Ladder Now Introduces New Name to Reflect Regorganization Following Growth and Expansion of Service Lines

LOUISVILLE, Ky.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#TeamGreen–Ladder Now, a disruptive, technology-driven, inspection platform and services provider to the Property & Casualty (P&C) Insurance industry, has announced it is changing its name to reflect a new identity driven by rapid expansion. The company, established in 2012, is changing its name to Seek Now to better elevate the company’s long-term vision of providing a range of high-quality, on-demand, reliable services to insurance carriers, as well as opportunities for new business verticals.

The new name follows strategic and explosive growth: The company recently announced a partnership with Next Gear Solutions, the leader of guideline automation for instantly creating and auditing P&C estimates. In addition, recent strategic new leadership team additions position Seek Now for the next frontier in its evolution. Already well-established as a market leader and gaining momentum in recent years after the launch of its proprietary Maestro software, the company is now focused on expanding its infrastructure to provide answers to almost any business question, claim or type. The new name better positions the company and provides greater flexibility for future expansion, evolution and adoption of added service lines.

“Our new name is a reflection of our ability to reimagine how information is transmitted,” said Russ Carroll, CEO of Seek Now. “We are now more than ladders, and have been for quite some time. This new name more accurately reflects the ability that exists within our unique business model. This allows us the opportunity to leverage our proprietary technology and front-line team of seekers to deliver an outstanding customer experience.”

Seek Now is focused on investments that will further advance its mission of top-level service – embracing technology that includes virtual and augmented reality, 4D, aerial, AI and direct integration with major estimatics platforms. Under the new name, the business will open multiple service lines across industries, with continued investment in the mission of outstanding same day service with real-time data.

“We want to continue harnessing the constant cycle of innovation, which requires us to explore and investigate new technology, and this applies to just about everything we do,” said Carroll. “We have witnessed the competitive advantage of embracing and implementing new technology first-hand. This next step opens even more doors and creates new opportunities for our customers.”

About Seek Now:

Seek Now, previously named Ladder Now, is a disruptive, tech-inspection network founded in 2012 with a mission to offer high quality and reliable inspection services, all while speeding up the carriers claim cycle time and offering exemplary customer service. Seek Now accelerates the industry trend to virtualize the claim adjustment model with relationships with more than 150 P&C Insurance Carriers in all 50 states. Ladder Now will become a service under the Seek Now brand, along with additional service lines that will expand Seek Now’s growing presence in the industry. Visit seek-now.com.

Contacts

Gary Stinson



Director of Marketing & Communications



270-287-1411



gstinson@seek-now.com