TEGNA’s WUSA9 Wins Five Alliance for Women in Media Foundation Gracie Awards

TYSONS, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) today announced that WUSA9, TEGNA’s CBS affiliate in Washington, D.C., has won five Gracie Awards from the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation. The Gracie Awards recognize exemplary programming created by women, for women, and about women in media and entertainment, and individuals who make inspirational contributions to the industry.

“We’re honored to be recognized for the passion, purpose and dedication of our Gracie Award winners, who are committed to making a positive impact on the communities we serve,” said Lynn Beall, executive vice president and COO of media operations, TEGNA. “Congratulations to the team at WUSA9, and to all the organizations being honored today for their remarkable achievements.”

WUSA9’s Gracie Awards include:

Lesli Foster, who won the Local TV On-Air Talent award for her work anchoring WUSA9’s nightly news broadcasts.

Sarah Gahagan Lydick, who won the award for Best Producer, Scripted/Edited/Live Local TV.

WUSA9’s nightly 11 p.m. news show, which won the award for Local TV News Program.

“Capital Gazette Survivors,” which won the award for Local TV Documentary. The documentary explores the aftermath of the mass shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland in June 2018 that killed five people, through the stories of the survivors and the families of the victims.

“Military Housing,” WUSA9’s investigation into the deplorable state of housing for American servicemembers and their families, which won the award for Local TV Investigative Feature. WUSA9 helped expose the dangerous living conditions, including mold, rodent infestations and lead paint, faced by military families in housing run by for-profit companies, and their efforts to hold those responsible accountable.

