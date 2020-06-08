Roku Announces New Shopper Data Program; Kroger Named Launch Partner

America’s leading streaming platform plans to team up with America’s largest grocery store to build targeting & attribution tools to make TV advertising more effective

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Roku, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROKU) announced today that the company launched a new shopper data program to make TV advertising more precise and measurable for CPG marketers. Kroger Precision Marketing (KPM) plans to join the program as the launch partner to build first-to-market targeting and attribution tools for streaming TV.

A completion of the integration will give marketers access to Kroger data science for targeting and closed-loop attribution to measure campaign performance across the Roku platform, as well as tools from Roku to measure the effectiveness of linear TV built on the largest licensed TV operating system in North America.

CPG marketers are seeking advanced data solutions to make TV advertising more relevant and performance-driven. Targeting advertising can increase effectiveness and minimize ad waste while achieving the scale CPG marketers require. For instance, KPM can help marketers segment messages to high-volume category buyers, customers who occasionally buy a category, or those who buy a complementary category.

The new shopper data program will provide Kroger sales information to help marketers make smarter media buying decisions. Marketers will be able to use the program to activate advertising across hundreds of ad-supported channels on America’s No.1 streaming platform (by hours streamed according to Kantar) and to tie ad exposure directly to in-store and online sales.

KPM, the media solution from America’s largest grocery store, joins Roku’s program with data from 60 million households across nearly 2,800 Kroger stores. With streaming TV accelerating, KPM sought a market leader in OTT to bring accurate identity and viewing data founded in a direct consumer relationship. Roku delivers scale, with 39.8 million active accounts as of Q1 2020 and 13.2 billion hours streamed during Q1 2020

“We believe that all TV ads will be targeted and measurable,” said Alison Levin, Vice President of Ad Sales and Strategy, Roku. “Our new shopper data program will make it easier and more effective for CPG advertisers to shift spend to streaming and focus on value for every ad dollar spent.”

“Kroger Precision Marketing is eager to help advertisers understand exactly how their TV investment impacts sales. TV streaming brings digital-like precision to the big screen. We are excited for the opportunity to work with Roku because of its scale and direct consumer relationship,” adds Cara Pratt, Vice President of Commercial and Product Strategy, Kroger Precision Marketing.

