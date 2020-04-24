Victoria Justice to Host Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2020: Celebrate Together on Saturday, May 2, at 8 p.m. (ET/PT)

Stars, Surprises and Slime All Come Together Virtually to Celebrate Kids and the Best of Everything Kids Love

NBA Champion and All-Star MVP LeBron James to be Honored with 2020 Generation Change Award

Nickelodeon to Donate $1 Million to No Kid Hungry National Nonprofit Campaign in Support of Families Impacted by COVID-19

HOLLYWOOD, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nickelodeon is set to premiere Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2020: Celebrate Together, a show packed with stars, surprises and slime–and hosted by Victoria Justice (Victorious)–on Saturday, May 2, at 8 p.m. (ET/PT). With kids having cast millions of votes for their favorite celebrities, movies, games and more, this year’s virtually produced show will reveal the winners through some of the most creative orange-blimp acceptances in KCA history.

Celebrities scheduled to appear on Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2020: Celebrate Together include: Dwayne Johnson, Ariana Grande, Kristen Bell, Josh Gad, Camila Cabello, Millie Bobby Brown, Ellen DeGeneres, BTS, Shawn Mendes, Lil Nas X, Dove Cameron, Tom Holland, David Dobrik, Tom Kenny, Bill Fagerbakke, SSSniperWolf, and more.

With appearances from cast members of The Avengers: Endgame (Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo and Jeremy Renner), and a sneak peek of Nickelodeon’s new live-action series The Astronauts, from Imagine Entertainment, Kids’ Choice Awards 2020: Celebrate Together will also feature segments unlike any other awards show including: JoJo Siwa discovering slime secretly placed in every area of her home; a performance by recording artist and actor Asher Angel of his chart-topping single “All Day”; and an exclusive look at Nick’s Slime in Space voyage.

During this year’s show, NBA champion and global icon LeBron James will receive the 2020 Generation Change Award, honoring his commitment to creating real and lasting change through education. The LeBron James Family Foundation’s groundbreaking I PROMISE School serves his hometown’s most at-risk students and their entire families with the support, programming and wide-ranging resources they need to succeed in the classroom and at home, creating a new model for urban, public education.

As part of its longstanding connection and dedication to kids, Nickelodeon will support the mission of No Kid Hungry, a national campaign to end childhood hunger in America, and present within the show a $1 million donation in support of those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Every day that schools are closed, kids in need miss nearly 34 million school meals. No Kid Hungry is working to ensure every kid gets three meals a day during this time of crisis and all year long.

Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2020: Celebrate Together is produced by Nickelodeon Productions. Jay Schmalholz serves as Executive Producer. Production of Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2020: Celebrate Together for Nickelodeon is overseen by Rob Bagshaw, Executive Vice President, Unscripted Content.

Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2020: Celebrate Together is sponsored by Barbie®, Goldfish® Flavor Blasted® crackers, Kellogg’s® Froot Loops®, milk it!, and Olive Garden®.

Nickelodeon



Nickelodeon, now in its 41st year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location based experiences, publishing and feature films. For more information or artwork, visit http://www.nickpress.com. Nickelodeon and all related titles, characters and logos are trademarks of ViacomCBS Inc. (Nasdaq: VIACA, VIAC).

About No Kid Hungry



No child should go hungry in America. But 1 in 7 kids will face hunger this year. No Kid Hungry is ending childhood hunger through effective programs that provide kids with the food they need. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization working to end hunger and poverty. Join us at NoKidHungry.org.

