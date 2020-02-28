Eros International Plc to Report Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Results on March 5th, 2020

DOUGLAS, Isle of Man–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$EROS #ErosNow–Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) (“Eros” or the “Company”), a Global Indian Entertainment Company, announced today that it will issue a press release to report its results for the third quarter fiscal year 2020 before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th, 2020. The Company will host a conference call that day at 8:30 AM ET.

Dial-in information for the conference call will be provided within the third quarter fiscal year 2020 earnings release itself. The call will also be available as a live webcast, which can be accessed at Eros’ Investor Relations website. A replay of the webcast recording will be available until March 5th, 2021.

About Eros International Plc

Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) a Global Indian Entertainment company that acquires, co-produces and distributes Indian films across all available formats such as cinema, television and digital new media. Eros International Plc became the first Indian media company to list on the New York Stock Exchange. Eros International has experience of over three decades in establishing a global platform for Indian cinema. The Company has an extensive and growing movie library comprising of over 3,000 films, which include Hindi, Tamil, and other regional language films for home entertainment distribution. The Company also owns the rapidly growing OTT platform Eros Now. For further information, please visit: www.erosplc.com.

