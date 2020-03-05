ViacomCBS Names Kelly Day Chief Operating Officer ViacomCBS Networks International

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIACA, VIAC) international networks division today announced that Kelly Day has been appointed Chief Operating Officer of ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI), reporting to David Lynn, President & CEO of VCNI.





Formerly President of Viacom Digital Studios (VDS), Day is credited with making ViacomCBS a global leader in digital content and distribution. Under Day’s leadership, VDS created and distributed thousands of hours of premium digital content across Viacom’s global entertainment brands including MTV, Nickelodeon and Comedy Central, which led Viacom in 2019 to generate nearly 30 billion video views and 49 billion minutes watched, up 32% and 75% YOY. As President of VDS, Day expanded VDS’ mission and business model through the acquisitions of both Awesomeness TV, the leading media brand and studio for GenZ, and VidCon, the world’s largest festival and conference for online video. She then partnered with VCNI to successfully expand VidCon to Singapore, Abu Dhabi, Mexico and London.

“ Kelly has an outstanding track record in building digital businesses and her expertise will be crucial in driving forward our transition to becoming a more digitally led operation,” said Lynn. “ Kelly is expert at reaching young audiences, expanding into new business models and partnering with key stakeholders to drive results. I’m confident that with the addition of Kelly to our newly streamlined leadership team, ViacomCBS Networks International will continue to deliver growth by licensing our brands, content and IP in the highest value and fastest growing international markets as we accelerate our streaming strategy.”

As Chief Operating Officer, Day will primarily be tasked with working with key stakeholders on accelerating the digital transformation of VCNI’s business following the ViacomCBS merger, strengthening the company’s digital and streaming operations. She will have direct responsibility for some lines of business including Viacom Digital Studios International (VDSi) and the company’s Location-Based Experiences and Events, as well as oversight of many of VCNI’s strategic service functions including Finance and Business Intelligence, Business and Legal Affairs and Strategy and Operations.

“ I’ve long admired the VCNI team for their pioneering, entrepreneurial approach to delivering international growth for ViacomCBS, and I look forward to working closely with everyone to scale and transform our brands across the entire ecosystem.”

As a result of this appointment, Melody Tan, who has served as Chief Operating Officer of VCNI since 2017, will be leaving the company.

Lynn added: “ I am extremely grateful to Melody for her many contributions to our ongoing success. She has been a key architect of our transformation and a fierce advocate for our brands, our content, and our people throughout her 16-year tenure at ViacomCBS.”

About Kelly Day:

Prior to her roles at ViacomCBS, Day led various digital and e-commerce businesses at some of the best media and entertainment companies in the world, including Discovery Communications, Awesomeness TV, and AOL, driving record-breaking growth and bottom-line value. Day also served as CEO of venture-backed company, Blip Networks, prior to its sale to Maker Studios.

Day’s expertise in digital media and commerce makes her a sought-after speaker and commentator on the future of television, the evolution of online business models, and the disruption of traditional businesses through emerging technology. She has served as an advisor to a number of technology and media start-ups, and currently sits on the board of Toronto-based Blue Ant Media and NATPE.

ViacomCBS Networks International

ViacomCBS Networks International, a unit of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC), is comprised of many of the world’s most iconic consumer brands. Its portfolio includes Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, Viacom 18, ViacomCBS International Studios, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, Paramount Network and Pluto TV among others. In addition to offering innovative streaming services and digital video products, ViacomCBS Networks International provides powerful capabilities in production, distribution and advertising solutions for partners on five continents and across more than 180 countries.

