launch, Daisy has rapidly grown its client base across the U.S., Canada and internationally, based on a record of proven business results.

Company: DALIM SOFTWARE

Booth: 1263

DALIM ES creative operations workflow software is used by major retailers and agencies to quickly produce powerful promotional campaigns—anything in print, video, online, or in store. It provides an easy way to collaborate, review gain approval for—and produce—any project. Retailers can meet deadlines easier and get to market faster. And, they can be assured that all information is accurate. Meanwhile, senior management can be guaranteed of a quick ROI. By conducting many manual processes automatically, many costs are eliminated—including labor, printing and delivery charges, among others.

Company: DataDome Solutions Inc.

Booth: 4043

DataDome is the #1 SaaS bot protection solution for e-commerce and classifieds businesses.

DataDome offers real-time AI protection against all OWASP automated cyber threats, including credential stuffing, layer 7 DDoS attacks, SQL injection & intensive scraping.

The solution deploys in minutes on any web infrastructure, without changing the existing architecture.

DataDome runs on autopilot and takes care of all unwanted traffic so its users don’t have to. They still remain in full control and can monitor detection and customize responses.

DataDome’s cybersecurity technology protects 10 000+ eCommerce and Classifieds domains from all over the world.

Company: DataRobot

Booth: 1526

DataRobot is the leader in enterprise AI, delivering trusted AI technology and ROI enablement services to global enterprises competing in today’s Intelligence Revolution. DataRobot’s enterprise AI platform democratizes data science with end-to-end automation for building, deploying, and managing machine learning models. This platform maximizes business value by delivering AI at scale and continuously optimizing performance over time. The company’s proven combination of cutting edge software and world-class AI implementation, training, and support services, empowers any organization – regardless of size, industry, or resources – to drive better business outcomes with AI. Learn more at datarobot.com.

Company: Delivery Solutions

Booth: 7051

Delivery Solutions enables retailers offer to their customers a compelling same day last mile delivery experience using their own branded e-commerce assets. Delivery Solutions is a SAAS based white label, delivery management and orchestration platform

One connection to the Delivery Solutions API gives access to all major same day delivery providers in the nation like Doordash, Deliv, Postmates, Shipt, FedEx same day, Roadie, Point Pick up etc. Platform also enables ship from store using providers like UPS.

Current Customers include major players in diverse verticals of retail like Office Depot, Total Wine & More, Sally Beauty, Giant Eagle and Wakefern.

Company: Deposco, Inc.

Booth: 306

Deposco’s Bright Suite is a cloud-based, order management and fulfillment software application set that optimizes supply chain operations. Deposco’s Bright Suite of applications offers e-commerce, retail and omni-channel capabilities that drive revenue growth, improve service levels and reduce operational costs. We empower retailers, distributors, 3PLs and brands by helping them optimally allocate, source and fulfill orders across multiple channels. With Deposco’s Bright Suite, companies can synchronize data flow between over 80 systems connecting e-commerce, marketplaces, accounting, ERP, shipping and more!

Company: Detego

Booth: 4620

Detego’s cloud-hosted RFID platform digitises traditional stock management processes to increase inventory accuracy and ensure optimal product availability for retailers across all channels. The modular platform covers the entire value chain to include real-time analytics, consumer engagement and efficient processes for warehouses and stores.

Company: Echosec Systems

Booth: 1058

Echosec Systems Ltd. is an industry-leading data discovery company.

Our SaaS-based platform provides a critical layer of information to retail security teams, allowing them to detect and often predict critical events. Our clients are the first to know about high-risk situations so they can act faster and stay ahead of threats.

With our platform, users can quickly search through billions of online posts from social media, news, and the dark web for risk management and threat intelligence.

Company: Ecrebo

Booth: 459

With Ecrebo’s OnPoint Total Receipt Marketing® solution, retailers end every shopping trip with personalized offers and messages cost-effectively delivered – in real-time – on paper and digital receipts. Our light-touch, software-only technology makes use of retailers’ existing receipt printers and works with all Toshiba 4690, Windows, Linux and mPOS point of sale systems. Ecrebo turns paper and digital receipts into precisely-targeted, high-ROI marketing. In 2019, we announced that Albertsons Companies, one of the largest food and drug retailers in the United States, had selected Ecrebo to enable personalized marketing at point of sale.

Company: Elastic Path

Booth: 1453

Elastic Path offers the leading purpose-built headless commerce platform to unify experiences across the entire enterprise. As the pioneer of headless commerce, Elastic Path empowers you to sell products and services in the connected world with the touch of a finger or spoken command. Its products, including Elastic Path Commerce Cloud, give organizations the freedom to transform every customer interaction into a commerce experience, across business models, channels, devices, and touchpoints.

Elastic Path has offices in Canada, the U.S and U.K with a team of employees, customers and partners that span the globe. Learn more at www.elasticpath.com.

Company: Equinox Payments

Booth: 5855

Stock Ticker: BAM

Stock Exchange: NYSE

Equinox Payments, a leading payment solutions provider for more than 35 years, is looking beyond product features to rethink and reimagine the customer payment experience wherever payments take place: at the checkout, in the aisles, on the road. The company’s Luxe family of sleek POS and mobile devices addresses innovations in payment acceptance, customer engagement, and mobility, while providing the highest levels of security. Equinox is owned by NBS Payment Solutions, based in Toronto, Canada. NBS Payment Solutions is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management, which has over $385 billion of assets under management.

Company: Eversight

Booth: 1234

Eversight is the recognized leader in AI-powered pricing and promotions. Global brands and retailers rely on the Eversight platform to optimize pricing in response to market conditions and to deliver higher ROI on promotional spend. Eversight’s proprietary experimentation technology leverages real shoppers to uncover innovative and resonant offers and prices that drive incremental purchases. Eversight’s Pricing Suite and Offer Innovation Suite solutions are delivering strong margin and sales volume improvements for leading companies such as Coca-Cola, Frito-Lay, Raley’s, and Rite Aid. Founded in 2013, Eversight is headquartered in Palo Alto, California, with offices in Chicago and New York.

Company: Feedvisor

Booth: 1455

Feedvisor is the “AI-first” optimization and intelligence platform for large sellers and brands on Amazon. Feedvisor’s platform and team of experts offer best-in-class, patented pricing technology, strategic advertising campaign optimization, brand and content management, and intelligence. Together, these features drive demand, profit, and revenue growth on the Amazon marketplace.

Company: FINDMINE

Booth: 7027

FindMine’s award-winning technology scales a brand’s unique point of view across their entire organization. Our Complete the Look product shows shoppers how to use each product across e-commerce, email, marketing channels, and in-store. FindMine increases e-commerce revenues by 4-9% while creating looks that are scalable (serving more than 2B looks annually) to give merchandisers 99% of their time back. L2 cited Complete the Look as a reason for adidas’ “Genius” and Perry Ellis CEO hails “ Innovative solutions like FindMine are fundamental to the execution of our customer engagement strategy.” FindMine is a 2018 Gartner Cool Vendor in retail.

Company: Finger Food Advanced Technology Group

Booth: 7030

AI, AR/VR, Blockchain, Robotics, and IoT.

We build custom technology solutions to solve some of the most complex and challenging problems faced by retail and manufacturing businesses today.

As Advanced Technology suggests, our team of 200+ omni-stack professionals – a group that includes designers, developers, engineers, and project managers – becomes our clients’ internal advanced technology group.

In-house expertise in AI, AR/VR, Blockchain, Robotics, and IoT, enables us to create impactful and elegant cloud, web, mobile, machine and advanced-interface solutions built on top of emerging technologies

We develop solutions that harness the expertise of our developers and designers in equal measures.

We create a competitive advantage for our clients by helping them own their technology stack, rather than simply deploying on the same technology platforms as their competitors.

Company: First Choice POS

Booth: 1658

First Choice POS is a point-of-sale software for retailers interested in selling smarter. The simple, user-friendly interface and detailed knowledge base means you spend less time training employees and more time knowing what sells, what to promote, and how to run your business better. First Choice was one of the first cloud-based POS systems on the market and continues to expand its fully customizable platform for growth-minded businesses.

Company: Focal Systems

Booth: 5555

Focal Systems was founded in 2015 with a mission to automate and optimize brick and mortar retail. Focal is comprised of leading retail operators and AI experts that provide retail automation solutions and process improvement to retailers around the world. With Focal’s patented shelf mounted cameras and focalOS, the operating system of retail, retailers can now operate truly data-driven stores. A Focal retailer uses AI to automatically maximize on-shelf availability, optimize planograms, labor and supply chain and deliver an exceptional customer experience.

Company: Focus technologies

Booth: 453

FOCUS automatically collects sales and footfall data and applies Wi-Fi analytics to provide recommendations to shopping malls & retail on increasing revenues. Having been in the market for less than 4 years, FOCUS has already gained a large customer base of 148 prominent global (Ceetrus, Ingka Centres, Levi’s, Tom Tailor) and Russian (Crocus, TPS, Tervolina, Black star) companies.

FOCUS is a technological spin off of Watcom Group, a top 3 player in the global footfall analysis market

Company: Fuse Inventory, Inc.

Booth: 7044

Fuse is an inventory planning solution powering the next generation of commerce. We enable top brands like Glossier and Soludos to efficiently manage and scale their supply chain by centralizing data, predicting demand, and making purchase recommendations. Brands love Fuse because we provide end-to-end visibility into their supply chain and a proven ROI minimizing stockouts & overstock.

Company: Gather AI

Booth: 7042

Gather AI enables inventory monitoring at a press of a button for modern DC’s, retail stores and yards.

We are the world’s first software-only autonomous inventory management platform. Our robotics as a service solution consists of an autonomous indoor flying drones and a rich analytics and management software suite. With Gather, what used to take employees two hours can now be done in an automated eight minutes. We enable our customers to virtually walk through their facilities while providing near real-time inventory without ever leaving their desk.

Company: Gladly

Booth: 758

Gladly is the only platform making customer service radically personal by allowing companies to communicate with their customers seamlessly across any channel. Gladly centers customer service on the person, not a case or ticket number, giving the world’s most innovative consumer companies like JOANN, TUMI, and Andie the ability to develop lifelong relationships with their customers. Based in San Francisco, Gladly was founded in 2014 and is privately backed by industry leaders including Greylock, GGV Capital, NEA, Glynn Capital, FutureFund and JetBlue Ventures.

Company: GSPANN Technologies Inc.

Booth: 809

GSPANN is a partner of choice for both growing and leading retail and direct-to-consumer (DTC) brands who are looking for a technology and consulting partner. We provide strategic business planning and roadmap while delivering a competitive approach to e-commerce implementation and operations.

We enable leading fashion, department, and specialty stores to better engage their customers through tightly integrated DTC sales solutions. These solutions incorporate content management, e-commerce, mobility and analytics using microservices and the cloud.

Our approach of combining your existing technology investments with emerging technology opportunities enables us to deliver high-value retail solutions that directly impact sales results and the brand experience.

Company: HappyOrNot, Americas

Booth: 4044

HappyOrNot helps businesses improve their customer experience and employee engagement through the globally recognized Smiley feedback management system. The company, founded in 2009, has 4,000 clients in 135 countries and has collected over 1.4 billion impressions to date.

Clients include McDonald’s, London Heathrow Airport, as well as many Fortune 500 businesses in the transportation, retail, healthcare, entertainment/venue, and service industries. Headquartered in Finland, HappyOrNot has offices in the U.S., Germany, France, Netherlands, and around the globe, employing over 150 people. Its reseller network comprises of over 110 organizations. Visit www.happy-or-not.com.

Company: Inference Solutions

Booth: 762

Twitter: Inference Solutions

Inference Solutions, a global provider of Intelligent Virtual Agents, enables retailers to leverage the latest Conversational AI with unmatched flexibility and breadth of technology choice. From SMB to the Fortune 500, hundreds of businesses around the world use Inference’s code-free platform to rapidly design and deploy advanced self-service applications − from simple touch-tone interactions to leading edge Natural Language dialogs. Inference virtual agents automate routine conversations and processes to enhance the touchpoints that guide customers throughout their buying journeys. They empower retail customers to shop on their terms via voice, chat and text, while expediting product discovery, purchasing and order fulfillment.

Company: Infosys Limited

Booth: 5919

Stock Ticker: INFY

Stock Exchange: NYSE

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in 45 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over three decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.

Company: IntraPosition

Booth: 7120

IntraPosition’s in-store location system serves as the “store’s GPS”, accurate within 1-foot of product locations and utilizes ultra-wideband (UWB) technology.

The system allows brick-and-mortar retailers to increase shopping cart value by eliminating phantom stock-outs and increasing purchases through in-context customer promotions and upsells. It also optimizes order picking, by reducing the time required for provisioning.

Finally, the system generates a wealth of highly granular shopper analytics data, as it tracks the position of every cart in-store, which both helps optimize store layout through heat maps and dwell time analysis and improves store management in real-time.

Company: JRNI

Booth: 1139

JRNI is the leading enterprise software-as-a-service scheduling platform for personalizing and optimizing the customer journey. It enables retailers to facilitate powerful human-to-human experiences that increase conversion, customer loyalty, and lifetime value by bridging the digital-to-physical divide.

Innovative retailers worldwide, such as LEGO and John Lewis & Partners, rely on JRNI’s scheduling platform to deliver predictive actions across touchpoints – appointments, events, queuing, insights – achieve deeper intelligence, and optimize resources to create superior experiences.

With more than 1,100 customers worldwide, JRNI is headquartered in London and has offices in Boston and Sydney.

Company: Keonn

Booth: 1805

Keonn provides the most complete, seamless and advanced solution based on RFID technology to offer an unforgettable shopping experience at retail stores, and increase retailer’s sales.

Keonn also provides all the necessary hardware elements for setting up an RFID project in the fastest and easiest way.

Company: Kiosk Manufacturer Association (KMA)

Booth: 1703

The Kiosk Manufacturer Association or KMA is a global organization focused on best-in-class self-service technology for all customers and employees. The Kiosk Manufacturer Association focuses on ADA, Accessibility and EMV in the legislative arena. Over 30 sponsors representing largest kiosk providers comprise the KMA. We are funded by those companies for the benefit of developers, resources and client companies interested in self-service, kiosks, digital signage, thin client, internet terminals and POS self-order systems. We are based in Denver, CO, US.

Visit us at https://kma.global or https://kioskindustry.org.

Company: Kustomer

Booth: 962

Kustomer is the omni-channel SaaS platform reimagining enterprise customer service to deliver standout experiences – not resolve tickets. Built with intelligent automation, Kustomer scales to meet the needs of any contact center and business by unifying customer data from all systems, enabling companies to deliver personalized, efficient, and effortless service through a single timeline view.

Today, Kustomer is the core platform of some of the leading customer service brands like Ring, Rent the Runway, Glossier, Away, Glovo, Mirror, and UNTUCKit. Headquartered in NYC, Kustomer was founded in 2015 by serial entrepreneurs Brad Birnbaum and Jeremy Suriel, has raised over $113.5M in venture funding, and is backed by leading VCs including: Tiger Global Management, Battery Ventures, Redpoint Ventures, Cisco Investments, Canaan Partners, Boldstart Ventures and Social Leverage.

Company: KWI

Booth: 5355

After introducing retail to the cloud 35 years ago, KWI continues to utilize the cloud for a seamless omni-channel experience with POS, Merchandising, eCommerce, CRM, Clienteling and Loss Prevention all powered from a single database. Innovations to be highlighted at NRF include: a single app incorporating POS/clienteling/recommendation engine, Embedded BI, Integrated Global payments, an intuitive omni-channel dashboard, a robust pricing and promotion engine, and serverless offline mode. In addition, KWI has co-developed a proof of concept with CLEAR® – a biometric identity and security platform – to provide a quick and secure way for retailers to verify their employees’ identity.

Company: Laurenti

Booth: 361

Brazilian Company that manufacture self checkouts, Smart Lockers and Self Services Kiosks to provide solutions to Retail. Our Company was founded 1940 offering solutions to different markets and today is leader in self checkout sales in Brazil.

Company: Legion Technologies

Booth: 7115

Legion is reinventing how companies manage and empower their hourly workforce. By accurately forecasting demand and staffing with the right employees, Legion’s AI-powered Workforce Management Platform enables companies to orchestrate superb customer experiences. Large scale retailers, restaurants and fitness clubs with hourly workforces use Legion to reduce costs, compliance risks and labor inefficiencies, and boost employee engagement. Legion is headquartered in Redwood City, CA and is backed by Norwest Venture Partners, First Round Capital, XYZ Ventures, and Webb Investment Network.

Company: LiveShopper

Booth: 1146

LiveShopper is a crowdsourcing and geo-fenced mobile app plug-in for collecting actionable consumer and operational insights. Our technology is designed to give our clients the ability to plug directly into their exisitng mobile app. LiveShopper allows for actionable results through data collection that is important to tracking customer satisfaction and overall store/brand performance.

By using the LiveShopper plug-in, the client has the ability to connect our unique technology to their existing customer loyalty/rewards program to drive customer engagement. LiveShopper is being used by companies of all sizes to complement or replace existing research programs such as panel groups, customer surveys, and customer intercepts.

The results allow retailers to make informed decisions and deliver the best experience possible to their customers.

Company: Logile, Inc.

Booth: 3255

Logile is the premier retail store operations solution provider, forging industry-leading technology innovation and best-practice expertise for store planning, execution and workforce management. We live WFM and store ops; we exist for our customers’ success. Our proven AI, machine-learning software and retail industrial engineering accelerate ROI and operational excellence with improved performance and empowered employees. Retailers worldwide use Logile’s all-mobile solutions to boost competitive edge and deliver the best service at the optimal cost. From labor standards development and modeling, to forecasting, storewide scheduling, and time and attendance, to task management, food safety and employee self-service—we transform retail operations.

Company: Looklet AB

Booth: 7027 – Level 4 (River Pavilion)

Looklet is a cutting edge technology for e-com imagery created by fashion and advertising veterans. With our photo sets and unique styling software, retailers and brands have the flexibility of dynamic merchandizing using real models in a scalable way – without forgoing quality. Looklet offer solutions in Womenswear, Menswear, Plus Size, Maternity and Kids.

Company: LookStyler

Booth: 1838

Global marketplace for fashion tourism which personalizes shopping and styling tours for international luxury shoppers in over 70 biggest shopping cities

Company: Loyalty Builders, Inc.

Booth: 1556

Loyalty Builders regularly delivers precise, accurate, affordable predictive metrics on every customer of our retail client, regardless of recent activity. AI-driven predictions on purchase timing, spending over various periods, risk of churn, interest level in every product, sensitivity to marketing, etc. take loyalty segmentation, campaign targeting, and personalization to new levels. Customers ready to buy, the most interested customers in any product, what to recommend to each customer, how to allocate budgets based on customer value – you’ll know it all. Any channel. First party data. No personal customer info required. No new technology or skills required. 20 years experience.

Company: Luxer One

Booth: 3176

Luxer One is a technology company specializing in the secure delivery and convenient pick up of goods. The company’s smart package lockers and access control technology is used across industries, including retail, residential, commercial, and higher education.

As retail’s most trusted name in locker technology, Luxer One has deployed thousands of lockers throughout the USA and Canada to facilitate the delivery of goods for customers. The high quality locker hardware is designed and manufactured in the United States, and Luxer One’s in-house developers and designers build the system’s software applications. Lockers can be fully customized to unique customer scenarios, from custom colors and wraps to re-branded UX screens.

The Luxer One team started innovating 24/7 automated locker solutions in San Francisco in 2005, with the Luxer One brand launching in 2013. Today, the company is headquartered in Sacramento, CA, with over 150 employees globally. In late 2018, Luxer One joined the ASSA ABLOY family of security and access control brands.

Luxer One has performed 30 million locker deliveries through its advanced technology platform. To learn more, please visit www.luxerone.com.

Company: Magstar

Booth: 4244

Magstar’s end-to-end omni-channel ERP solution helps midsized retailers deliver a seamless cross-channel shopping experience that matches the high expectations of the modern consumer. With this solution, retailers can gain visibility into their entire business, streamline distribution management and interact with customers on a whole new level.

Company: Mappedin

Booth: 1137

Mappedin powers search and discovery indoors, enabling shoppers to find what they’re looking for with speed and ease. Our software platform provides industry-leading tools to manage dynamic indoor spatial data and offer wayfinding experiences for customer-facing applications, including a recent collaboration with Apple Maps. Mappedin works with the 10 largest malls in Canada, the largest REITs in the US, and in shopping malls, retailers, hospitals, campuses, and more. Mappedin is backed by a group of Canadian investors, most notably Esri Canada, the industry standard for GIS technologies, and is currently being utilized by clients around the world.

Company: meldCX

Booth: Intel Booth #4637

meldCX is an affiliated company within the Acer and AOPEN groups. Its flagship product, meldCX, is a leading comprehensive cross OS enterprise platform for development of digital transformation (DT), making it simple and cost-effective for organizations to develop, deploy and manage commercial applications for IoT devices and DT initiatives.

Company: Memomi Labs Inc.

Booth: 7000

The creator of the Memory Mirror®, an award winning Digital Mirror platform that is revolutionizing the way people shop today. On any device and operating system, through artificial intelligence, deep learning and augmented reality customers can virtually “try on” products such as clothing, eye-wear, makeup, hair color, footwear and accessories in real time without any of the inconveniences of the actual try-on experience. Moreover, there is an added benefit of capturing try-on sessions that can be reviewed and shared later on. Among Memomi’s clients are world renowned companies, such as LVMH Group, L’Oreal Group. Estee Lauder Group, Neiman Marcus, Luxottica, and many more.

Company: MishiPay

Booth: 3238

At MishiPay, we’re revolutionising the in-store shopping experience. We’ve created a cutting edge mobile self-checkout technology that gives shoppers the freedom to tailor their own shopping experiences, all from the power of their mobile phone.

The MishiPay concept is simple: Scan, Pay, Go.

Shoppers use their mobiles to scan a product they’re interested in, pay for the product at the click of a button using a variety of payment methods and then they are free to leave the store without any further waiting times or queues, making the experience seamless and hassle-free.

For retailers, MishiPay is an invaluable tool that helps increase conversion, enhances customer engagement and produces real data insights to offer unparalleled personalization.

Company: Mist Systems

Booth: 3982

Stock Ticker: JNPR

Stock Exchange: NYSE

Mist Systems, a Juniper Company.

We built the first AI-driven Wireless LAN (WLAN), which makes Wi-Fi predictable, reliable, and measurable and enables scalable indoor location services like wayfinding, proximity messaging and asset visibility.

In addition, Mist’s AI technology plays a key role in bringing automation and insight across the full IT stack, delivering seamless end-to-end user experiences and substantial IT cost savings.

In 2019, Mist was acquired by Juniper Networks. The deal will enhance Juniper’s enterprise networking portfolio by combining Mist’s next-generation Wireless LAN (WLAN) platform with Juniper’s best-in-class wired LAN, SD-WAN and security solutions to deliver unsurpassed end-to-end user and IT experiences.

Company: MobileDemand

Booth: 1628

Offering a broad family of devices, MobileDemand is a one-stop shop for powerful, all-weather rugged tablets with Microsoft® Windows or Android, and rugged cases for Microsoft Surface and Apple iPad. xTablet ruggedized devices are the ideal tools for improving productivity and mobile worker decision making. With a portfolio of ten patents, MobileDemand is an innovator in mobile device productivity to industries such as retail, manufacturing, warehousing, field service, transportation, and healthcare as well as military and other public sectors. Tablets start at only $595.

Company: Mojix, Inc.

Booth: 1208

Mojix is a leading software provider of Item Chain Management solutions to consumer brand, retail and industrial enterprises around the globe. Our software platform applies innovative data science to transform item-level data into valuable operational intelligence, helping organizations manage the entire life-cycle of billions of unique identities from source to sale to consumer. Mojix Item Chain Management solutions work in real-time, providing visibility for critical business functions like operational performance, location monitoring and tracking, traceability, authenticity, consumer engagement, compliance, provenance, and sustainability programs.

Company: multidev technologies

Booth: 3679

An industry leader in the development of retail software solutions, Multidev Technologies delivers leading-edge innovative technology with advanced functionality that ensures the unification of all retail processes and operations with our ChainDrive solution.

Through our ChainDrive solution, retailers gain greater control over all of their retail, e-commerce, and wholesale business processes. From point of sale, to operations and web order fulfillment, all the way through to financials and more, ChainDrive Retail Management Software delivers all of the functionality required to become a retail success!

ChainDrive offers a unified set of integrated processes, on single source of data, and provides a seamless approach to the customer experience regardless of their preferred channel.

Company: Mystore-E

Booth: 7103 – The Israeli Pavilion

Mystore-E delivers individualized experiences in the brand physical touchpoints.

Our platform provides ‘sales increasing’ insights and uses its personalization capabilities to empower the store team and generate a unique message for each customer in physical touchpoints and without the need to download an app.

How?

We developed an in-store personalization platform that delivers its insights to the store team via a real-time communication tool; and to the shoppers via an intelligent network of QR Codes scattered around the stores.

It allows stores to communicate directly with its shoppers delivering highly targeted content and allows the store team to improve store performance.

Our automated data-driven platform is giving our customers the confidence that each store is always on track, delivering the most relevant messages to its customers.

Company: Newmine

Booth: 7114

Newmine is changing the way omni-channel retailers protect their margins and improve operational efficiency by tackling the industry’s ticking time bomb: Merchandise Returns. Our flagship software, Chief Returns Officer, provides timely, in-season analysis and prescriptive actions across the value chain, enabling retail organizations to work collaboratively to minimize product returns and add millions back to the bottom line. Chief Returns Officer is an applied-AI technology that identifies the root cause of returns and prescribes measures to mitigate costly returns BEFORE they occur.

Company: NEXTSCM – Increff

Booth: 1829

INCREFF is a B2B technology & analytics enterprise helping Fashion & Lifestyle brands improve revenue and margins through a) intelligent merchandising and b) efficient fulfilment via serialization of inventory. The company is known for its data-driven, cutting-edge technology products that can transform every major brand and retailers’ nightmares into pleasant daydreams.

Fashion retail has very poor inventory (working capital) rotation in India. It does about 2 turns compared to global brands like Zara doing 10 to 12. This is primarily due to a) legacy processes – long supply chain b) large and constantly changing variety c) low depth and size complexity d) multi-channel retail. Lower inventory turn leads to significant revenue and margin loss and high working capital needs is very detrimental to growth. This led to the formation of INCREFF

Company: Nokia

Booth: 3237

Stock Ticker: NOK

Stock Exchange: NYSE

Nokia creates the technology to connect the world, powered by the research and innovation of Nokia Bell Labs. With the advent of #5G, the retail industry’s performance expectations grow, opening the doors for demanding applications that require massive broadband capacity and ultra-low latency. Enterprise 5G-ready Private Wireless Networks and In-Building Wireless solutions are an effective way to provide coverage and capacity in the public retail space, individual store locations and warehouses. Nokia has been a vendor of choice for business connectivity for many years and has an award-winning portfolio of solutions to serve all use cases.

Company: One Door

Booth: 3937

One Door is the leading provider of cloud-based visual merchandising software. With One Door’s Merchandising Cloud platform, space planners, visual merchandisers and store operations teams work across silos to plan, execute and analyze store merchandising plans in a unified, cloud-based application. The result is higher sales, more store team efficiency, and better customer experiences. Learn more at onedoor.com.

Company: Optimove

Booth: 3945

Optimove is the Science-first Relationship Marketing Hub. With a Customer Data Platform at its core, Optimove autonomously transforms customer data into actionable insights, helping customer-centric businesses drive measurable growth. The company’s unique technology suite enables the smart orchestration, measurement and optimization of highly personalized multi-channel campaigns, at scale, resulting in improved customer experience, retention and lifetime value. Optimove is used by hundreds of leading brands of all sizes, including Staples, Stitch Fix, Family Dollar, Dollar Shave Club, Groupe Dynamite, Paper Source and Sweaty Betty. Optimove employs over 260 people in its New York, London, Singapore and Israel offices.

Company: Optoro

Booth: 4144

Founded in 2010, Optoro is a technology company and the architect of an end-to-end software designed to direct the movement of returned and excess inventory across the reverse supply chain to the most profitable destination, delivering maximum inventory value and reducing environmental waste. Optoro’s data-driven platform provides intuitive tools for streamlined processing at any point a return is initiated including in stores, warehouses, third party drop-off locations and at RMA creation. Optoro’s solution takes the guesswork out of returns while empowering leading retailers with insight-rich dashboards and reporting for a comprehensive understanding and optimization of the reverse supply chain.

Company: Orckestra Technologies Inc.

Booth: 802

Stock Ticker: MDF

Stock Exchange: TSX – Toronto Stock Exchange

Orckestra is an omni-channel commerce platform that paves the way to a more connected shopping journey online and in-store. Our complete suite of commerce services and API-first approach help you quickly launch e-commerce solutions with built-in omni-channel capabilities.

We also leverage your stores to increase online sales and improve the fulfillment of online orders. Our Mobile Store Fulfillment Application provides a turn-key solution that enables retailers to turn their stores into hyperlocal distribution centers. With our flexible integration approach, you can implement all store fulfillment options quickly, without having to make changes to your existing order management or e-commerce systems.

Company: Ordergroove

Booth: 6141

Ordergroove enables Relationship Commerce experiences for hundreds of brands and retailers including Unilever, L’Oreal, The Honest Company, Walmart, Pepsi and Nestlé, shifting consumer interactions from one-and-done transactions to frictionless and highly profitable recurring revenue relationships. With successful subscription, predictive reorder and membership experiences, the company’s technology platform coupled with artificial intelligence, analytics, and unmatched consumer expertise helps top brands transform their commerce experiences across every channel while making their consumers’ lives easier. Ordergroove is headquartered in New York, NY. For information visit www.ordergroove.com.

Company: PackageHold by Digilock

Booth: 1545

We are the global leader in the design and manufacturing of high performance electronic lock solutions. Innovation, expertise, and patented technologies are the key factors that contribute to Digilock’s success.

Founded in 1981, headquartered in California, with sales offices in The Netherlands and Hong Kong, Digilock® continues to innovate since delivering the first electronic lock for personal storage in 1992. Over 38 years later, the Digilock® brand now encompasses multiple lock and locker products for every environment and application.

Our commitment to providing superior support and customer responsiveness enables PackageHold™ by Digilock® to be recognized across industries as the best at making Package Simplified™.

Company: Preciate

Booth: 7101

Preciate merges on-line and in-store shopping into a seamless and personalized experience. Brands and retailers can implement next-generation loyalty programs based on personalization analytics and the most advanced system for facial recognition. Once a customer opt’s-in with a simple selfie, real-time data from previous omni-channel, or abandoned purchases supports the sales associates to create a warm, knowledgeable shopping experience.

• Retailer Benefits: Increased conversion rates, purchase values, repeat visits, and customer satisfaction.

• Advanced Clienteling App for in-store team.

• Faster, safer checkout: card-less, phone-free payment.

• Non-intrusive, effortless, scalable installation.

• Dashboard provides unique insights and opportunities to drive revenue.

• Completely customizable to each retailer.

Company: Pristine Infotech, Inc.

Booth: 953

Pristine is singularly focused on providing supermarket and pharmacy retailers with a solution platform that will help them grow Happy and Profitable Customers, by delivering optimal Choice, Price and Convenience to every customer, at every visit. Pristine’s integrated Sales Planning and Price, Promotion and Personalization Recommendation solution, Presto, addresses the everyday pricing and promotion needs of supermarkets in a comprehensive manner and positions them for success.

Our Predictive models forecast the total business – base and promotions, considering their cross-effects. Across pricing and promotions, the user experience, workflow, analytical foundation and predictive engines are common. Our solution has neither been built on acquisitions/partnerships nor its modules been added as afterthoughts. Based on our customers’ evaluation, we claim to provide the most accurate pricing and promotions forecasting in the industry. We enable real-time customer intelligence and deliver synchronized actions for Price, Promotions, Personalized Discounts, Assortment, Placement, and Pickup/Delivery

Company: ProGlove

Booth: 1638

Founded in 2014, we launched the first ever smart glove for industry. But more importantly, we are a dedicated team of more than 180 people who are driven by the quest to connect the human workforce with the industrial IoT. We understand that organizations who will need to meet industry 4.0 requirements have to revise the interaction between humans, machines and data. Therefore, we designed our smart wearables to address and resolve these challenges.

Company: Publicis Sapient

Booth: 3119

Publicis Sapient is a digital transformation partner helping retailers like Walmart, Eileen Fisher and Loblaw embrace progressive, agile and cost-effective ways to deliver against the increasingly sophisticated needs and wants of customers.

We help unlock value through a start-up mindset and modern methods, fusing strategy, consulting and customer experience with agile engineering and problem-solving creativity.

As digital pioneers with 20,000 people and 53 offices around the globe, our experience spanning technology, data sciences, consulting and customer obsession — combined with our culture of curiosity and relentlessness — enables us to accelerate retail businesses by designing the products and services that dominate carts and minds at every touchpoint.

Company: Quinyx

Booth: 5783

Quinyx is a truly mobile-first workforce management solution that provides seamless scheduling, time reporting, uses AI for forecasting and reporting purposes, communication, and task management all in one place.

Company: RightHand Robotics

Booth: 7052

RightHand Robotics (RHR) builds a data-driven intelligent picking platform, providing flexible and scalable automation for predictable order fulfillment. The software-driven, hardware-enabled modular solution is capable of adapting to any picking situation bringing reliability to order fulfillment in industries such as electronics, apparel, grocery, pharmaceuticals, and more. RHR was founded in 2014 by a DARPA challenge-winning team, intent on bringing grasping intelligence powered by computer vision and applied machine learning to bear on real-world problems. The company is based in the U.S. near Boston, with offices in Tokyo and Frankfurt. For more information, visit www.righthandrobotics.com.

Company: Salesfloor

Booth: 1645

Salesfloor is an award-winning mobile platform designed for store associates to personalize customer experiences. Salesfloor provides clienteling tools to engage customers on any channel, Storefronts for live online shopping with store associates, and mobile checkout for convenient in-store experiences. With over 25,000 associates from leading retailers in apparel, beauty, jewelry, and baby/toys, Salesfloor is modernizing the role of store associates. Retailers such as Saks Fifth Avenue, buybuy Baby, Neiman Marcus, Bloomingdale’s, Chico’s and more choose Salesfloor to drive results such as higher online conversion rates, increased basket sizes and decreased return rates.

Company: SAP

Booth: 4221

Stock Ticker: SAP SE

Stock Exchange: NYSE

As the Experience Company powered by the Intelligent Enterprise, SAP is the market leader in enterprise application software, helping companies of all sizes and in all industries run at their best: 77% of the world’s transaction revenue touches an SAP system. Our machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics technologies help turn customers’ businesses into intelligent enterprises. SAP helps give people and organizations deep business insight and fosters collaboration that helps them stay ahead of their competition. We simplify technology for companies so they can consume our software the way they want – without disruption. Our end-to-end suite of applications and services enables more than 437,000 business and public customers to operate profitably, adapt continuously, and make a difference. With a global network of customers, partners, employees, and thought leaders, SAP helps the world run better and improve people’s lives.

Company: SATO America

Booth: 5625

Stock Ticker: SATO (TOKYO: 6287)

Stock Exchange: TOKYO Stock Exchange

SATO America, an industry-leading global provider of auto-ID solutions, will be unveiling three new products at this year’s NRF Annual Convention & EXPO. Among the offerings, SATO will showcase innovations at their booth #5625 in smart desktop label printing, thermal industrial printing, and compact mobile printing. SATO will announce at NRF new technology partnerships with SOTI and Wiliot. Attendees will be immersed with hands-on customized demos including POS, e-commerce, retail returns and QSR food safety applications. SATO delivers innovative start-to-finish retail solutions in hardware, consumables, maintenance management, and application software, designed to support retail success from vendor to consumer.

Company: Scandit

Booth: 511

Scandit enables enterprises and consumers to change the way they interact with everyday objects and augment the physical world with real-time data captured by scanning barcodes and recognizing text, objects, and other visual identifiers using smartphones, tablets, wearables, drones, and robots.

Scandit’s technology platform is built on proprietary computer vision, augmented reality, and machine learning technologies.

Company: Seek

Booth: 226

Seek brings AR directly to websites–no app required. Seek helps improve the customer experience for Fortune 500 companies all over the world to deliver best-in-class AR content and services, with a primary focus on web-based AR solutions for e-commerce. Increased customer satisfaction, improved conversion rates, and reduced returns are just some of the benefits Seek’s clients enjoy.

Company: Sensormatic Solutions

Booth: 5401

Sensormatic Solutions is the leading global retail solutions portfolio of Johnson Controls enabling smart and connected shopper engagement. Combining insights into retail inventory, shopper traffic and loss prevention, Sensormatic Solutions powers operational excellence at scale and helps create unique shopping experiences. Our solutions deliver real-time visibility and predictive analytics for accurate decision-making across the enterprise, enabling retailers to confidently move into the future. With more than 1.5 million data collection devices in the retail marketplace, we capture 40 billion shopper visits and track and protect billions of items each year. Our retail portfolio features the Sensormatic, ShopperTrak and TrueVUE brands.

Company: SenSource, Inc.

Booth: 453

SenSource will demonstrate how reliable retail analytics start with an incredibly accurate people counting system. Our people counting technology and analytics platform provide the data foundation necessary for analyzing the health of retail stores and basing operational decisions. SenSource exclusive software features include gender statistics, predictive traffic analytics, and prescriptive labor metrics. Retailers of all sizes have trusted SenSource people counting solutions since 2002.

Company: Shekel Group

Booth: 5880

Stock Ticker: SBW

Stock Exchange: ASX – Australian Securities Exchange

The Shekel Group is comprised of Shekel Scales Ltd., a pioneer in advanced weighing technology solutions and Shekel Brainweigh Retail Innovation Division, leaders in Autonomous Retail Solutions based on IoT sensors, AI and data analytics. For over 40 years, Shekel Scales has disrupted the retail market, combining physics, electronics and software, to develop modern digital scale technology, implemented in self-checkout (SCO) systems. The company is embracing these technologies to enhance and enlarge its offering to the retail market, enabling retailers unprecedented insights. Visit www.theshekelgroup.com for more information. Shekel is traded on the Australian Stock Exchange as Shekel Brainweigh (ASX:SBW).

Company: Shipup

Booth: 7116

Shipup is a SAAS for online retailers serving as a bridge between marketing and logistics through order tracking and notification updates. By opening communication during the most emotional phase of the customer journey, customers stay within the brand’s designed experience. As a result, this elevated transparency produces happier customers and enables merchants to leverage the dialogue into overall stronger customer satisfaction and loyalty.

Company: SmartGift

Booth: Level 4, River Pavilion, booth 7022

SmartGift is the fastest growing, gift-based ecommerce and data platform today. Its award-winning Send with SmartGift platform is used by retail brands and consumers to make every gift perfect. Leveraging AI and real-time gifting data, SmartGift helps retailers and brands to become more people-centric in their marketing and personalization experiences. For more information on how to gift across today’s top jewelry, high-end luxury, fast fashion, performance gear, footwear, electronics, floral arrangements, gourmet food, luggage brands and more on https://business.smartgiftit.com/

Company: SMARTRAC TECHNOLOGY GROUP

Booth: 5455

Smartrac is a leading vendor of RFID products and solutions that make products smart, and enable businesses to identify, authenticate, track and complement products and solutions.

By our next-gen RFID and NFC tags and multi-layer brand protection technologies, we provide brand owners, retailers and packaging companies with an effective means to combat counterfeiting and product diversion and to offer their customers superior experiences.

Smartrac’s RAIN RFID (UHF) portfolio can significantly improve inventory management, global logistic chains or temperature-controlled applications in the food processing industry, and increase overall efficiency by automating identification processes.

Company: Sparkwork Software, Inc.

Booth: 7117

Sparkwork is a Learning Experience Platform (LXP) that fills the gap between your strategy and execution by your frontline staff in terms of their knowledge on your standard operating procedures (SOPs), products and processes.

We provide easy tools to create smart content for all of your training, compliance and communication needs. We ensure that your retail workforce sees only relevant content in a personalized feed, without any clutter. This increases engagement, improves productivity and aligns your entire staff with your business processes.

Sparkwork is used by leading retailers across the world such as R-Chain, The Diamond Group and hundreds more.

Company: Softeon

Booth: 3942

Softeon enables retailers and brand companies to meet customer demand and service commitments at lowest possible cost through a robust portfolio of order fulfillment solutions.

Key solutions include Distributed Order Management (DOM), which enables companies to rapidly rollout omni-channel processes and reduce fulfillment costs through optimal sourcing rules. Also featured are Softeon’s advanced Warehouse Management and now Warehouse Execution systems, which together, or separately, turbocharge distribution performance through powerful management of end-to-end DC processes, with optimization and orchestration of people, equipment and the flow of goods.

The solution suite also includes store fulfillment, vendor drop ship, returns management and more.

Company: stockinstore

Booth: 1713

stockinstore® was born in 2016 as a way for retailers to tell online shoppers which stores nearby have the item they’re looking for.

The award-winning technology has continued to bridge the gap between online and physical stores, giving retailers valuable insights into customer demand for products across their store network.

stockinstore prides itself on the nimble way it’s been designed and built i.e. to integrate with any POS system and work with all eCommerce platforms; it’s a must-have solution for corporate retailers, franchises, manufactures and wholesalers.

stockinstore will yield more sales, increase foot traffic into stores and deliver higher profits.

Company: stockwell

Booth: 7021

Stockwell is a retail technology company that builds and operates smart stores. We bring the convenience of modern retail to everywhere people live, work, and play. Anyone can open the store, pay, and request new items through our app on a smartphone. Over time, each stores’ product selection will evolve based on shopper preferences and feedback, resulting in a store that reflects the unique needs of every location.

Company: Storm Interface

Booth: 1609

See the latest additions to Storm’s highly acclaimed Assistive Technology Products!

Independently certified as ADA compliant, these devices allow users with impaired vision, reading difficulties or impaired fine motor skills to navigate through menus or directories that would typically be presented on a visual display or touch screen. Latest additions to the product range are designed to work with voice activation/speech recognition systems.

We invite you to visit booth 1609 to see for yourself why so many retailers have specified Storm ATP to help ensure their self-service applications are ADA compliant.

Company: Stylumia Intelligence Technology Private Limited

Booth: 7112

Stylumia is the world’s first demand sensing and prediction engine for the fashion and lifestyle industry. One of the greatest challenges for the fashion and lifestyle industry is demand prediction. Out of 150 billion garments produced in the world in 2018, 50 billion never sold a single piece and another 50 billion sold at a discount. This is causing a huge economic and environmental impact considering fashion is the second most carbon footprint industry just next to oil. Stylumia is solving this using one of its kind demand sensing, prediction and generation engines using cutting edge AI. Working with Fortune 50 companies to start-ups, in the process of creating an impact on a global scale. We are recognised by the United Nations and Fashion For Good.

Company: SuperUp

Booth: 1710

SuperUp is a disruptive mobile shopping & marketing platform built to boost revenues on mobile.

Our customizable app-based solution for retailers provides a fast, personalized and entertaining shopping experience for the user, result in remarkably higher conversions and bigger baskets. We call it – eComMarketingTM!

Introducing a patented Single Product Interface and personalized shelf-based navigation, SuperUp cutting-edge front-end is designed to eliminate friction caused by choice overload, and significantly ease the Add-to-Basket decision made by the user, and utilizing unique contextual shopper-marketing tools and rich-media formats to target audiences and impact consumer’s choice made in real-time.

Company: Syte Visual Conception

Booth: 863, 1534, 7110

Syte is a visual AI technology provider that improves retailer’s site navigation, product discovery and user experience by powering solutions that engage and convert shoppers. With Syte, retailers can leverage shoppers’ inspiration and existing product interest to ensure they present the right products at the right time.

Partnerships with technology innovators such as Microsoft, SAP, Naver and Oracle have establish Syte as a leader in the market. Powering the visual search within Samsung and other leading phone manufacturers allows Syte to increase the reach of their retail clients. Brands currently using Syte’s technology include Farfetch, Tommy Hilfiger, Marks & Spencer and boohoo.

Company: Tastry

Booth: 7001

Tastry technology has the ability to evaluate consumer taste preferences to sensory-based products using analytical chemistry, machine learning, and AI. Tastry has accurately taught a computer how to taste. The technology serves retailers by providing science-based suggestions for product development, inventory purchase, and direct-to-consumer recommendation. Tastry will be featuring its in-store kiosk and retail insights dashboard at NRF 2020.

Company: Tecsys Inc.

Booth: 744, Level 1

Stock Ticker: TCS

Stock Exchange: TSX – Toronto Stock Exchange

Tecsys is a global provider of transformative supply chain solutions that equip growing organizations with industry-leading services and tools to achieve operational greatness. Tecsys’ solutions are designed to create clarity out of the complex supply chain challenges that organizations face with increases in scale, customer expectations and inventory. Built on an enterprise platform, Tecsys solutions include distributed retail order management, warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, point-of-use management, as well as complete financial management and analytics solutions. Through the co-creation of a more responsive supply chain, Tecsys ensures that growth-minded organizations have the chance to thrive and reach their aspirations.

Company: Threekit

Booth: 528

Threekit is a visual customer experience solution that enables brands to create, manage and scale beautiful photorealistic images and configurable 3D product visuals, all from a single design file. With Threekit, you render a visual once, use it anywhere, and build on your product portfolio over time.

Company: Tompkins International

Booth: 1652

Tompkins Robotics, a business unit of Tompkins International, is focused on the robotic automation of distribution operations. Our system, t-Sort, consists of autonomous mobile robots that sort a range of items and parcels to consolidation points. t-Sort is a portable, automated material handling sortation system that is creating a paradigm shift in the supply chain and how the basic distribution function of order fulfillment is accomplished. We continue to expand this core system with complementary robotic systems to automate processes in fulfillment operations. Our systems maximize performance with mobile, scalable and flexible robotics solutions that grow and change on demand.

Company: Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions

Booth: 3319

Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions is a global market share leader in retail store technology and retail’s first choice for integrated in-store solutions. Together with a global team of dedicated business partners, we achieve brilliant commerce by advancing the future of retail with innovative commerce solutions that enhance customer engagement, transform the in-store experience, and accelerate digital transformation. To learn more, visit toshibacommerce.com and engage with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube. #EmpoweringRetail

Company: Veras Retail

Booth: 1253

Veras Retail builds innovative omni-channel solutions to connect with consumers at every point of decision. It starts at the store, providing fixed and mobile point-of-sale, retail CRM, omni-channel inventory, mobile selling tools, and seamless cross-channel execution. Headquartered in Phoenix, Ariz., Veras is focused on using technology to rapidly implement new solutions to foster positive, meaningful, and profitable omni-channel interactions between retailers and consumers. Veras powers more than 160,000 lanes in over 50 retailers around the world. Top clients include Office Depot, Kirkland’s, Floor & Decor, DKNY, Best & Less, and MEC. Learn more at verasretail.com.

Company: VTEX

Booth: 603

VTEX a leading multi-tenant commerce platform that unifies customer experiences across all channels into a comprehensive enterprise solution. With an auto-scaling cloud infrastructure and a powerful set of tools, the platform accelerates the commerce transformation of complex operations. VTEX is trusted by such global corporations as Sony, Walmart, Whirlpool, Coca-Cola, Stanley Black & Decker, Pizza Hut, Nestlé, and over 2,500 online stores in 28 countries. The company was named a major player on IDC MarketScape Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled B2C Digital Commerce Platforms in 2018 and ranked yearly on Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce since 2017. Visit www.vtex.com.

Company: WalkOut

Booth: 7017

WalkOut is changing the way shoppers buy in the physical world by moving the checkout to your shopping cart or basket.

The system uses computer vision and machine learning to identify every item you put in the cart or take out, effectively removing all effort and reducing the checkout time to zero.

A big advantage of the Walkout system is that it can be attached to existing shopping carts and requires no changes to a store to be implemented.

WalkOut also creates an on-cart screen that offers personalized content like promotions, navigation and product information to encourage consumer usage.

Company: Webscale Networks

Booth: 1359

Webscale, the “Any Platform” Commerce Cloud, is the leader in cloud migration, management, hosting, and infrastructure for digital commerce businesses. Businesses of all sizes rely on Webscale to deliver 100% uptime, predictive scalability, consistently fast performance, outage prevention, improved security, and simple management in multi-cloud environments, including Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, and Microsoft Azure. Unlike traditional hosting solutions, Webscale is a highly automated, SaaS platform that provides leading brands like Alex & Ani, Murad (Unilever), P&G, Regal Cinemas, Swarovski Lighting, Watsco, Dolls Kill, and Sphero, with unprecedented levels of control and insight into their digital infrastructure.

Company: Weezmo

Booth: 7106

Weezmo is a software company helping B&M Retailers increase repeat instore visits and sales through understanding their customers are searching/purchasing online and at other retailers. Weezmo leverages e-receipts as a customer engagement tool with links to a feedback system for their visit or purchases, social media posts for influencers and personalized omni-channel ads/coupons for next best offers. Weezmo can identify VIP Customer segments, surface insights into their search/purchase behavior at other retailers to customize offers & ads, and track the effectiveness of on-line ads to instore purchases.

Company: xesto

Booth: 234

Xesto is a computer vision AI startup based at the University of Toronto building a volumetric measurement and Virtual Try-On tool for retailers and brands to integrate into mobile applications. The tool allows customers shopping for items to take a quick scan of their feet, hands or body, and delivers precise sizing information.

Company: ZigZag

Booth: 1649

ZigZag Global is a SaaS platform helping retailers to manage returns globally.

The ZigZag platform connects retailers to a global network of 220 warehouses and more than 200 carrier services in over 130 countries – all from a single integration. ZigZag uses predictive analytics to understand the most cost-effective and energy-efficient route to work out if a retailer should hold and resell returned products in local markets or bring them back via consolidation.

ZigZag’s mission is to deliver the best technology and service to transform the returns experience globally. Our mission is to reduce the cost, waste and friction associated with returns, boost customer loyalty and make retailers more profitable and sustainable.

Company: ZineOne, Inc.

Booth: 963