Salem Radio Network and Hugh Hewitt Announce Contract Extension Through December 2028

CAMARILLO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM), announced today that Salem Radio Network talk show host Hugh Hewitt has agreed to terms on a contract extension, keeping him on the air through December of 2028. Hugh has been broadcasting for Salem since July of 2000, and currently airs his national program from 6am to 9am ET.

“I look forward to not only this fall’s presidential election but the next two presidential campaigns and all the news in between them as well,” Said Hewitt. “The past 20 years have been two decades of upheaval and crisis, a sudden devastating attack on America, of war and terror and now a pandemic, of hard fought elections and massive legislative and legal changes. It’s been a privilege to cover these breaking news events for three hours a day with the extraordinary team and guest list we have assembled and rely upon,” continued Hewitt.

Hewitt’s national footprint has grown to over 450 affiliates across the country, and is also seen on video simulcast on Townhall.com. Hewitt also appears regularly on NBC News programs like “Meet the Press,” and is a regular contributor to the Washington Post.

“Hugh has been a Salem stalwart since 2000,” Salem Media Group CEO Ed Atsinger said. “He’s one of the most respected voices in American media today, and as Salem continues to grow our national and international footprint, Hugh’s program remains a flagship show for the news/talk format which Salem helped pioneer. It’s a respected forum for all voices with an emphasis on free speech and religious liberty. Hugh has represented Salem on the national stage since the election of 2000, most visibly during Salem’s partnership with CNN during the 2016 debates, and we are delighted to assure he will be doing so not just in the course of the momentous choice before the country this fall, but also those that lie ahead in 2024 and 2028,” said Atsinger.

