Virtual Bingo Parlor “LetsBingo” Debuts on Mobile Phones: Free Entertainment, Cash Prizes Bob Eubanks Hosts Live

HOLLYWOOD–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Legendary game show host Bob Eubanks, who started his career with TV game shows from the 1950s such as The Newlywed Game, will now host LetsBingo, a live Bingo game that is free to play on mobile apps, with daily cash giveaways. Games are hosted at 3 PM PT and 7 PM daily. LetsBingo is free to play because it is sponsor-supported and available on iOS, iPad, and Android.

“I brought the fun of Bingo parlors, that are no longer open due to COVID, to a mobile device,” says Rudy Rupak, creator of LetsBingo. “It took two years of development to make it as simple as download the app and start playing for daily cash prizes as Bob Eubanks and other hosts call out the Bingo numbers. The first one to click on Bingo wins.”

Eubanks says, “I love this game show on a mobile device concept. I was a pioneer when game shows first came out and I am still pioneering. I love being able to interact with my audience and give away money every day.”

LetsBingo is a game of chance but requires no entry fee and gives away cash from sponsors. Players compete to have a winning pattern arrangement for the daily grand prize cash giveaway. The 3 PM PT game with Bob Eubanks is produced by Scott Jucean from a Hollywood studio while a second show at 7 PM PT is hosted by Brian “Bingo Bubba” Switzer from his studio near Austin, Texas. The participants love the juxtaposition of Bob’s Game Show background with that of Brian’s Southern-style, appealing to a variety of players across the globe.

About Instamuse: Instamuse is a Calabasas California based Social Media game development company founded by Rudy Rupak and David Daily to create live-stream social media games. LetsBingo is their first game, with a live-stream Poker and Bridge game coming soon.

