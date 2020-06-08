Wizard Entertainment, Inc. Announces Streamed Interactive Programming With ‘Wizard World Virtual Experiences’

Wizard takes the lead in streamed interactive programming live on Twitch, Facebook and YouTube.

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#virtual–Wizard Entertainment, Inc. (OTCBB:WIZD) has emerged as the industry leader in producing and distributing streamed online programming on its own proprietary and exclusive channel allowing fans to engage with their favorite celebrities. As the first mover in this market Wizard Entertainment has established itself as the leader in producing innovative high-quality interactive streamed content.

The Wizard World Virtual Experiences streaming channel is broadcast live on Amazon’s (NASDAQ: AMZN) Twitch, Facebook (NASDAQ: FB), and Google’s (NASADQ: GOOGL) YouTube streaming platforms. The channel seamlessly connects a worldwide audience with Live Chats, recorded videos, autographs and more from motion picture celebrities, television stars, and world class athletes. The Wizard World streaming channel, which went live on March 31, has attracted a worldwide audience of viewers who have delighted in watching original content and interacting with their favorite celebrities.

Since launch of the channel, there has been exponential growth in the amount of programming produced by Wizard, sessions viewed, and sequential month to month growth of over 100%, often with multiple programming sessions scheduled in a single day. This pace is expected to increase throughout the year.

Since the launch of the programming service, which featured the cast of the hit show “Supernatural”, Wizard World Virtual Experiences has ramped-up, with live panels broadcast to hundreds of thousands of viewers, private one-on-one celebrity video chats with thousands of fans, and distribution of recorded video greetings and autographed photos, books and other items to followers of a wide cross-section of pop culture fans and affinity groups.

The formula that Wizard is employing for its streamed programming is unique because it includes original content that is delivered for viewers to watch and enjoy, but the key is a unique interactive component allowing viewers to interact with their favorite celebrities one-on-one.

New programming sessions are being added daily to Wizard’s scheduled programming allowing fans across the globe unprecedented access to communicate one-on-one with stars of their favorite franchises. Some of the most popular Wizard World Virtual Experiences to date have featured standouts from “Outlander,” “The Vampire Diaries,” “Game of Thrones,” “Teen Wolf,” “Pretty Little Liars” and more, as well as individual sessions with Hollywood greats Henry Winkler, Ed Asner and Chazz Palminteri and famed baseball heroes Wade Boggs and Dwight “Doc” Gooden.

“Streamed programming has quickly become the format that we all use to watch the entertainment that we enjoy. Wizard has taken streamed content as the point of departure for an experience that allows viewers to have direct conversations with celebrities online. The launch of Wizard World Virtual Experiences, and our entry into interactive streaming, has expanded our universe to fans around the world,” said John D. Maatta, CEO, Wizard Entertainment, Inc. “We expect to expand these offerings with an even wider selection of topics, affinity groups and fandoms, including authors, comic and art creators, musicians, sports, and other entertainment segments in addition to the current pop-culture and sports offerings.”

Fans can watch the streamed content on the Wizard Channel and can submit questions (via chat) for a 45-minute group moderated Q&A free via Twitch, Facebook and YouTube. Following the session are live paid private two-minute video opportunities with each participating celebrity. Fans may also purchase recorded video greetings as well as autographed photos and merchandise via the Wizard World Virtual website at www.wizardworldvirtual.com.

About Wizard Entertainment, Inc. (OTCBB: WIZD)

Wizard Entertainment, Inc. (www.wizardworld.com) produces comic, gaming and pop culture conventions across North America that celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, tech, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. A first-class lineup of topical programming and entertainment takes place at each event, with celebrity Q&A’s, comics-themed sessions, costume contests, movie screenings, evening parties and more. Wizard World Virtual Experiences powers a content-rich channel that provides fans with the opportunity enjoy programming and to directly connect with celebrities via a variety of video platforms. Additional initiatives may soon include an augmented touring schedule of Wizard World shows, fixed-site installations, curated e-commerce, and the production and distribution of content both in the U.S. and internationally. Fans can interact with Wizard Entertainment at www.wizardworld.com and on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and other social media services. Additionally, Wizard Entertainment owns a minority interest in Cinedigm’s ( NASDAQ:CIDM) ConTv.

The 2020 Wizard World convention schedule is available at: http://www.wizardworld.com/comiccon.

