Comcast Corporation Promotes Jennifer Khoury to Chief Communications Officer

After 16 years leading Corporate Communications, D’Arcy Rudnay Retires

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Comcast Corporation today announced it has promoted Jennifer Khoury to Chief Communications Officer, succeeding D’Arcy Rudnay who, after a 16-year career at Comcast, is retiring. Effective today, Ms. Khoury will oversee the company’s comprehensive external and internal corporate communications functions for the enterprise.





“ I can’t thank D’Arcy enough for her friendship and leadership, her unwavering commitment to our success, and her dedication and service to our company,” said Brian L. Roberts, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Comcast Corporation. “ D’Arcy created our corporate brand and has led our communications strategy through some of the most important milestones in our history. We’ve been side-by-side through game-changing acquisitions, including NBCUniversal and Sky, industry-shaping technological innovations, and an incredible period of growth. D’Arcy has been a trusted partner to me for nearly two decades and her impact on our company cannot be overstated.”

Ms. Rudnay will remain with the company through the end of the year, serving as senior advisor to Comcast’s Executive Leadership Team.

Mr. Roberts further commented on Ms. Khoury’s new role, stating, “ Jenn is a fantastic leader and the perfect person to lead us into the future. This well-deserved promotion will come as no surprise to those who know and have worked with Jenn. Her strategic vision and deep knowledge of the company and the industry has earned her the respect and support of our entire management team.”

Ms. Khoury joined Comcast over 20 years ago and has been responsible for leading communications for Comcast Cable and has managed strategic communications for numerous campaigns and product and technology launches. She also oversees the corporate digital communications team, a function she built over the last decade to reflect the rapidly changing communications landscape.

Ms. Khoury will report to Mr. Roberts and to Adam Miller, who was also promoted to Senior Executive Vice President of Comcast Corporation in addition to his Executive Vice President role at NBCUniversal.

Ms. Khoury received a B.A. in communications from Boston College and earned a master’s degree from The Annenberg School for Communication at the University of Pennsylvania.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company with three primary businesses: Comcast Cable, NBCUniversal, and Sky. Comcast Cable is one of the United States’ largest high-speed internet, video, and phone providers to residential customers under the Xfinity brand, and also provides these services to businesses. It also provides wireless and security and automation services to residential customers under the Xfinity brand. NBCUniversal is global and operates news, entertainment and sports cable networks, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, television production operations, television station groups, Universal Pictures, and Universal Parks and Resorts. Sky is one of Europe’s leading media and entertainment companies, connecting customers to a broad range of video content through its pay television services. It also provides communications services, including residential high-speed internet, phone, and wireless services. Sky operates the Sky News broadcast network and sports and entertainment networks, produces original content, and has exclusive content rights. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

Contacts

John Demming



(215) 286-8011



John_Demming@Comcast.com