Tell Your Mama: T-Mobile’s Back in Super Bowl LIV

The spot features the hilarious and talented duo, Anthony Anderson and his real-life mama Doris putting T-Mobile’s nationwide #5GThatWorks to the test.

Plus, the Un-carrier is giving away five 5G smartphones, every five minutes throughout the game.

BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mama knows best. T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) is back in the Super Bowl! Check out “Mama Tests 5G,” starring Golden Globe and six-time Emmy nominee Anthony Anderson, and his real-life mama, Doris Hancox, right now here. In the spot, Doris puts T-Mobile’s nationwide 5G network through its paces — from the beach, to her home, in an elevator and beyond. The 60-second spot will air during the fourth quarter on Sunday.

Plus, the Un-carrier is giving fans the opportunity to put T-Mobile’s nationwide 5G to the test, just like Mama, with the first and only nationwide 5G phone giveaway ever. T-Mobile will give away five brand-new free Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G smartphones every five minutes throughout the entire game from kickoff to final buzzer! Fans can enter every quarter by tweeting #5GThat Works and #Contest for a chance to win. And EVERYONE can play, not just T-Mobile customers. Follow T-Mobile on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for more!

“ Everyone knows, mamas don’t mess around — and neither does T-Mobile. This year we came to play in the Super Bowl!” said John Legere, T-Mobile CEO. “ And I can’t think of a better combo than this hilarious real-life mother/son duo to share the story of our 5G network. Only T-Mobile has nationwide 5G. Go tell your mama!”

Last year, T-Mobile launched America’s first — and still only — nationwide 5G network. The Un-carrier’s 5G network covers more than 1 million square miles and reaches over 200 million people. Unlike Verizon 5G that can get blocked by walls, windows, people and even an umbrella and covers spotty patches of outdoor areas in just 34 cities, T-Mobile 5G provides far reaching coverage that can go through walls and works indoors and out in more than 5,000 cities and towns. And in parts of seven urban areas, T-Mobile has millimeter wave 5G for speedy, hotspot-like coverage outdoors.

If T-Mobile’s merger with Sprint closes, the New T-Mobile will have the ability to build on this foundation by adding critical mid-band spectrum for far-reaching coverage and performance as well as additional millimeter wave spectrum for blazing-fast speeds in dense urban areas. Only this combination will deliver a 5G network with both coverage breadth and depth of performance.

Credits:



Creative: Panay Films



Director: Steve Pink

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Sweepstakes open to all residents of the 50 U.S., P.R. & D.C. age 18+. Feb 2, 2020, kickoff until end of Q4 or all prizes awarded (whichever comes first). On how to enter and full rules, visit t-mo.co/SB2020. Void where prohibited by law. Sponsored by T-Mobile. 5G: Capable device required; coverage not available in some areas. While 5G access won’t require a certain plan or feature, some uses/services might. 5G uplink not yet available. See Coverage details, Terms and Conditions, and Open Internet information for network management details (like video optimization) at T-Mobile.com.

