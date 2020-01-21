Marxent Signs Regina Andrew as 3D Content Partner

As the first lighting company to join the Marxent® 3D Cloud content network, Regina Andrew is making 500 3D product SKUs accessible to any furniture retailer with a 3D Cloud subscription

DETROIT–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#3D–Marxent today announced a content partnership with Detroit-based Regina Andrew. The first lighting manufacturer to syndicate products through the Marxent® 3D Cloud, Regina Andrew will provide 500 high-end lighting and decor product SKUs to retailers through the 3D Cloud content network.





The 3D Cloud content network is designed to reduce the cost of 3D content creation for retailers while expanding the number of 3D SKUs available to them. Retailers on the platform will be able to add Regina Andrew products to white-label applications such as the Marxent 3D Room Planner for ecommerce, 360 Product Spins for product detail pages, and Augmented Reality SDK.

Designed to level the playing field between traditional retailers and ecommerce giants like Wayfair and Amazon, the 3D Cloud content network gives retailers access to a collection of products provided by furniture and home decor manufacturers. This reduces overall 3D content costs for retailers while expanding the available 3D content library.

The syndication network is open to any manufacturer of home decor, furniture, appliances, or kitchen cabinets, that is able to provide content to spec or order 3D content from Marxent. That content is then made available to any retailer with a Marxent 3D Cloud subscription, with the 3 models automatically distributed to the retailer’s white-label 3D room planner or website. Manufacturers who participate are more likely to be included in 3D room planning sessions with customers.

“As a manufacturer, we want to support our retail and designer partners,” says James Andrew, CEO and Co-Founder of Regina Andrew. “We are always seeking powerful new ways to distribute our content. Marxent delivers cutting edge visualization solutions, their 3D Cloud content network simplifies asset sharing across multiple retailers and we are excited to be an early adopter.”

“It’s exciting to watch Regina Andrew innovating the relationship between manufacturers and their retail partners,” said Beck Besecker, Marxent CEO and Co-Founder. “They’re not afraid to lead, and we know their partners are going to love having easy access to Regina Andrew products in their own applications.”

Regina Andrew 3D content will be available to all new and existing Marxent 3D Cloud subscribers in Q1, following an initial rollout to Macy’s mobile Augmented Reality app and IRL 3D Room Planner application. For more information about accessing Regina Andrew content or the Marxent 3D Cloud content network for manufacturers, contact us to request a demo.

About Regina Andrew

Not your average lighting and home decor design house, Regina Andrew Detroit stands out as a unique gem with its globally inspired designs from the Paris of the Midwest. With three prestigious ARTs awards under its belt, Regina Andrew has become an industry leader with its distinctive collections, innovative approach and designer details. Truly a tale of Grit and Grace, the company proudly brings together contrasting elements and ideas to customers looking for high-quality, designer home adornments. Learn more at ReginaAndrew.com.

About Marxent

Marxent® is the leading 3D visualization platform for furniture and home improvement retailers. The most innovative retailers depend on Marxent to help them reduce returns, sell more merchandise, and enhance the customer experience. Marxent’s patent-pending Photo to Floorplan™ feature helps customers design how they shop – directly from inspirational photos. Marxent offers 3D applications for every point in the customer journey including Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, 360 Product Spins and 3D Room Designer with Photo to Floorplan™. Innovative retailers and manufacturers such as Macy’s, Bob’s Discount Furniture, John Lewis & Partners, AZEK Building Products, and American Woodmark use Marxent’s solutions. Learn more at marxent.com.

