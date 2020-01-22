“Hellllooo Again Ladies and Gents”

A Decade After He Became an Ad Icon, Towel-Clad Old Spice Guy Isaiah Mustafa Returns in New Campaign … This Time, He Has a Son

CINCINNATI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Old Spice celebrates 10 years since breaking the internet with its groundbreaking “Smell Like a Man, Man” campaign by bringing back the original Old Spice Guy Isaiah Mustafa and introducing young breakout star Keith Powers as his TV son in a new campaign. The original iconic spot, featuring a shirtless, towel-wrapped Mustafa, is often recognized as the first branded viral ad sensation, having racked up more than 105 million online views to date and an Emmy® Award in 2010, and helped Old Spice’s transformation to become what it is today — the No.1 selling anti-perspirant and deodorant brand for guys in the United States.





In the latest “Smell Like YOUR OWN Man, Man” campaign, which debuts January 23 and launches the new Ultra Smooth grooming lineup, Mustafa (IT: Chapter 2, Shadowhunters) tries to impart Old Spice wisdom to his son, played by Powers (Straight Outta Compton, What/If, The New Edition Story fame). While Powers looks up to his dad, he humorously dismisses Mustafa’s product recommendations and shares his preference for the all-new Old Spice Ultra Smooth line that offers dermatologist-tested benefits and subtle scents, without compromising performance.

Like Father, “Not” Like Son (Except When it Comes to Old Spice)

Developed by Wieden + Kennedy (Portland), the campaign is awash in the comedic dynamic between Mustafa and Powers when son wants to chart his own path with a more subtle persona (and scent expression) versus the over-the-top personality of the original Old Spice Guy. Like many father and son relationships, Mustafa and Powers have very different interests, but are able to connect in their own unique way, through their respective grooming preferences. In fact, tables turn when Powers teaches Mustafa a thing or two about sweat protection and moisturization in the “Smell Like Your Own Man, Man” campaign:

“Time Out” (:30) – The Old Spice Guy embarrasses his son when he slides onto the basketball court in hockey skates, interrupting his son’s game to give him a few Old Spice pointers. After multiple over-the-top attempts to convince his son that he’s the grooming expert, the Old Spice Guy’s low key son holds down his preference for the new Ultra Smooth product lineup before his father challenges him to a game of H-O-R-S-E to settle their differences once and for all.

“When it comes to grooming, we know that Old Spice users today are looking for their own signature scents and products and have differing tastes and needs,” said Matt Krehbiel, Old Spice Associate Brand Director at Procter & Gamble. “The return of Isaiah Mustafa along with his new ‘low key’ TV son Keith Powers shows that Old Spice continues to evolve and offer our best-performing anti-perspirant/deodorants and body washes in a variety of scent profiles and benefit offerings for today’s differing preferences.”

In addition to mass ad rotations across digital, social channels and television, Mustafa and Powers will dominate everyone’s airwaves and social media feeds with an array of media activations on January 23. On social, look for popular content creators to pay homage to the original “Smell Like a Man, Man” viral ad and scout the Old Spice Guys in Miami during the weeklong events leading up to Super Bowl … and even a surprise Old Spice Guy appearance during the big game broadcast.

Introducing Subtle Scents for Those Who Want to Keep It Low Key

Tested by dermatologists, Old Spice Ultra Smooth is designed for the understated man who seeks superior performance – anti-perspirant/deodorants with long-lasting sweat and odor protection and body washes that clean and leave skin moisturized – with clean, subtle scents.

In the development of the Ultra Smooth program, Old Spice enlisted skin expert Dr. Corey Hartman, M.D., founder of Birmingham, AL-based Skin Wellness Dermatology and certified by the American Board of Dermatology.

“Guys today are more aware than ever about the importance of skin health,” said Dr. Corey Hartman, board-certified dermatologist. “With Old Spice Ultra Smooth anti-perspirants and body washes, consumers can feel confident about choosing grooming products that are dermatologist-tested and keep skin healthy and hydrated.”

The Ultra Smooth lineup includes:

Anti-Perspirant/Deodorant : Featuring subtle scents and dermatologist-tested, superior performance with 48-hour sweat and odor protection and Old Spice’s smoothest feeling and lowest residue invisible solid formulas to-date.

: Featuring subtle scents and dermatologist-tested, superior performance with 48-hour sweat and odor protection and Old Spice’s smoothest feeling and lowest residue invisible solid formulas to-date. Deodorant : Aluminum-free featuring superior performance with legendary Old Spice 48-hour odor protection and a stick that glides on ultra-smooth at application.

: Aluminum-free featuring superior performance with legendary Old Spice 48-hour odor protection and a stick that glides on ultra-smooth at application. Body Wash : Dermatologist-tested formulas and triple-moisturization technology deliver superior smooth skin protection to your body AND face with abundant lather and long-lasting fragrances. Two dye-free moisturizing options provide ultimate hydration, locking in moisture to leave the skin feeling fresh and looking healthy. The lineup offers the first-ever Old Spice Ultra Smooth Gentle Body & Beard Wash combo. It’s designed to leave beards soft and smooth without feeling greasy or oily.

Scents include:

CLEAN SLATE : Fresh Linen | White Spice | Blonde Wood

: Fresh Linen | White Spice | Blonde Wood FRESH START : Fresh Freesia | Bergamot | Musk

: Fresh Freesia | Bergamot | Musk SMOOTH FINISH: Lime Seltzer | Melon | Blackcurrant

Old Spice Ultra Smooth is available nationwide at drugstores, grocery stores and mass merchandisers (MSRP – Anti-perspirant/Deodorant: $4.97, Body Wash: $5.47; Pricing at the sole discretion of retailers).

ABOUT THE ORIGINAL “SMELL LIKE A MAN, MAN” CAMPAIGN (Circa 2010)

Life on the internet was just a fraction in 2010 of what it is today with less than 5% of US internet users accessing via mobile, but Old Spice’s iconic “ Smell Like a Man, Man ” became one of the first brand-driven viral sensations, driving 3 million YouTube views in the two weeks after its release (105 million+ online campaign views today and counting!).

” became one of the first brand-driven viral sensations, driving 3 million YouTube views in the two weeks after its release (105 million+ online campaign views today and counting!). The original spot won an Emmy® for Outstanding Commercial and the campaign was awarded the Grand Prix for film at the 2010 Cannes Lions International Advertising Festival. Mark Tutssel, the jury president, described it as “the perfect film.”

“ Smell Like a Man, Man ” was done as a single shot – there was a crane to lift out the shower stall to reveal the boat set. A mechanism moved Isaiah seamlessly to the horse; the only thing done digitally was the shot where the tickets turned into diamonds.

” was done as a single shot – there was a crane to lift out the shower stall to reveal the boat set. A mechanism moved Isaiah seamlessly to the horse; the only thing done digitally was the shot where the tickets turned into diamonds. More people viewed the “response” videos in one day than watched President Obama’s 2008 election-night acceptance speech.

In the campaign’s first week, Old Spice Twitter followers increased by 2,700%. Facebook fans rose ninefold.

ABOUT OLD SPICE

Procter & Gamble’s Old Spice is the quintessential grooming brand. With more than 80 years as an American icon, Old Spice is the authority on grooming experience and has leveraged this heritage to become the No.1 selling anti-perspirant and deodorant brand for guys in the United States. Old Spice offers a complete product portfolio for today’s evolving needs, including anti-perspirants, deodorants, body washes, body sprays, shampoos and hair stylers. Check Old Spice out at www.oldspice.com, Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/OldSpice), Twitter (@OldSpice) and Instagram (oldspice).

