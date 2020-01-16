Scale Logic Announces Official Partnership With UK-based Polar Graphics to Manage European Sales Operations

BLOOMINGTON, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DataManagement–Scale Logic, the global leader in advanced media workflow solutions, announced today that it is embarking on a new agreement and relationship with industry veteran Polar Graphics, a leading UK-based manufacturer’s representative for the broadcast, post-production, and professional audiovisual industries.

Under the newly forged partnership, Polar Graphics will begin managing Scale Logic’s entire European sales operations, making it responsible for penetrating European markets and providing comprehensive sales management of Scale Logic’s products and services. With this new partnership, Scale Logic, which currently boasts many of the world’s top brands as clients, will be able to mirror its already tremendous global success.

Furthermore, the Polar Graphics partnership will also see a highly scaled expansion of the Scale Logic European team, enabling Scale Logic to make significant and further inroads into the European market.

“We have an incredible track record in developing small, medium, and enterprise media workflows for broadcast, post-production, sports, and corporate clients,” commented Al Rao, VP of Global Sales for Scale Logic. “Now, with our newly formed partnership with Polar Graphics—and bringing the level of sophistication and international expertise our customers expect—we plan to expedite the expansion of our market share in Europe. The Polar Graphics team has an immense ability to understand the depth of our products and services and to educate the European channel, making us a perfect match for the Scale Logic Amsterdam logistics and technical operations division.”

“We are extremely excited to be working with Scale Logic,” said Peter Rowsell, Managing Director of Polar Graphics. “For many years, we have maintained close relationships with the company’s senior management team, witnessing first-hand the astounding evolution of their highly comprehensive solutions. It is for this reason that Polar Graphics is so well positioned to continue Scale Logic’s European market acquisition efforts. Now, by bringing our own unique processes to the partnership, we look forward to a highly successful and long-lasting relationship in the years to come.”

In addition, Scale Logic has already established a sterling reputation and credibility in the marketplace, which will ensure a successful introduction of its products and services to European resellers and end customers. With this, Scale Logic and Polar Graphics will jointly bring new levels of support services to customers throughout Europe, including 24×7 health monitoring, extended services on over 100 storage and network manufacturers’ products as well as data migration, data recycling, and legacy buy-backs.

With more than 30+ years of experience, Scale Logic continues to be a trusted advisor and go-to partner for the world’s largest companies, creating highly robust, multi-tiered storage, networking, and data management solutions. In fact, Scale Logic’s Enterprise Support Services division has become known for perfecting a revolutionary approach that enables any company utilizing enterprise storage and networking solutions to replace, expand, and enhance existing infrastructure at a fraction of the cost.

This renowned reputation and approach continues to pave the way for companies to migrate to new technologies while ensuring seamless support services during the process—all while providing extended support services at significantly lower prices. It’s this practice that also enables companies to drastically reduce maintenance and support costs by up to 50%, thereby freeing CAPEX.

For more information regarding Scale Logic’s full range of products and services for evolving media workflows, please visit www.scalelogicinc.com.

