Avaya is Redefining Customer and Employee Experience Solutions to Address the Emerging Needs of the Multiexperience Economy

Innovation with an Expanding Technology and Partner Ecosystem is Enabling Smart, Simple, More Personalized Communications to Fuel Business Transformation

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Avaya ENGAGE 2020 – Embracing the shift to a blended model for business communications that encompass customer and employee experience, Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA) brings multiexperience to the forefront at its Avaya ENGAGE 2020 user conference this week, empowering organizations with the communications and collaboration solutions they need to work smarter and engage with customers and employees more effectively.

Organizations want new solutions that combine customer and employee communication and collaboration apps to address the evolving needs of the experience economy. Avaya has been leveraging the breadth of its portfolio to blend these solutions for a more seamless, converged communications platform to deliver optimal business outcomes.

“Major trends are accelerating rapidly and opening the doors to completely new ways to communicate and collaborate – from the shift to cloud, the growth of video and mobile across the enterprise, to harnessing the power of AI and machine learning,” said Jim Chirico, Avaya President and CEO. “Market leaders are disrupting the status quo, not just by innovating in one of these areas, but by bringing new technologies together across the communications infrastructure to transform customer and employee experiences.”

Through 2028, analysts forecast that the user experience for customers and employees will undergo further shifts based on how they interact with the digital world. Gartner predicts, “by 2021, at least one-third of enterprises will have deployed a multiexperience development platform to support mobile, web, conversational and augmented reality development.”*

“Today, we are experiencing change at a stunning pace, and Avaya continues to rapidly innovate high-impact solutions based on deep insight into our changing digital landscape,” said Simon Harrison, Avaya Chief Marketing Officer. “A multiexperience approach to blending unified communications, contact center and collaboration tools can provide an extremely useful way to address these changes and help organizations and their customers frame their strategies for adapting to the future.”

Avaya’s comprehensive portfolio of solutions and services are enabling enterprises of all sizes to create CX and EX multiexperience that can leverage video collaboration, AI-powered decision making, real-time sentiment feedback and workflow routing across channels to provide seamless, personalized interactions and ensure a consistent experience across the user journey.

The key attributes of Avaya multiexperience outcomes include:

Enterprise-Grade – delivering scale, migration and tools supporting any size organization

– delivering scale, migration and tools supporting any size organization Easy To Connect – A single provider of a full enterprise and blended stack between the front- and back-office and across multi-devices and multi-modal experience

– A single provider of a full enterprise and blended stack between the front- and back-office and across multi-devices and multi-modal experience Innovative – Helping to deliver new outcomes that are seamlessly adopted with existing environments and also opportunities to innovate at the edge with open APIs

– Helping to deliver new outcomes that are seamlessly adopted with existing environments and also opportunities to innovate at the edge with open APIs Ecosystem Supported – An unmatched ecosystem of channel and technology partnerships

An unmatched ecosystem of channel and technology partnerships Flexibility To Consume – Offering the most comprehensive and flexible set of consumption and deployment models for any size of enterprise – public, private and hybrid

At Avaya ENGAGE 2020, Avaya’s annual conference for the world’s largest community of contact center and unified communications users, the company is highlighting new innovations, including:

Avaya Cloud Office™ by RingCentral

The highly anticipated unified communications as a service (UCaaS) offering created through a strategic partnership with RingCentral. Avaya Cloud Office combines RingCentral’s leading UCaaS platform with Avaya technology, services and migration capabilities to deliver effortless cloud services with expansive collaboration capabilities for businesses of all sizes. Avaya Cloud Office brings together calling, messaging, video conferencing, file sharing and collaboration no matter where employees are or what devices they use.

Avaya Spaces

A simple, cost-effective cloud meeting and team collaboration app that seamlessly integrates voice, video, tasks, and sharing and can be easily accessed from any device. Avaya Spaces easily integrates with any environment and includes a persistent online workspace for collaboration, employee chat, online conferencing with HD video and content sharing, project management and more.

Avaya IX™ Contact Center enhancements

New AI-powered routing capabilities enabling companies of all sizes to improve customer interactions with their teams by optimally pairing customers with contact center agents

AI-powered speech analytics that automatically transcribes and analyzes voice conversations in real-time to help deliver deeper, more personal and more positive engagements between agents and customers.

Advanced, user-friendly agent desktops that combine customer information from multiple sources to provide agents with a consolidated view of the customer journey across all touchpoints.

Cloud-based chat, social media, SMS and email channels – all offered with subscription pricing.

Avaya IX™ Subscription

Now enterprises can more easily adopt the latest communication and collaboration tools enabling employees and customers to interact easily and seamlessly using their channels and devices of choice, with the flexible Avaya IX Subscription program. Avaya software bundles and device as a service (DaaS) rate cards with bundled applications, provide a flexible, preferred financial option compared to traditional perpetual pricing models, and can facilitate a path to cloud communications.

These innovations, and more, will be showcased at Avaya ENGAGE 2020 in Phoenix, AZ from February 2nd to 5th and expected to attract 3,000 attendees.

About Avaya

Businesses are built on the experiences they provide, and every day millions of those experiences are built by Avaya (NYSE: AVYA). For over one hundred years, we’ve enabled organizations around the globe to win – by creating intelligent communications experiences for customers and employees. Avaya builds open, converged and innovative solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration – in the cloud, on-premise or a hybrid of both. To grow your business, we’re committed to innovation, partnership, and a relentless focus on what’s next. We’re the technology company you trust to help you deliver Experiences that Matter. Visit us at http:www.avaya.com.

*Gartner, Consider Multiexperience Development Platforms for Your App Strategy Published 6 January 2020

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains certain “forward-looking statements.” All statements other than statements of historical fact are “forward-looking” statements for purposes of the U.S. federal and state securities laws. These statements may be identified by the use of forward looking terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “our vision,” “plan,” “potential,” “preliminary,” “predict,” “should,” “will,” or “would” or the negative thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology and include, but are not limited to, expected cash savings and statements about growth, exchange listing and improved operational metrics. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While the Company believes these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond its control. The factors are discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), may cause its actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. For a further list and description of such risks and uncertainties, please refer to the Company’s filings with the SEC that are available at www.sec.gov. The Company cautions you that the list of important factors included in the Company’s SEC filings may not contain all of the material factors that are important to you. In addition, considering these risks and uncertainties, the matters referred to in the forward-looking statements contained in this report may not in fact occur. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

Source: Avaya Newsroom

Contacts

For Media Inquiries

Alex Alias



alalias@avaya.com