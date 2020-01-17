The Collection Features 21 Songs That Defined the Year in Music

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Recording Academy®‘s GRAMMY Recordings® and Warner Records announce the release of the 2020 GRAMMY® Nominees album — available now in stores and via digital retailers here.

The latest installment of the best-selling series — now in its 26th year — features a diverse collection of the year’s most impactful GRAMMY-nominated music. A portion of album proceeds will benefit the year-round work of the GRAMMY Museum® and MusiCares® — two charitable organizations founded by the Recording Academy that focus on music education programs and critical assistance for music people in need, respectively.

Music’s Biggest Night® will be broadcast live on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, Jan. 26 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

2020 GRAMMY Nominees Album Track List 1. BILLIE EILISH “bad guy” Record Of The Year Album Of The Year Best Pop Vocal Album 2. ARIANA GRANDE “7 rings” Record Of The Year Album Of The Year Best Pop Vocal Album 3. LIL NAS X FEAT. BILLY RAY CYRUS “Old Town Road (Remix)” Record Of The Year Album Of The Year Best Pop Duo/Group Performance 4. LIZZO “Truth Hurts” Record Of The Year Album Of The Year 5. KHALID “Talk” Record Of The Year 6. H.E.R. “Hard Place” Record Of The Year Album Of The Year 7. SHAWN MENDES & CAMILA CABELLO “Señorita” Best Pop Duo/Group Performance 8. ARIANA GRANDE & SOCIAL HOUSE “boyfriend” Best Pop Duo/Group Performance 9. ED SHEERAN & JUSTIN BIEBER “I Don’t Care” Best Pop Vocal Album 10. POST MALONE & SWAE LEE “Sunflower” Record Of The Year Best Pop Duo/Group Performance 11. TAYLOR SWIFT “Lover” Best Pop Vocal Album 12. JONAS BROTHERS “Sucker” Best Pop Duo/Group Performance 13. VAMPIRE WEEKEND “Harmony Hall” Album Of The Year 14. BON IVER “Hey, Ma” Record Of the Year Album Of the Year 15. BEYONCÉ “SPIRIT” (From Disney’s The Lion King) Best Pop Vocal Album 16. LANA DEL REY “Norman F***ing Rockwell” Album Of The Year 17. LITTLE BIG TOWN “The Daughters” Best Country Duo/Group Performance 18. DAN + SHAY “Speechless” Best Country Duo/Group Performance 19. MAREN MORRIS FEAT. BRANDI CARLILE “Common” Best Country Duo/Group Performance 20. BROTHERS OSBORNE “I Don’t Remember Me (Before You)” Best Country Duo/Group Performance 21. BROOKS & DUNN WITH LUKE COMBS “Brand New Man” Best Country Duo/Group Performance

ABOUT THE RECORDING ACADEMY

The Recording Academy represents the voices of performers, songwriters, producers, engineers, and all music professionals. Dedicated to ensuring the recording arts remain a thriving part of our shared cultural heritage, the Academy honors music’s history while investing in its future through the GRAMMY Museum, advocates on behalf of music creators, supports music people in times of need through MusiCares, and celebrates artistic excellence through the GRAMMY Awards — music’s only peer-recognized accolade and highest achievement. As the world’s leading society of music professionals, we work year-round to foster a more inspiring world for creators.

