13 Fairfax County-based Companies Make Forbes Ranking of ‘America’s Best Employers for Diversity 2020’

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Thirteen Fairfax County companies rank among the top 500 on Forbes magazine’s third annual America’s Best Employers for Diversity for 2020. The list recognizes 500 companies across all industries that demonstrate a dedication to diversity and inclusion.

The Fairfax County-based businesses account for half of the 26 companies on the list from the Washington, D.C., area. Fairfax County also has more companies on the list than 38 U.S. states and the District of Columbia.

“The workforce today – and the workforce of tomorrow – want to see a commitment to diversity and inclusion by employers, and it is a testament to these Fairfax County companies’ efforts to attract talented employees from all backgrounds and walks of life that they are part of this impressive national ranking,” said Victor Hoskins, president and CEO of the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority.

The Fairfax County-based businesses represent a broad range of industry sectors. One of the companies on the list, Mars, Incorporated, is a global manufacturer of confectionery, pet food and other food products, and a provider of pet-care services.

“Mars is dedicated to inclusion and diversity across our U.S. business,” said Brad Figel, vice president of public affairs at Mars, Incorporated. “We value each of our associates and are committed to fostering an environment where everyone is comfortable being their full selves at work.”

Here are the Fairfax County companies on the new Forbes “America’s Best Employers for Diversity” list:

Rank Company Industry 51. Navy Federal Credit Union Financial services 54. Booz Allen Hamilton Technology consulting 91. SAIC Technology consulting 282. Hilton Worldwide Hospitality 302. Capital One Financial Financial services 316. Northrop Grumman Aerospace and defense 355. Mars Food products 368. Five Guys Restaurants 436. CGI Group Technology consulting 441. Volkswagen Group of America Automotive 447. Gannett Media 455. Leidos Technology consulting 500. Bechtel Engineering and construction

In addition, the top-ranked company on the list, SAP, has operations in Fairfax County. An additional firm, Nestle, is based in neighboring Arlington County.

Forbes developed the rankings in partnership with market research firm Statista.

The Fairfax County Economic Development Authority promotes Fairfax County as a business and technology center. The FCEDA maintains business investment offices in six important global business centers: Bangalore/Mumbai, Berlin, London, Los Angeles, Seoul and Tel Aviv. Follow the FCEDA on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

The FCEDA is a member of the Northern Virginia Economic Development Alliance, which promotes and markets Northern Virginia outside the region. Other members of NOVA EDA are the Alexandria Economic Development Partnership, Arlington County, City of Fairfax, City of Falls Church, Fauquier County, Loudoun County, City of Manassas, City of Manassas Park and the Prince William County Department of Economic Development.

