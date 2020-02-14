Roku Releases Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results

LOS GATOS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) today released fourth quarter and fiscal year 2019 results. Please visit the Roku investor relations website to view the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2019 letter to shareholders.

The company will host a webcast of its conference call to discuss the results today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time. Participants may access the live webcast in listen-only mode on the Roku investor relations website https://ir.roku.com/investor-relations. An archived webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Roku website following the call.

About Roku, Inc.

Roku pioneered streaming to the TV. We connect users to the streaming content they love, enable content publishers to build and monetize large audiences, and provide advertisers with unique capabilities to engage consumers. RokuTV™ models and Roku streaming players are available in select countries around the world through direct retail sales and licensing arrangements with TV brands and service operators. Roku audio products are available in the U.S. through direct retail sales. Roku is headquartered in Los Gatos, Calif. U.S.A.

