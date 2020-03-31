PBS Elects Tina Sharkey to its Board of Directors

ARLINGTON, Va–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#PBS–PBS today announced the election of Tina Sharkey to serve as a member of its Board of Directors.





Sharkey has driven innovation in media, commerce and community for more than two decades. As the co-founder and CEO of Brandless, she has pioneered the development and adoption of pivotal consumer brands and platforms that bring data and technology together.

Sharkey has been recognized as one of the ‘Top 100 People Transforming Business’ by Business Insider, named by Fast Company as one of the ‘Top Women in Technology,’ and chosen as one of Entrepreneur’s ‘Most Daring Entrepreneurs.’

In her previous roles, Sharkey scaled Johnson & Johnson’s BabyCenter to become the largest platform in the world for new and expectant mothers; oversaw AOL’s defining transition from a closed network to the open web; served as President of the renowned Sesame Street Digital Group; and co-founded iVillage, a pioneering online destination for women.

“As an executive, entrepreneur and investor, Tina has transformed the way we communicate, shop and share in the modern world.” said Paula Kerger, President and CEO of PBS. “I’m so grateful that she is bringing her tremendous experience and knowledge to support the essential mission of PBS.”

“PBS is the gold standard of educational programming, balanced reporting and thought-provoking storytelling for all ages. There has never been a more important time in our history to support PBS and its member stations,” Sharkey said. “As a member of the PBS Board of Directors, I will work alongside the leadership team to ensure that future generations have access to PBS content and media wherever, whenever and however they choose to consume it.”

The 27-person PBS Board includes both Professional Directors, who are station leaders, and General Directors, who serve as lay members of the Board, as well as the PBS President. The PBS Board of Directors is responsible for governing and setting policy for PBS. PBS member stations elect the Professional Directors. The General Directors are elected by the entire Board, as are the PBS President and the Board officers.

