Global Pay TV Video Encoders Market, Forecast to 2025 – Pay TV Subscriber Churn Forces Content Providers to Invest More in Multiscreen Workflow Technologies – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The author defines encoders as commercially sold hardware or software products that produce video output in a single compressed format. The video input can be analog, digital compressed, or digital uncompressed. The definition also includes Integrated Receiver Decoders (IRDs) with integrated encoders in the market sizing, but not IRDs without encoding. This study also segments pay-TV video encoding solutions into 3 use cases: cable, satellite, and Internet Protocol TV (IPTV). Multiple service operators (MSOs) including Comcast and Cablevision, use these encoders to compress content ahead of distribution to cable subscribers. Satellite TV MSOs, such as DIRECTV, Dish Networks, and Sky TV, use these encoders to compress content for Direct-to-home (DTH) delivery to satellite subscribers.
To the extent possible, the author includes encoders used for satellite-based free broadcast services, such as Freeview in Australia and the UK. MSOs – typically telecommunications companies such as AT&T, France Telecom, and China Telecom – use these encoders to compress content for delivery to IPTV subscribers. Pay-TV video encoding solutions are found in hardware, software, and Software-as-a-service (SaaS) form factors. As the digital media ecosystem is evolving to include more content and video processing technologies on a multitude of devices, many vendors are updating their video encoding solutions from hardware to software and SaaS to remain agile and cost-effective, though some legacy hardware solutions remain steadfast in the market.
The market is mature, and its revenue is predicted to continue to decline due to the rising popularity of cord-cutting and OTT and D2C viewing alternatives to pay-TV services. Additionally, delays in refreshments and upgrades of Pay-TV workflow components (e.g., video encoders) are stifling market growth. Any growth is most likely to be seen from investments by satellite and IPTV services, and the biggest growth regionally will come from Asia-Pacific investments. There may be some optimism in 4K and HEVC standardization for pay-TV services within the satellite and IPTV segment, but the overall market will not see exponential growth throughout the forecast period. Market fate is tied to a Pay-TV operator’s willingness to invest in compression efficiency and future-proof solutions. Through acquisitions and mergers, the market has seen some stiff competition and exit and entry of vendors. Global performance of pay-TV video encoders varies in each region and this study has an in-depth discussion on North America/Latin America (NALA), Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific (APAC).
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- CEO’s Perspective
2. Market Overview
- Market Overview – Definitions
- Percent Revenue Breakdown by Region
- Percent Revenue Breakdown by Segment
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
3. Drivers and Restraints – Total Pay TV Video Encoders Market
- Market Drivers
- Drivers Explained
- Market Restraints
- Restraints Explained
4. Forecasts and Trends – Total Pay TV Video Encoders Market
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Segment
- Revenue Forecast by Segment
5. Pricing Trends
- Market Share and Competitive Analysis – Total Pay TV Video Encoders Market
- Market Share
- Competitive Environment
- Competitive Landscape
- Competitive Factors and Assessment
- Market Participants
6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity 1 – Codec Wars
- Growth Opportunity 2 – Live Video
- Growth Opportunity 3 – Encoding-as-a-Service
- Growth Opportunity 4 – Statistical Multiplexing (Stat Muxing)
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
7. Cable Video Encoders Segment
- Cable Video Encoders Segment Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Market Share
- Competitive Environment
8. Satellite Video Encoders Segment
- Satellite Video Encoders Segment Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Market Share
9. Competitive Environment
- IPTV Video Encoders Segment
- IPTV Video Encoders Segment Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Market Share
- Competitive Environment
10. The Last Word
- The Last Word – Predictions
- Legal Disclaimer
11. Appendix
- Market Engineering Methodology
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Partial List of Companies Interviewed
- Learn More – Next Steps
- List of Exhibits
Companies Mentioned
- AT&T
- Cablevision
- China Telecom
- Comcast
- DIRECTV
- Dish Networks
- France Telecom
- Sky TV
