Happiness Continues for Jonas Brothers Fans With an All New Concert Documentary Premiering Tomorrow, Friday April 24, 2020 Exclusively on Amazon Prime Video

Happiness Continues: A Jonas Brothers Concert Film is a live concert experience and exclusive look into life on the road with Jonas Brothers during their sold out ‘Happiness Begins’ concert tour

Watch the Trailer Here Now

CULVER CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Happiness Continues: A Jonas Brothers Concert Film, which offers a behind the scenes look at the GRAMMY-nominated multiplatinum powerhouse trio Jonas Brothers on their sold-out “Happiness Begins” 2019 concert tour, will premiere tomorrow, Friday April 24, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide.





– Key art can be found here: LINK

– Watch Happiness Continues trailer HERE

Continuing the journey that began with last year’s Amazon Original documentary Chasing Happiness, Happiness Continues captures the band’s live concert experience and provides an exclusive look into the Jonas Brothers’ lives on the road, including performances of beloved hits like “Burnin’ Up,” “S.O.S.,” and “Year 3000,” and music from last year’s chart-topping “Happiness Begins” album, including their Billboard #1 smash “Sucker.” Happiness Continues gives viewers a front-row seat in fan-packed arenas in Miami, Vancouver, and Mexico City, as well as at the intimate Cobra Lounge in Chicago, in their first time performing there in 12 years. Happiness Continues gives fans a deeper look at how Nick, Joe, and Kevin navigate tour life while continuing to balance music, their relationship with one another, and their new families.

Happiness Continues is from Philymack and Amazon Studios in association with Polygram Entertainment and Federal Films, with executive producers Phil McIntyre, John Lloyd Taylor, Monte Lipman, Wendy Goldstein, and Baz Halpin. Happiness Continues is directed by Anthony Mandler, and produced by Kim Bradshaw, Ned Doyle and Anthony Mandler, through Mandler’s production company Black Hand Cinema.

Following a six-year hiatus, Jonas Brothers took the world by storm in 2019 with the surprise release of their critically acclaimed and widely successful single “Sucker.” The double-platinum single debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Hot 100, becoming the first #1 for the band and the first #1 debut from a group this century. The band went on to release Chasing Happiness, an Amazon Original film documenting the brothers rise and return to music, before going on to deliver their third #1 album debut with the release of their platinum-selling album Happiness Begins (Republic Records). Throughout the year the band continued to soar with their sold-out “Happiness Begins Tour,” with over 1.2 million tickets sold.

JONAS BROTHERS SOCIAL HANDLES:



http://instagram.com/jonasbrothers

http://twitter.com/jonasbrothers

https://www.facebook.com/JonasBrothers

https://www.youtube.com/user/JonasBrothersMusic

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO SOCIAL HANDLES:



Hashtag: #HappinessContinues



Twitter: @PrimeVideo



Instagram/Facebook: @AmazonPrimeVideo

Happiness Continues is a global release and will be available exclusively on Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories.

Customers who are not already Prime members can sign up for a free trial at www.amazon.com/prime.

For a list of all Prime Video compatible devices, visit www.amazon.com/howtostream.

FEDERAL FILMS:

Federal Films is a new division of Republic Records in strategic alliance with Universal Music Group’s Polygram Entertainment.

ABOUT POLYGRAM ENTERTAINMENT

Polygram Entertainment produces film and television programs that provide deeper narratives and perspectives on the recording artists, music and cultural events that came to define generations. A partner of Universal Music Group, the world leader in music-based entertainment, Polygram develops, produces, finances and distributes documentary features and original, scripted projects for music fans of all ages and tastes around the world.

Contacts

FOR MORE INFORMATION ON JONAS BROTHERS CONTACT:

Marisa Bianco // Republic Records



Marisa.Bianco@umusic.com

Alexis Rasten // Philymack



alexis@philymack.com

MEDIA CONTACT FOR AMAZON STUDIOS:

Alana Russo



alana.russo@amazonstudios.com

Brooke James



brooke.james@amazonstudios.com