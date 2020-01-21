Fiberon to Preview New Products and Deck Visualization Tools at NAHB International Builders’ Show

MAUMEE, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fiberon, a leading manufacturer of composite decking, railing and cladding, is launching its 2020 new products at the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) International Builders’ Show (IBS), Jan. 21-23 in Las Vegas.

Fiberon is part of the Doors & Security segment of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (FBHS) and will be showcasing new products alongside other FBHS brands including Therma-Tru Doors, Fypon and Master Lock.

Fiberon’s booth at IBS will focus on “Beautiful outdoor living built for life,” and will showcase 2020 new products and the brand’s newly revamped product architecture.

“The outdoor living space should be an extension of the home. Our new products provide homeowners with even more options to create a deck that complements their lifestyle,” said Mark Ayers, senior vice president, marketing and product development. “We’ve also reorganized some of our existing product lines to make it easier for trade pros and homeowners to find what they are looking for.”

Concordia Decking

Create a tranquil outdoor retreat with Fiberon Concordia decking. From peaceful mornings to warm summer nights, Concordia is the perfect fit for a casual lifestyle. Concordia combines two popular Fiberon decking lines – Symmetry and Horizon – under one product name featuring two collections of multi-tonal hues. The dramatic colors and streaking emulate exotic hardwoods, and the low-gloss formula and micro-texturing create a unique finish. Concordia decking is also tested and approved for use in rainscreen or cladding applications. The Concordia Symmetry and Horizon Collections are backed by a lifetime performance warranty and a 50-year stain and fade warranty.

HavenView Railing

Extend the comforts of home into a relaxing, casual outdoor living space. Fiberon HavenView railing is available in two on-trend styles – CountrySide and CitySide – that can be used to create a custom look for the home.

From its understated satin finish to its clever sub-rail reinforcement, HavenView CountrySide (formerly Symmetry Signature) railing is the ideal balance of beauty and strength. The sculpted top rail imparts a touch of sophistication. Three color choices and two baluster infill options create multiple designs. The smart composite construction and protective bonded cap layer were engineered for performance and longevity.

The sleek, minimalist design of new HavenView CitySide railing maximizes the view beyond the deck or porch, while the durable, longlasting black aluminum construction minimizes maintenance time and expense. Engineered with a pre-punched bottom rail for ease of install, this lightweight railing solution delivers on reliability, beauty and performance.

Sanctuary Decking (now available in the U.S. market)

Enjoy a relaxing, personal oasis with Fiberon Sanctuary decking, now available in the U.S. market. Beautiful and easy to maintain, Sanctuary decking features bold, multi-tonal colors – including new Chai and Moringa – and rustic embossing with an innovative PermaTech cap layer for superior stain and fade resistance. Sanctuary decking is backed by a 40-year performance warranty and a 40-year stain and fade warranty.

Promenade PVC Decking (available in select markets)

New Promenade PVC decking, available in select markets, offers the aesthetic of high-end, handcrafted wood decking with the benefits of premium PVC. The lightweight Promenade features a slip-resistant surface texture, making it ideal for docks, marinas and other waterside applications. The six unique, multi-tonal hues were inspired by a relaxing day at the beach. Promenade PVC decking is backed by a lifetime residential warranty, a 50-year stain and fade warranty and a lifetime performance warranty.

Brio Rhythm Railing (available in select markets)

New Brio Rhythm railing, available in select markets, provides sleek style for any budget. The flat, drink-friendly rails are ideal for outdoor entertaining. Made of a low-maintenance PVC composite, Brio Rhythm railing is available in three essential colors, designed to complement all Fiberon decking. Choose the railing color, baluster color and baluster height to create a custom look. Brio Rhythm railing is backed by a 25-year performance warranty.

Fiberon Balance

The Fiberon Balance sustainability story is an integral part of our products and manufacturing process. Four pillars – representing recycled wood, the closed-loop water system, waste recovery and recycled plastics – will be on display throughout the Fiberon booth.

Fiberon decking combines the best qualities of recycled wood with the long-lasting resilience of recycled plastic. About half of what’s in Fiberon decking comes from recycled wood – sawdust and leftover material that would otherwise be discarded. The other half of the core of our deck boards comes from recycled plastic – think grocery bags and recycled packaging material. The blending of these two materials is the reason why our products last, and why they’re sustainable at their core.

Visit booth C4542 at IBS or visit fiberonbalance.com to learn more.

Fiberon Discovery Deck Design Tools

The new Fiberon Discovery Deck Design Tools take the guesswork out of planning an outdoor living space project and provides trade professionals and homeowners with the resources needed to navigate the deck design journey – from start to finish.

Fiberon Discovery features a wide range of tools including a start-from-scratch Deck Designer, a Deck Makeover tool to give an old deck a new look, and an augmented reality Deck Visualizer. In addition to the visualization and design capabilities, Fiberon Discovery also includes products and color selection tools, a material cost calculator and installation instructions.

Learn more at fiberondecking.com/design-tools. Visit the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store to download the Fiberon Discovery Deck Design Tools app.

Warranty Updates

Fiberon offers industry-leading warranties, including stain and fade and performance, for both residential and commercial applications. Our premium products feature extended warranty terms, including a 50-year stain and fade warranty and a lifetime performance warranty.

See your Fiberon seller or visit fiberondecking.com for details on limited warranties, transferable warranties and exclusions.

Fiberon’s new products are now available to order. Representatives will be available in booth C4542 at IBS.

About Fiberon

Founded in 1997, Fiberon is a leading U.S. manufacturer of wood-alternative decking, railing, cladding, and fencing distributed worldwide. Fiberon products are available in a wide range of styles and price points, all providing the warmth and beauty of natural wood without the costly, time-consuming maintenance. Fiberon products are free of toxic chemicals and contain up to 95% recycled content. Recognized as an “Eco-leader” by Green Builder magazine, Fiberon maintains operations in North Carolina and Idaho. For more information, visit www.fiberondecking.com or call 800-573-8841.

Fiberon is part of the Doors & Security division of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE: FBHS), which creates products and services that fulfill the dreams of homeowners and help people feel more secure. FBHS’s operating divisions are Plumbing, Cabinets and Doors & Security. Its trusted brands include Moen, Perrin & Rowe, Riobel, Rohl, Shaws and Victoria + Albert under the Global Plumbing Group (GPG); more than a dozen core brands under MasterBrand Cabinets; Therma-Tru entry door systems; Fiberon composite decking and railing products; and Master Lock and SentrySafe security products under The Master Lock Company. Fortune Brands holds market leadership positions in all of its divisions. Fortune Brands is part of the S&P 500 Index. For more information, please visit www.fbhs.com.

