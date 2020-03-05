Global Pay TV Video Encoders Market, Forecast to 2025 – Pay TV Subscriber Churn Forces Content Providers to Invest More in Multiscreen Workflow Technologies – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Global Pay TV Video Encoders Market, Forecast to 2025” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The author defines encoders as commercially sold hardware or software products that produce video output in a single compressed format. The video input can be analog, digital compressed, or digital uncompressed. The definition also includes Integrated Receiver Decoders (IRDs) with integrated encoders in the market sizing, but not IRDs without encoding. This study also segments pay-TV video encoding solutions into 3 use cases: cable, satellite, and Internet Protocol TV (IPTV). Multiple service operators (MSOs) including Comcast and Cablevision, use these encoders to compress content ahead of distribution to cable subscribers. Satellite TV MSOs, such as DIRECTV, Dish Networks, and Sky TV, use these encoders to compress content for Direct-to-home (DTH) delivery to satellite subscribers.

To the extent possible, the author includes encoders used for satellite-based free broadcast services, such as Freeview in Australia and the UK. MSOs – typically telecommunications companies such as AT&T, France Telecom, and China Telecom – use these encoders to compress content for delivery to IPTV subscribers. Pay-TV video encoding solutions are found in hardware, software, and Software-as-a-service (SaaS) form factors. As the digital media ecosystem is evolving to include more content and video processing technologies on a multitude of devices, many vendors are updating their video encoding solutions from hardware to software and SaaS to remain agile and cost-effective, though some legacy hardware solutions remain steadfast in the market.

The market is mature, and its revenue is predicted to continue to decline due to the rising popularity of cord-cutting and OTT and D2C viewing alternatives to pay-TV services. Additionally, delays in refreshments and upgrades of Pay-TV workflow components (e.g., video encoders) are stifling market growth. Any growth is most likely to be seen from investments by satellite and IPTV services, and the biggest growth regionally will come from Asia-Pacific investments. There may be some optimism in 4K and HEVC standardization for pay-TV services within the satellite and IPTV segment, but the overall market will not see exponential growth throughout the forecast period. Market fate is tied to a Pay-TV operator’s willingness to invest in compression efficiency and future-proof solutions. Through acquisitions and mergers, the market has seen some stiff competition and exit and entry of vendors. Global performance of pay-TV video encoders varies in each region and this study has an in-depth discussion on North America/Latin America (NALA), Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific (APAC).

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

CEO’s Perspective

2. Market Overview

Market Overview – Definitions

Percent Revenue Breakdown by Region

Percent Revenue Breakdown by Segment

Key Questions this Study will Answer

3. Drivers and Restraints – Total Pay TV Video Encoders Market

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

4. Forecasts and Trends – Total Pay TV Video Encoders Market

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region

Percent Revenue Forecast by Segment

Revenue Forecast by Segment

5. Pricing Trends

Market Share and Competitive Analysis – Total Pay TV Video Encoders Market

Market Share

Competitive Environment

Competitive Landscape

Competitive Factors and Assessment

Market Participants

6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity 1 – Codec Wars

Growth Opportunity 2 – Live Video

Growth Opportunity 3 – Encoding-as-a-Service

Growth Opportunity 4 – Statistical Multiplexing (Stat Muxing)

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

7. Cable Video Encoders Segment

Cable Video Encoders Segment Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Market Share

Competitive Environment

8. Satellite Video Encoders Segment

Satellite Video Encoders Segment Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Market Share

9. Competitive Environment

IPTV Video Encoders Segment

IPTV Video Encoders Segment Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Market Share

Competitive Environment

10. The Last Word

The Last Word – Predictions

Legal Disclaimer

11. Appendix

Market Engineering Methodology

Market Engineering Measurements

Partial List of Companies Interviewed

Learn More – Next Steps

List of Exhibits

Companies Mentioned

AT&T

Cablevision

China Telecom

Comcast

DIRECTV

Dish Networks

France Telecom

Sky TV

