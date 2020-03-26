Roblox Introduces Game Design & Coding Resources for Remote Learning

Free Roblox Studio webinars for teachers, and new how-to guide for kids and teens to make a game on Roblox

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Roblox, a global online platform bringing more than 120 million people together through play, announced today a set of free remote learning Roblox Education initiatives to support educators and parents, and help kids and teens continue to learn and explore remotely.

Game Design & Coding Resources

The new Teaching Remotely resource includes over 100 hours of free, ISTE certified content that can be used to teach game design and coding fundamentals in remote learning environments. Educators can learn how to set up Roblox Studio, the free online development tool to build and publish on Roblox, and use Team Create to allow students to collaborate on projects. The resource also includes tips for how to approach the virtual classroom setup, as well as lesson plans for kids 10+ and teens 13+.

Roblox Studio Webinars

Roblox is also starting free Roblox Studio Webinars with lesson plans for educators interested in teaching game development. These interactive, one-hour sessions will be offered twice monthly through May and open to up to 1,000 educators each. Session topics include, Introduction to Roblox and Remote Teaching, Digital Civility and Online Safety, and Walk-Alongs (follow along as a Roblox educator walks you through a specific lesson) for age-based lesson plans. Information on how to register for the four sessions or watch archived sessions can be found on the Teaching Remotely website.

How-to-Make A Roblox Game

The new Learn & Explore resource offers a series of self-paced programs designed to help kids and teens create their first Roblox games. Beginning developers can learn the fundamentals of game design and coding with easy-to-follow tutorials, like learning how to build an obstacle course (obby) or designing and building a spaceship. More in-depth tutorials on coding, game development, and design are also available for those looking to create immersive environments from scratch.

Learn & Explore Game Sort

Roblox also released a new Learn & Explore game sort to provide easy access to more educational experiences for kids and teens on the platform. Among the games offered in this new sort are Bird Simulator where you can experience the feeling of flight as your favorite bird while searching for berries and water; and Word Bomb which teaches players how to spell words and type in a fast-paced, quick-thinking competition against others.

About Roblox

Roblox’s mission is to bring the world together through play. Every month, more than 120 million people around the world have fun with friends as they explore millions of immersive digital experiences. All of these experiences are built by the Roblox community, made up of over two million creators. We believe in building a safe, civil, and diverse community—one that inspires and fosters creativity and positive relationships between people around the world. For more information, please visit corp.roblox.com.

