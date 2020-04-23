Introducing FLYX, The First Streaming Social Network That Helps You Discover What and Where to Watch

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#android–With the Streaming Wars at their peak, everyone is suffering from decision paralysis and FLYX is here to fix it.

Self-isolation for COVID-19 is forcing people to stay home, streaming movies and tv shows has never been more dominant, and so is wasting hours searching for something to watch across multiple platforms. There are too many choices and too many streaming services. What’s missing is a cross-platform service that aggregates content and provides quick and targeted recommendations.

The core principal of FLYX is to reduce time in decision making and an emphasis on being able to find positive reviews from the people you trust most along with your personal taste. Just by logging in, you can see what your friends have recommended and make an informed decision on what you want to watch faster than ever! FLYX also empowers you to create a unified cross platform watch-list and keeps track of shows you have watched in a private “seen list.”

“Watching movies and shows has a huge impact in our social life and surprisingly none of the current social media captures it well enough. FLYX is inherently very social and fun to use,” says Shashank Singh, CEO & Co-founder, FLYX.

“FLYX is very simple to use. The stories function is addictive and the trailers keep me informed about new and upcoming shows,” says Mayank Mishra, COO & Co-founder, FLYX.

FLYX is available for free download now on both the Apple and Google Play stores!

ABOUT THE FOUNDERS

Founders, Shashank and Mayank, are seasoned technologists who quickly came up with a prototype with positive feedback from friends and family. What they realized in their journey, was that changing human behavior is a daunting task when introducing a new app. In order to keep users engaged and make FLYX the first stop when someone opens their TV meant that it had to solve a real-life problem with minimum friction. For that, FLYX integrates with other social channels where a user can post to Instagram and Snapchat. As an alternative to the app’s chat feature, you can let your followers know what you are watching or even ask a question about a show or movie. To cater to those of us who enjoy movie trailers, FLYX is a hub to watch trailers and strike up conversations with friends about new releases.

ABOUT FLYX

FLYX is the first streaming social network that helps all users quickly find what and where to watch through the use of a unique algorithm that focuses on aggregating reviews from friends, family and contacts that you trust most on content across all major streaming platforms. For more information, please visit flyx.me.

