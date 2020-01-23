7th Annual Digital Entertainment World Features Speakers from Pluto TV, Roc Nation, Facebook, CBS, NBC, Epic Games, Skydance, Warner Bros, Sony Music
Digital Media Wire’s annual event brings together 2,000 decision-makers from video, music, games and advertising as well as startups, innovators, technologists and press in Marina del Rey, Feb. 6-7
LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DEW2020–Recognized by Hollywood insiders, digital influencers and industry leaders throughout the world as a “must-attend” event, the 7th annual Digital Entertainment World (DEW) will assemble the leaders in the business of creating and monetizing digital entertainment content. This year’s event will be held in the hip and modern Marina del Rey Marriott, located in the heart of LA’s thriving Silicon Beach, just steps from the beach and with easy access to Santa Monica, Venice and Playa Vista.
DEW 2020 takes a deep dive into “The Power of Direct and Digital” – a theme that speaks to the massive shift underway in the media landscape as consumers are empowered by new technologies, platforms and devices that are enabling them to access media and entertainment content – video, games, music, comics and books – on their own terms – whenever and however they want. The DEW 2020 program will dive into this theme as it examines the evolving media landscape.
DEW includes more than 50 unique sessions and 200 speakers on topics essential to the future of video, music, brands, marketing, gaming, AR/VR, and AI, with keynotes and fireside chats from Pluto TV, Facebook, Sony Music, CBS, Roc Nation, Roblox, and more. Speakers include:
Confirmed Keynotes & Fireside Chats Include:
Tom Ryan, CEO, Pluto TV
Omar Grant, Co-President, Roc Nation Records
Julie McNamara, Executive Vice President, Head of Original Content, CBS All Access
Jesse Sisgold, President & COO, Skydance
Donald Albright, Co-Founder and President, Tenderfoot TV
Payne Lindsey, Co-Founder, Podcast Host and EP, Tenderfoot TV
Peter Levin, Managing Director, Griffin Gaming Partners
Phil Sanderson, Managing Director, Griffin Gaming Partners
Robert Tercek, CEO and Co-Founder, VIA: Venture Intellect Associates
Nick Tuosto, Managing Director and Head of Gaming, LionTree
Rich Goodstone, Co-Founder, Superfly
Andrew Hotz, EVP of Worldwide Digital Marketing and Chief Data Strategist, Warner Bros
Christina Wootton, Vice President of Partnerships, Roblox
Amadea Choplin, Chief Operating Officer, Pex
Ken Hertz, Partner, Hertz Lichtenstein and Young LLP
Kimberlee Archer, Head of Developer Marketing AR/VR, Facebook
Adam Cardew, Podcasting & Creative Strategy, Sony Music Entertainment
Confirmed Speakers Include:
Shiraz Akmal, CEO & Co-Founder, SPACES
Lisa Anderson, SVP of Game Operations, Jam City
Lauren Apolito, SVP of Strategy & Business Development, HFA/Rumblefish
Dae Bogan, Co-Founder and CEO, TuneRegistry
Hale Boggs, Partner, O’Melveny & Myers LLP
Steve Bradbury, President & Head Coach, Deep Sports
Susan Brazer, CEO, LionShare Media
Brent Bushnell, CEO and Co-Founder, Two Bit Circus
Paul Cabana, EVP, Multi-Platform Programming, A+E Networks
Rishi Chadha, Head of Gaming, Twitter
Dawn Chmielewski, Senior Editor Media, Entertainment, and Technology, Forbes
Greg Clayman, SVP New Platforms, Strategic Partnerships, Entertainment One
Michael Cohen, President, Whistle
Kevin Conroy, Founder & CEO, ConroyMedia
Christine Cook, SVP and Chief Revenue Officer, CNN Digital, WarnerMedia Ad Sales
Sandro Corsaro, Chief Creative Officer, Fandango
Ashley Crowder, CEO, VNTANA
Franco De Cesare, Head of Console & Online Gaming, Facebook
James DeJulio, Co-Founder and CEO, Tongal
Geoffrey DeStefano, Founder & CEO, Brand Programming Studios
Colin Dixon, Founder and Chief Analyst, nScreenMedia
Derek Douglas, Head of Games Department, CAA
Trevor Fellows, Executive Vice President, Digital Sales and Strategy, NBCUniversal
Jeff Filiberto, Head of Entertainment within Brand Consulting, CAA
Sid Fohrman, Partner, Sheppard Mullin
Javon Frazier, Chief Product Officer and President, Gaming, Studio71
Stephanie Fried, CMO, Fandom
Taishi Fukuyama, COO, Amadeus Code
Kun Gao, Founder, Crunchyroll, Inc.
Rebecca Glashow, Co-Head, Awesomeness
Minard Hamilton, Managing Partner, Driver Ventures
Christina Heller, CEO, Metastage
Gabrielle Heyman, Head of Global Ad Sales, Zynga
Alison Hoffman, CMO, Starz
Vance Ikezoye, President and CEO, Audible Magic
Leslie Iwerks, Founder & Creative Director, Iwerks & Co.
Natalie Jarvey, Digital Media Editor, The Hollywood Reporter
Mike Johnson, Head of Social/Digital within Brand Consulting, CAA
Marc Karzen, CEO and Strategist, RelishMix
Scott Kegley, Executive Director of Digital Media & Innovation, Minnesota Vikings
Cameron Kelly, Chief Marketing Officer, Complexity Gaming
Chang Kim, Founder & CEO, Tapas Media
Clint Kisker, President & Co-Founder, MWM
Felix Lahaye, Founder and CEO, United Esports
James Leaverton, Co-Founder & Vice President of Ecosystems, Stackpath
Sean Lee, Chief Corporate Development Officer, Wargaming
Owen Leimbach, Co-Founder & Managing Partner, Tiny Horse
Sandra Lopez, Vice President and General Manager, Intel Sports
Henry Lowenfels, SVP of Business Development, Scopely
Dave Madden, SVP, Global Brand Partnerships, Electronic Arts
Yvette Martinez Rea, CEO, ESL Gaming
Gene Massey, CEO, MediaShares
Shabnam Mogharabi, Co-Founder and GM, SoulPancake, a division of Participant Media
David Morin, Head of Los Angeles Lab, Epic Games
Kristen Muller, CCO, Southern California Public Radio
Dan Murray, President, Skybound Interactive
Linda Ong, Chief Culture Officer, Civic Entertainment Group
Andrew Paradise, CEO, Skillz
Tony Parisi, Head of AR and VR Ad Innovation, Unity Technologies
Peter Phillips, COO, Giphy
Joanna Popper, Global Lead, Virtual Reality Location Based Entertainment, HP
Shannon Pruitt, Managing Partner, Walt Disney Television Portfolio of Networks, Horizon Media
Tobias Quessier, CEO and Co-Founder, Cinelytic
Sabaa Rehmani, Co-Founder and President, Denali Publishing
Ira Rubenstein, Chief Digital & Marketing Officer, PBS
Jen Sargent, Chief Operating Officer, Wondery
Ted Schilowitz, Futurist in Residence, Paramount
Rob Schonfeld, Senior Vice President, Revenue, Activision Blizzard
Lucas Shaw, Entertainment Reporter, Bloomberg
Ned Sherman, Partner, Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP; Founder, Digital Media Wire
Lori H. Schwartz, Governor, The Television Academy
Kirin Sinha, CEO, Illumix
Eric Smith, Industry Manager for Entertainment, Facebook
Matt Smith, Executive Director of Business Development & Strategy, Comcast Technology Solutions
Soumya Sriraman, Founding President and CEO, BritBox
Josh Swartz, COO, PopDog
Colin Thomson, Founder & CEO, Kast Media
Daniel Tibbets, President and General Manager, El Rey Network
John Vars, Chief Executive Officer, MixHalo
Joanne Waage, General Manager, Crunchyroll
Kent Wakeford, Co-Founder and Vice Chairman, Gen.G
Andrew Wallenstein, Co-Editor-in-Chief, Variety
Shelley Zimmerman, Co-Head, Awesomeness
View the full speaker list: www.dewexpo.com/speakers-2020
The fast-growing two-day conference includes 7 tracks: Keynotes; Video/TV/Movies; Brands/Advertising; Games/Esports; Music; RightsTech; and Creators/Influencers. With sponsors and media partners including Comcast Technology Solutions, IBM, Sheppard Mullin, O’Melveny & Myers, Limelight Networks, Tipalti, StackPath, Music Reports, Rumblefish, Canadian Music Week, CMO Asia, Digital LA, EventBrowse, Fusicology, Game Audio Network Guild (G.A.N.G.), Hypebot, International Association of Entertainment Lawyers (IAEL), Interactive Television Alliance (ITA), International Game Developers Association (IGDA), National Association of Television Program Executives (NATPE), Streaming Video Alliance, The Digital Entertainment Group (DEG), VMH Magazine, Westside Digital Mix, Women in Technology International (WITI), and Women in Streaming Media.
