Xfinity Flex Surpasses One Million Devices Deployed

Free for Internet-only Customers, Flex Integrates Over 200 Streaming Services and More Than 10,000 Free Shows and Movies All Accessible Via Xfinity’s Award-Winning Voice Remote

Features Seamless Access to Xfinity’s xFi, Mobile, Security and Home Automation Services

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Comcast today announced it has deployed over one million Xfinity Flex devices, a major milestone since its launch last year that further underscores the differentiation of the 4K UHD TV streaming device and award-winning Xfinity Voice Remote. Included with Xfinity Internet for free, the device leverages Xfinity X1 technology to deliver an incredible experience, value and control for streaming-first Internet customers.





“Flex was designed to fit seamlessly into the lives of our Internet-only customers,” said Dana Strong, President, Xfinity Consumer Services. “It combines access to the top streaming services and the ability to control your home’s Xfinity devices, all with a sleek, personalized interface driven by award-winning technology. We are thrilled our customers are quickly embracing this device on such a large scale.”

Flex offers great value and choice to customers by aggregating programming from over 200 streaming services including most recently Peacock, Hulu, CBS All Access, Radio.com and Black News Channel. These services join Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Music, HBO, YouTube, EPIX, STARZ, Pandora, and many more that are all accessible with the Xfinity Voice Remote via Flex’s simple and personalized dashboard.

“Free” is among the most popular voice commands that Flex customers can use to quickly access what is available to them at no extra cost including more than 10,000 free shows and movies from partners like XUMO, Tubi and Pluto. Now through May 17 during Watchathon Week, Flex customers can also enjoy the shows everyone’s talking about from STARZ®, HBO®, SHOWTIME®, Hulu, and more for free.

Xfinity Flex also provides customers with an easy way to better manage, control and enjoy the connected home by integrating with Xfinity’s xFi platform to find their Wi-Fi password, see what devices are connected to their network, set parental controls, and even pause Wi-Fi access on their home network. Customers can also use voice control to audibly ring their Tile devices making it even easier to find lost items nearby, access their camera feeds, arm or disarm their home security system, and find their Xfinity Mobile phone – all on the TV.

Last month, Flex customers were also among the first to enjoy a preview of Peacock, the new streaming service from NBCUniversal, before its national launch on July 15. Peacock Premium is now available to Xfinity X1 and Flex customers at no extra cost. The service offers over 15,000 hours of shows and movies, and Flex customers can simply say “Peacock” into their voice remote to explore iconic shows and movies, NBC favorites, plus trending news and pop culture updated daily.

Consumers can go here to see Xfinity Flex in action and request a self-install kit if they’re an Xfinity Internet-only customer.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company with three primary businesses: Comcast Cable, NBCUniversal, and Sky. Comcast Cable is one of the United States’ largest video, high-speed internet, and phone providers to residential customers under the Xfinity brand, and also provides these services to businesses. It also provides wireless and security and automation services to residential customers under the Xfinity brand. NBCUniversal is global and operates news, entertainment and sports cable networks, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, television production operations, television station groups, Universal Pictures, and Universal Parks and Resorts. Sky is one of Europe’s leading media and entertainment companies, connecting customers to a broad range of video content through its pay television services. It also provides communications services, including residential high-speed internet, phone, and wireless services. Sky operates the Sky News broadcast network and sports and entertainment networks, produces original content, and has exclusive content rights. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

Contacts

Media:

Alexa Bonadonna



Comcast



215.221.9074



alexa_bonadonna@comcast.com