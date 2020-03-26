EstrellaTV Expands Access to its Content During COVID-19

EstrellaTV available to DIRECTV and U-verseTV subscribers across their distribution networks

BURBANK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#HispanicBroadcasting–Estrella Media, Inc., a leading vertically integrated, multi-platform, Spanish-language media company in the U.S., announced today that all DIRECTV and U-verse TV subscribers will be provided free access to EstrellaTV for 60 days, effective immediately, if not already in their programming package.

EstrellaTV is an essential news and entertainment source for the U.S. Hispanic community. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, EstrellaTV recently expanded its news operations both nationally and locally. In addition, to its long-standing morning, evening and late-night news programs, EstrellaTV has added four new national newscasts dedicated to COVID-19 coverage. This is supported by extensive daily news content across all its radio and digital media platforms.

“We are excited to offer EstrellaTV for free to all DIRECTV and U-verse TV customers who do not currently have our programming in their package. This will provide more people with access to our extensive local and national newscasts, as well as our exclusive entertainment programming,” said Peter Markham, CEO of Estrella Media. “We are committed to serving the community and ensuring our viewers have the critical information they need during this pandemic.”

Estrella Media, Inc., is a leading vertically integrated, multi-platform, Spanish-language media company operating across top U.S. Hispanic markets. Producing over 2,500 hours annually of original TV programming at the Estrella Studios in Burbank, CA, the company is one of the largest U.S. producers of Spanish-language TV content. The company’s EstrellaTV Network is distributed through owned and operated TV stations, TV network affiliates and related digital media properties. The EstrellaTV programming catalog, consisting of over 7,500 hours of original Spanish-language television programming, is one of the largest libraries of content produced in the U.S. for the U.S. Hispanic marketplace. Additionally, Estrella Media is one of the most prolific developers and producers of Spanish-language radio talent and programming. The company’s Don Cheto Radio Network features one of the nation’s most popular radio talents and its highly-rated radio programming formats are distributed through owned and operated radio stations, affiliated stations and related digital media properties. To learn more about Estrella Media and see company updates, please visit www.estrellamedia.com.

