Television Network Affiliate Groups to Hold Meetings at 2020 NAB Show

— CW affiliates to meet, along with boards of directors of ABC, CBS, NBC & FOX —

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) announced today that the affiliate boards of directors of ABC, CBS, NBC and FOX Television will once again hold meetings during the 2020 NAB Show, held April 18 – 22 in Las Vegas. The CW Network will also host meetings with their affiliated television station representatives.

“NAB Show in Vegas is pleased to again play host to the most influential group of television broadcast executives in the business,” said Dennis Wharton, NAB executive vice president of Communications. “We look forward to exposing these decision-makers in network and local TV to new products on the NAB Show floor, revenue-generating business opportunities and updates on the public policy front.”

The 2020 NAB Shows marks the 12th year the ABC, CBS, FOX and NBC affiliate boards have met in conjunction with the event. This is the 10th year that The CW affiliates will meet at the event.

Register as press for NAB Show.

About NAB Show

NAB Show, held April 18-22, 2020, in Las Vegas is the world’s largest convention encompassing media, entertainment and technology. With more than 90,000 attendees from 160 countries and 1,600+ exhibitors, NAB Show is the ultimate marketplace for solutions that transcend traditional broadcasting and fuel the digital storytelling economy. From creation to consumption, across multiple platforms, NAB Show is where global visionaries convene to bring content to life in new and exciting ways. For complete details, visit www.nabshow.com.

About NAB

The National Association of Broadcasters is the premier advocacy association for America’s broadcasters. NAB advances radio and television interests in legislative, regulatory and public affairs. Through advocacy, education and innovation, NAB enables broadcasters to best serve their communities, strengthen their businesses and seize new opportunities in the digital age. Learn more at www.nab.org.

Contacts

Ann Marie Cumming

202-429-5350