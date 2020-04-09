Video on Demand Sees Rise in Subscribers Due to Coronavirus as Self-Isolating Consumers Seek Home Entertainment – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ResearchAndMarkets.com identifies Video On Demand as one of the industries experiencing increased demand during the Coronavirus pandemic

Perhaps the most obvious beneficiary of the current situation has been home entertainment companies like Netflix and other streaming services, to the point that Youtube and Netflix have reduced image quality to help internet providers cope with the surging demand for bandwidth. Online subscription companies, video-on-demand, livestreams and other such services will continue to flourish in the months ahead.

ResearchAndMarkets.com offers a variety of research reports covering Video on Demand and related topics such as Video Livestreaming.

Latest available reports on this sector include:

● Video on Demand (VoD) Market by Solution (Pay TV, OTT Services, and IPTV), Monetization Model (Subscription-based, and Advertising-based), Industry Vertical (Media, Entertainment, and Gaming and Education), and Region – Global Forecast to 2024

● Video on Demand (VOD) Services – Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts

Video On Demand is just one area seeing an unexpected rise in demand. ResearchAndMarkets.com have identified the leading trends in the following article: 30 industries seeing a surge in demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world’s leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Contacts

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager



press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470



For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900