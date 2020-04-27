FOX News Media Awards Students With Inaugural Dr. Charles Krauthammer Memorial Scholarship

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FOX News, in partnership with the National Merit Scholarship Program, has selected two recipients of the inaugural Dr. Charles Krauthammer Memorial Scholarship, announced Suzanne Scott, CEO of FOX News Media. The scholarship will be awarded to Ami Carey of Lynbrook, NY and Michael Carey of Merrick, NY, the children of FOX News Media Senior Vice President of Technical Operations, Steve Carey and Senior Director of IT Operations, John Carey, respectively.

In making the announcement, Ms. Scott said, “We are proud to honor Charles’ legacy of exceptional journalism and lifelong love of learning with this scholarship in his name. Ami Carey and Michael Carey embody the next generation of outstanding thought leaders and we are thrilled to facilitate a pathway for them to pursue their academic curiosity and educational goals.”

Scholarship recipients Ami Carey and Michael Carey are currently seniors at Lynbrook High School and Sanford H. Calhoun High School, respectively. Ami will be attending the University of California, Los Angeles in the fall of 2020, while Michael will study accounting and finance at a higher learning institution to be determined.

Established by FOX News in 2018, the Dr. Charles Krauthammer Memorial Scholarship awards eligible children of network employees $2,000 per college year for a maximum of four years. All aspects of the program, including the selection of winners and the administration of their awards, are conducted through the National Merit Scholarship Program by the independent, not-for-profit National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC). Applications were accepted by the NMSC through March 31, 2019 at which time the selection process began.

To be eligible, U.S. high school juniors planning to enter college in the fall of 2020 must have taken the 2018 PSAT/NMSQT test and met several academic and other requirements set by the NMSC. Winners were selected on a competitive basis without regard to family financial circumstances, gender, race, ethnic origin or religious preference. Once chosen, the NMSC disburses the scholarship directly to the accredited U.S. college/university following a determination the student has remained in good standing. Furthermore, the scholarship belongs to the student and is not affected should their parent leave the company following the communication of the award.

Dr. Charles Krauthammer served as a contributor to FOX News Media from 2002 up until his passing in 2018, and was renowned for his political commentary and analysis across both FOX News Channel’s daytime and primetime programming. Throughout his tenure with the network, he made frequent appearances on Special Report with Bret Baier and FOX News Sunday. A Pulitzer prize-winning syndicated journalist and physician, Dr. Krauthammer joined The Washington Post in 1984, where he continued to write a weekly syndicated column until his passing and also served as a contributing editor to The Weekly Standard. He began his journalism career at The New Republic and prior to that, served as a speech writer to Vice President Walter Mondale in 1980 and as chief resident in psychiatry at the Massachusetts General Hospital.

Dr. Krauthammer was a recipient of numerous honors, including the 1987 Pulitzer Prize for commentary, the 2013 William F. Buckley Award for Media Excellence, the 1984 National Magazine Award for Essays and Criticisms, and the first annual Bradley Prize. He also authored the best-selling “Things That Matter: Three Decades of Passions, Pastimes and Politics” and “Democratic Realism: An American Foreign Policy for a Unipolar World.” A graduate of McGill University with a B.A. in political science and economics, Dr. Krauthammer went on to become a Commonwealth Scholar at Balliol College in Oxford and earned his M.D. from Harvard Medical School.

