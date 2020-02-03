LBI Media Rebrands as Estrella Media

– Reinforces Commitment to Community, Employees and Audience –

BURBANK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#HispanicMedia–LBI Media, Inc, a leading vertically integrated, multi-platform, Spanish-language media company in the U.S., today announced that it has changed its name to Estrella Media, effective immediately.

“The rebranding of our company to Estrella Media reflects the new journey we embarked on in 2019 and captures our commitment to the audiences we reach and the communities we serve every day,” said Peter Markham, CEO of Estrella Media. “Our new name, logo and mission speak to our company today and for the future, while aligning our television, radio and digital platforms under a single overarching brand. It also reflects the significant role Hispanics play in American culture and how we as a company can connect and inspire everyone we touch.”

“We are strategically investing in our operations by delivering relevant content that is professionally executed and customized for the digital world. This includes the recent launch of our new morning show En La Mañana, the debut of a late-night show Cayó La Noche this evening, and the continued investment in our employee team,” continued Markham. “We believe our future is very promising and the opportunity in front of us is significant. We look forward to working with all of our stakeholders as true partners as we write the next chapter in our company’s history.”

The new Estrella Media logo, the 4-pointed star, is a symbol of the brightest star, the four cardinal directions, and a steadfast navigation guide. The company also announced today it has launched a new brand identity, which reflects what it stands for:

Vision: Hispanics are part of the fabric of America.

Mission: Champion Hispanic communities as important and influential voices in American culture.

Promise: Inspire Hispanics to laugh louder, know more and think harder in all the ways that matter to them.

Our Values



Inclusion & Respect: We embrace diversity



Sense of Humor & Initiative: We always feel something



Professionalism & Teamwork: We can be the best



Community & Engagement: We can be a force for good

About Estrella Media

Estrella Media is a leading vertically integrated, multi-platform, Spanish-language media company operating across top U.S. Hispanic markets. Producing over 2,500 hours annually of original TV programming at the Empire Burbank Television Studios, the company is one of the largest U.S. producers of Spanish-language TV content. The company’s EstrellaTV Network is distributed through owned and operated TV stations, TV network affiliates and related digital media properties. The Estrella TV programming catalog, consisting of over 7,500 hours of original Spanish-language television programming, is one of the largest libraries of content produced in the U.S. for the U.S. Hispanic marketplace. Additionally, Estrella Media is one of the most prolific developers and producers of Spanish-language radio talent and programming. The company’s Don Cheto Radio Network features one of the nation’s most popular radio talents and its highly-rated radio programming formats are distributed through owned and operated radio stations, affiliated stations and related digital media properties. To learn more about Estrella Media and see company updates, please visit www.estrellamedia.com and on social media: @estrellamedia (LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook).

