beIN SPORTS XTRA Launches on Samsung TV Plus in Canada

Sports network expands digital footprint by reaching millions of Canadian sports fans

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–beIN SPORTS announced today the addition of beIN SPORTS XTRA, the network’s free, 24/7 English-language LIVE sports streaming channel, to Samsung TV Plus, channel 1163, in Canada. Now, millions more of Canadian sports fans have free access to world-class sports content on their 2016-2020 Samsung Smart TVs, in addition to 35 free channels across news, sports, entertainment, and more already available on Samsung TV Plus.





“The launch of beIN SPORTS XTRA on Samsung TV smart devices in Canada is one more step towards making our premium content more accessible to sports fans,” said Antonio Briceño, beIN SPORTS Deputy Managing Director for North America. “beIN SPORTS XTRA offers a competitive programming lineup with an array of the most sought after soccer matchups and sports entertainment in the world. And, we’ve made it available to our users for free – no subscriptions, no fees, and no hidden costs.”

While live sports are postponed, beIN SPORTS XTRA in Canada is airing a selection of world-class soccer, featuring historic matches from Spanish LaLiga, French Ligue 1, and Turkish Süper Lig, adventure sports, and much more as well as original programming including Sports Burst throughout the week. This weekend, fans can tune in to something a little different, with the World Health Organization and Global Citizen’s ‘One World: Together At Home’ historic virtual concert airing on Saturday, April 18 at 8 p.m. EST, featuring Lady Gaga, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Elton John, Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder, and more, followed by Paris Saint-Germain’s Esports #AllatHome Gaming Cup. Watch the ‘One World: Together At Home’ special on beIN SPORTS XTRA, channel 1163, on Samsung TV Plus. Samsung TV Plus offers users free TV, no strings attached. No download, additional device, or credit card needed – just an internet connection.

