Frontdoor, Inc. to Announce Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Results

MEMPHIS, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTDR), the nation’s leading provider of home service plans, today announced it will release its fourth-quarter and full-year 2019 financial results on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. The company will hold a conference call to discuss its financial and operating results at 8 a.m. Central time (9 a.m. Eastern time) on Wednesday, February 26, 2020.

The company invites all interested parties to join Chief Executive Officer Rex Tibbens and Chief Financial Officer Brian Turcotte as they discuss the company’s operational performance and financial results for the fourth-quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2019. They will also discuss the full-year 2020 outlook and respond to questions from the investment community. Participants may join this conference call by dialing 877-407-8291 (or international participants, 201-689-8345). Additionally, the conference call will be available via webcast which will include a slide presentation highlighting the company’s results. To participate via webcast and view the presentation, visit the company’s investor relations home page.

The call will be available for replay for approximately 90 days. To access the replay of this call, please call 877-660-6853 and enter conference ID 13698519 (international participants: 201-612-7415, conference ID 13698519). To view a replay of the webcast, visit the company’s investor relations home page.

About Frontdoor

Frontdoor is a company that’s obsessed with taking the hassle out of owning a home. With services powered by people and enabled by technology, it is the parent company of four home service plan brands: American Home Shield, HSA, Landmark and OneGuard, as well as Candu Home Solutions, an on-demand membership service for home repairs and maintenance, and Streem, a technology company that enables businesses to serve customers through an enhanced augmented reality, computer vision and machine learning platform. Frontdoor serves more than two million customers across the U.S. through a network of more than 16,000 pre-qualified contractor firms that employ over 45,000 technicians. The company’s customizable home service plans help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unexpected breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. With nearly 50 years of experience, the company responds to over four million service requests annually (or one request every eight seconds). For details, visit frontdoorhome.com.

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements because actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied. The reports filed by Frontdoor pursuant to United States securities laws contain discussions of these risks and uncertainties. Frontdoor assumes no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Readers are advised to review Frontdoor’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (which are available on the SEC’s EDGAR database at www.sec.gov and via Frontdoor’s website at investors.frontdoorhome.com).

Contacts

Investor Relations

Matt Davis



901-701-5199



IR@frontdoorhome.com

Media

Nicole Ritchie



901-701-5198



MediaCenter@frontdoorhome.com