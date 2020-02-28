FOX News Channel to Present a Town Hall With President Donald Trump

News Anchors Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum to Moderate President Trump’s First 2020 Election Season Town Hall

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FOX News Channel (FNC) will host a town hall with President Donald Trump on Thursday, March 5th at the Scranton Cultural Center in Scranton, Pennsylvania announced Jay Wallace, president and executive editor of FOX News Media. Co-moderated by Special Report’s Bret Baier, chief political anchor, and The Story’s Martha MacCallum, FNC’s first town hall with President Trump of the 2020 election season will take place from 6:30-7:30PM/ET and focus on top election issues and news of the day. Abbreviated editions of Baier’s Special Report and MacCallum’s The Story will air from 6-6:30PM/ET and 7:30-8PM/ET, respectively. Additionally, FNC will present an encore presentation of the town hall from 11PM-12AM/ET that night, pre-empting FOX News @ Night with Shannon Bream.

In making the announcement, Wallace said, “We are pleased to host incumbent President Donald Trump for his first town hall of the 2020 election cycle. As Americans continue deliberating their choice for president, FOX News Channel is proud to provide a platform for candidates across the political spectrum to inform the public on their stances.”

The president’s Scranton appearance will be his first discussion with Baier and MacCallum since their interviews with him in June 2018 and April 2017, respectively. FNC has hosted eight town halls with 2020 Democratic presidential candidates throughout the election season, most recently with Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) on February 27th in Raleigh, NC and former Mayor Pete Buttigieg on January 26th in Des Moines, IA, the day before the Iowa Caucus. FNC’s town hall with 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) in April 2019 remains the highest-rated town hall of any candidate this cycle in total viewership, with nearly 2.6 million viewers.

