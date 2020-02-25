Hasbro Named One of the 2020 World’s Most Ethical Companies for the 9th Consecutive Year

Recognition honors those companies that take the long view with a purpose-based strategy and strive to create positive change throughout their global communities.

PAWTUCKET, R.I.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hasbro, Inc., a global play and entertainment company, has been recognized by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, as one of the 2020 World’s Most Ethical Companies. Hasbro has been recognized for nine consecutive years and is one of only three honorees in the consumer products industry this year.

In 2020, 132 companies spanning 21 countries and 51 industries were honored.

“Hasbro’s commitment to integrity is central to our purpose to make the world a better place for children and their families, and it is evident in every aspect of our business,” said Brian Goldner, Chairman and CEO, Hasbro, Inc. “From our environmental initiatives, like our first-in-the-sector toy recycling program, our goal to eliminate plastic from our packaging and our plans to become carbon negative; to our commitment to workers in our supply chain with our industry-leading Ethical Sourcing Academy, we believe every day is a chance to do better. We are honored that Hasbro was named one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies for the 9th consecutive year and are proud to be recognized for our dedication to using our business as a force for good.”

“More than ever before, employees, investors and customers are seeking out companies that demonstrate their commitment to leading with integrity and to using their business as a force for good,” said Ethisphere’s CEO, Timothy Erblich. “This is the 9th consecutive year that Hasbro has earned a spot on the World’s Most Ethical Companies list, a testament to their commitment to making the world a better place by blending profit and purpose in a meaningful way.”

Ethics & Performance



Ethisphere’s research supports the conclusion that ethics and financial performance go hand-in-hand. Our annual practice of tracking how the stock prices of publicly traded honorees compare to the Large Cap Index found that listed 2020 World’s Most Ethical Companies outperformed the large cap sector over five years by 13.5 percent. This “Ethics Premium” forms the basis upon which companies can correlate responsible behavior with shareholder value.

Methodology & Scoring



Grounded in Ethisphere’s proprietary Ethics Quotient®, the World’s Most Ethical Companies assessment process includes more than 200 questions on culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity and initiatives to support a strong value chain. The process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify the leading practices of organizations across industries and around the globe. Best practices and insights from the 2020 honorees will be released in a report and webcast in March and April of this year.

All companies that participate in the assessment process receive an Analytical Scorecard providing them a holistic assessment of where their programs stand against the demanding standards of leading companies.

Honorees



The full list of the 2020 World’s Most Ethical Companies can be found at https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees.

About Hasbro



Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) is a global play and entertainment company committed to Creating the World’s Best Play and Entertainment Experiences. From toys, games and consumer products to television, movies, digital gaming, live action, music, and virtual reality experiences, Hasbro connects to global audiences by bringing to life great innovations, stories and brands across established and inventive platforms. Hasbro’s iconic brands include NERF, MAGIC: THE GATHERING, MY LITTLE PONY, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH, MONOPOLY, BABY ALIVE, POWER RANGERS, PEPPA PIG and PJ MASKS as well as premier partner brands. Through its global entertainment studio eOne, Hasbro is building its brands globally through great storytelling and content on all screens. Hasbro is committed to making the world a better place for children and their families through corporate social responsibility and philanthropy. Hasbro ranked No. 13 on the 2019 100 Best Corporate Citizens list by CR Magazine and has been named one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere Institute for the past eight years. Learn more at www.hasbro.com and follow us on Twitter (@Hasbro) and Instagram (@Hasbro).

© 2020 Hasbro, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

About the Ethisphere Institute



The Ethisphere® Institute is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character and measure and improve culture. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World’s Most Ethical Companies recognition program and provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA). More information about Ethisphere can be found at: https://ethisphere.com.

HAS-C



HAS-CSR

Contacts

Hasbro, Inc. Media Contact



Julie Duffy



Hasbro, Inc.



(401) 727-5931



julie.duffy@hasbro.com

Ethisphere Media Contact



Clea Nabozny



+1 (480) 397-2658



clea.nabozny@ethisphere.com