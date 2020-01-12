Scandit Collaborates With Samsung to Deliver Optimized Barcode Scanning Performance and Ergonomics for the New XCover Pro

This rugged smartphone solution makes any enterprise data capture task fast, accurate and simple, without the need to modify Android apps

ZURICH & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AIDC—Scandit, the leading enterprise technology platform for mobile computer vision and augmented reality (AR), today announced at NRF that its range of barcode scanning software products will receive an update specifically for the new Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro, the company’s latest ruggedized and field-ready smartphone. The combination of the Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro and Scandit’s optimized barcode scanning software enables enterprise customers to empower their employees with a durable, light and secure smartphone solution for demanding data capture tasks.

Scandit’s Galaxy XCover Pro software update will support the dedicated programmable button on the device to enable users to activate the barcode scanning software with the press of a button, even in conditions that require gloves. The feature will be available in Scandit’s Barcode Scanner SDK, Keyboard Wedge, and Enterprise Browser. These options make it possible for customers to use the high performance barcode scanning without making any modifications to their existing Android apps.

The software update also includes several optimizations to the camera control of the Galaxy XCover Pro to enhance performance in demanding barcode scanning use cases, including reducing the total time taken to scan. For example, it can help delivery drivers rapidly scan multiple packages simultaneously, and enables retail store associates to keep up with scan-intensive inventory and shelf management tasks. The camera is also built to work well in low-light situations workers can find themselves in when scanning.

“This collaboration with Samsung is a big win for enterprises that rely on barcode scanning,” said Samuel Mueller, CEO of Scandit. “It will drive the deployment of mobile computer vision and augmented reality in the enterprise, and deliver a transformative scanning solution that streamlines operations and leads to cost savings across industries.”

“Enterprise customers will love the combination of the Galaxy XCover Pro’s rugged capabilities—which are built to meet MIL-STD 810G and IP681 certification standards—and the advanced data capture and computer vision capabilities that Scandit provides,” said Taher Behbehani, General Manager and Head of the Mobile B2B Business, Samsung Electronics America. “This provides a powerful scanning solution that’s not only built to survive the everyday rigors of business use, but also addresses the challenging data capture situations many workers face while on the job.”

Contact Scandit or Samsung Sales to see how Scandit’s software update for the Galaxy XCover Pro can be deployed within your enterprise.

