EXPANSE Launches New Commercial Real Estate Virtual Tour App

The marketing platform aims to help the commercial real estate industry overcome challenges with social distancing and lower occupancy through unique virtual tour technology.

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CRE—EXPANSE, leading commercial real estate (CRE) marketing technology partner, today announced the launch of its new app “Expanse GO” for iOS and android mobile devices. This addition to EXPANSE’s technology platform illustrates the company’s initiative in building the most advanced commercial real estate marketing tool available.

With unique virtual tour technology and mixed reality solutions, EXPANSE allows leasing prospects to experience a fully immersive tour of a space without having to physically go there. As in-person meetings shift to become increasingly digital, EXPANSE is primed to become the leading CRE marketing tool. The EXPANSE mobile app provides a simple way for brokers to share property information and provide engaging tours and information remotely.

“CRE business today is challenging. With social distancing, travel restrictions and lower occupancy, competition for tenant prospects is fierce. However, one thing hasn’t changed – people are very visual, and kinesthetic,” says Eric Lamoureux, CEO of EXPANSE. “The reality is that a prospect has trouble committing to a space with just some numbers and a blueprint. Until now there hasn’t been a scalable, visual commercial marketing platform to help them ‘see’ their prospective space.”

Innovative features on EXPANSE’s platform and mobile app include:

State-of-the-art mixed reality technology. The EXPANSE mobile app includes advanced augmented reality and 3D experiences using Matterport Camera 3D showcase media. Easier and faster access to information. At the click of a button from your digital marketing sheets (or a QR code from a printed marketing sheet) people are instantly connected to the virtual tour and space details. Portfolio-wide marketing management and user tracking. REITs and large property owners can manage large portfolios of space quickly and easily and gain deep insight into digital foot traffic.

To learn more or request a demonstration, please visit EXPANSE.

About EXPANSE

Today’s commercial real estate lease marketing tools are inadequate for the marketplace. You need to deliver a quality, white-glove virtual tour of your suites and properties – quickly and affordably.

EXPANSE was created by a team of commercial real estate experts – collectively with over 60 years’ experience enabling property owners and brokers to market and close leases. It was designed and engineered around one central purpose: to foster an emotional connection between people & space.

Contacts

Eric Lamoureux



EXPANSE



info@expanseplans.com

(713) 551-4332