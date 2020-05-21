CORRECTING and REPLACING BroadbandTV Corp. Awarded TAG Certified Against Fraud Seal

TAG Certification Confirms BBTV’s Continued Efforts Against Digital Advertising Fraud

BROADBANDTV CORP. AWARDED TAG CERTIFIED AGAINST FRAUD SEAL

TAG Certification Confirms BBTV’s Continued Efforts Against Digital Advertising Fraud

BroadbandTV Corp. (BBTV), an enabling platform for content owners that is advancing the world through the distribution, management and monetization of content, is proud to announce that BBTV has been awarded the TAG Certified Against Fraud Seal by the Trustworthy Accountability Group (TAG).

TAG was created by the digital advertising industry to raise standards and improve coordination in the fight against ad fraud, ad piracy, and malware. TAG focuses on four core areas: eliminating fraudulent digital advertising traffic, combating malware, fighting ad-supported Internet piracy to promote brand integrity, and promoting brand safety through greater transparency.

“Reducing ad fraud requires broad collaboration across the digital advertising industry, and we’re delighted that leaders like BBTV are setting high standards for itself and its customers in protecting our supply chain,” said Mike Zaneis, CEO of TAG. “We look forward to working with BBTV to continue to raise the bar and fight the criminals who profit from ad fraud.”

According to a recent study, the 2019 IVT rate in TAG Certified channels in the United States was 88 percent lower than a blended benchmark of IVT rates from MRC accredited anti-fraud vendors.

“It’s an honour to be TAG Certified and part of a group of media and advertising companies that have met the stringent requirements designed to protect advertisers, publishers, technology providers and consumers from digital ad fraud,” comments Doug Johnson, VP Direct Sales, BroadbandTV Corp. “TAG certification confirms BBTV is continuing efforts against digital advertising fraud, and is committed to offering transparency and integrity for the company’s advertising partners.”

BBTV’s Direct Sales Team helps partners tap into one of the world’s largest digital video ecosystems. BBTV delivers end-to-end premium video advertising solutions that includes premium content, scale, vertical reach, compliant audience targeting, transparency, and brand safety. For more information visit www.bbtv.com.

About BroadbandTV

BroadbandTV (BBTV) is a media-tech company that is advancing the world through the distribution, management and monetization of content. BBTV generates tens of billions of monthly impressions, and in June 2019 it achieved 587 million unique viewers which consume 46.9 billion minutes of video content per month. BBTV is the second largest video property across the top 12 countries of the world in terms of unique viewers following only Google as of Feb 2019. BBTV provides end to end management, distribution and monetization solutions to content owners around the globe by providing innovative technology and leading services. BBTV has built proprietary VISO technologies leveraging machine learning, digital signal processing, and big data to power its ecosystem. www.bbtv.com

