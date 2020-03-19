EstrellaTV Launches Third Season of “100 Latinos Dijeron”

Leading Hispanic broadcasting network renews Spanish-language version of American classic game show Family Feud for third season

BURBANK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#FamilyFeud–EstrellaTV, a leading Spanish-language broadcasting network in the U.S., announced today that it will premiere the third season of “100 Latinos Dijeron” on March 23, 2020.

Mau Nieto, one of Mexico’s top standup comedians will reprise his role as host of the Spanish-language version of Fremantle’s American classic game show Family Feud. The show has been picked up for a third season and will premiere on Monday, March 23, 2020, at 7PM/6PM CT.

Nieto, who is better known for his 2018 Netflix special “Living Sober… From the Bar,” has been a key figure in the ratings success of the show. He launched his entertainment career in 2012 doing standup in Mexico City’s comedy circuit. He recently completed a national Mexican tour titled “I’m Never Getting Married.”

“The first season I hosted was a very fun experience for me. I adapted quite well to the format and I enjoyed it very much. For the third season, I just hope that our viewers have as much fun watching as we had making the show,” stated Nieto.

In 2018, EstrellaTV and Fremantle entered a multiyear co-production agreement to produce and air “100 Latinos Dijeron” on EstrellaTV. The series premiered for the first time on EstrellaTV in February 2019 and originally featured actor-comedian Armando Hernandez, which can still be seen on EstrellaTV weekdays at 11AM/10AM CT.

