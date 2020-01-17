Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes Announces 2020 Re-election Bid Despite Strong Support for a Gubernatorial Run

After working hard to rebuild the Office of Utah Attorney General, Reyes remains committed to policy initiatives that ensure the safety, constitutional protection and prosperity of all Utahns.

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AttorneyGeneral–After a year of being recruited by individuals, business leaders and bi-partisan advocacy groups nationwide to run for the open gubernatorial seat in his state, Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes today announced his decision to seek re-election as the state’s top law enforcement leader. In doing so, Reyes will continue to expand on a number of office achievements and ensure protecting Utahns remains a top priority. With over $250,000 cash on hand as of January 17, 2020, pledges for additional resources and a seasoned campaign team and loyal supporters, Reyes is a favorite to win another term.

“I sincerely appreciate the many local, national and global leaders who have encouraged me to run for Governor of this great State,” explained Utah Attorney General Reyes. “Like job offers in Washington D.C. I decided to turn down, this opportunity required serious consideration. But after months of contemplation and prayer with my family, Saysha and I felt I could make the most difference, help protect Utahns and the local economy, lessen human suffering and serve Utah most effectively by continuing the momentum and success my team has already achieved. We’ve accomplished a great deal but I have much more to give. I absolutely love this job and this state, and want to keep working my heart out to save kids, protect Utah and serve its people.

“I plan to run a strong campaign to remain Utah’s top law enforcement leader and the State’s legal counsel.”

Leaders nationwide applaud Reyes’ decision and dedication to Utah:

“Sean is an incredibly accomplished lawyer, innovator and leader. More importantly, he’s an even better family man and human being. He could serve in any political office at any level. I am excited for him to be re-elected so we can continue working together to strengthen America.”



—Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton

“I strongly believe that the strength of our government is that it is based on the rule of law, where everyone regardless of their ethnic background or economic situation is treated fairly and respectfully. It is important therefore to have someone with a love of and understanding of the law as the Attorney General, someone who is a strong leader, who is a person of integrity, and is guided by the Constitution. In my mind, Utah cannot find a better person for the Attorney General role than Sean Reyes. That is why I am supporting him for re-election.”



—Scott Anderson, President and CEO, Zions Bank

“I work daily with political leaders from all parties. General Reyes is a national leader among AGs and other state and federal officials. He’s strong in his Conservative beliefs but also a bridge builder who can work effectively with people of all walks of life and of every political persuasion.”



—Karen White, Executive Director of the bi-partisan Conference of Western Attorneys General and Attorney General Alliance

“AG Reyes has the respect of the White House, Congress, the Supreme Court and many lower courts across America. The son of a god-fearing, hard-working immigrant family, he represents the best of what America has to offer. He is a person of compassion and action, combating some of our nation’s biggest threats and leading out on many of our country’s most important issues.”



—Peter Bisbee, Executive Director, Rule of Law Defense Fund

About Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes

The Honorable Sean D. Reyes is the 21st Attorney General and first minority elected statewide in Utah. Reyes has received wide praise for regaining public trust and successfully handling many of the most important cases in the state’s history. In 2013, Reyes took over an embattled office mired in scandal and criminal allegations surrounding his predecessors. Right away he restored confidence and excellence in the state’s flagship law firm and was quickly recognized as a rising star in the political sphere. He subsequently won re-election in 2014 and 2016 by large margins.

Reyes has pioneered unique deployment of cutting edge technologies in law enforcement including Rapid DNA, Data Aggregation, Artificial Intelligence Analytics and Virtual Reality Simulators to combat crime, deescalate violence, address public health crises and protect Utah and Americans against other threats. Under Reyes’ leadership, the Utah AG office continues to fight against white collar fraud, the opioid epidemic, human trafficking, rising suicide, bullying, cybercrime, youth pornography addiction and domestic violence.

Reyes graduated summa cum laude from BYU and with honors from UC Berkeley School of Law. He was the American Bar Association’s first-ever National Outstanding Young Lawyer for his legal skill, leadership and humanitarian service and was the first to be recognized by Brigham Young University as its Young Distinguished Alumnus of the Year. Prior to serving as Utah’s 21st Attorney General, Reyes was a Partner at Parsons Behle & Latimer. Reyes is the son of a Filipino-Spanish father and a Native Hawaiian, Japanese and Chinese mother. He and Saysha, his wife of 24 years, have six children. A former DJ, hula dancer, collegiate athlete and MMA fighter, Reyes now enjoys speaking at Comic Cons, and coaching his kids’ sports teams. www.seanreyes.com

Contacts

Lee Rech



info@seanreyes.com

801-556-8423



www.seanreyes.com