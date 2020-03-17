Insights into the US Library Expenditure Market (2020 to 2024) – Featuring Clarivate Analytics, RELX Group (Elsevier), Alphabet (Google) and Cambridge Information Group (ProQuest) – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “The US Library Expenditure Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2024)” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the US library expenditure market by value, by component, etc. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the US materials library expenditure market by value, by category, etc.

The US library expenditure market has increased at a significant CAGR during the years 2015-2019 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2020-2024 tremendously. The library expenditure market is expected to increase due to an increasing number of academic libraries, rising higher education enrollment, growing higher education research & development (R&D) expenditures, soaring urban population, increasing spending on automation in the library, etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as budget constraints, availability of open-source software, etc.

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the US library expenditure market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2024, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Library: An Overview

2.1.1 Importance of Library

2.2 Library Expenditure: An Overview

2.2.1 Factors that Affect the library Expenditure

2.2.2 Sources of Library Funding

2.2.3 List of Colleges & Universities with Library Expenditures

2.3 Library Expenditure Segmentation: An Overview

2.3.1 Library Expenditure Segmentation by Component

3. The US Market Analysis

3.1 The US Library Expenditure Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 The US Library Expenditure Market by Value

3.1.2 The US Library Expenditure Market by Component (Materials and Other Expenses)

3.2 The US Library Expenditure Market: Component Analysis

3.2.1 The US Materials Library Expenditure Market by Value

3.2.2 The US Materials Library Expenditure Market by Category (Ongoing Subscriptions, One-Time Materials and Other Materials)

3.2.3 The US Ongoing Subscriptions Library Expenditure Market by Value

3.2.4 The US One-Time Materials Library Expenditure Market by Value

3.2.5 The US Other Materials Library Expenditure Market by Value

3.2.6 The US Other Expenses Library Expenditure Market by Value

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Driver

4.1.1 Increasing Number of Academic Libraries

4.1.2 Rising Higher Education Enrollment

4.1.3 Growing Higher Education Research & Development (R&D) Expenditures

4.1.4 Soaring Urban Population

4.1.5 Increasing Spending On Automation in Library

4.2 Challenges

4.2.1 Budget Constraint

4.2.2 Availability of Open Source Software

4.3 Market Trends

4.3.1 Rising Libraries’ Budget on Digital Materials

4.3.2 Escalating Expenditure of Libraries on Virtual Reality

5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 The US Library Expenditure Market Players by Product Comparison

5.2 The US Library Expenditure Players by Market Share Among Top 500 US Universities

6. Company Profiles

