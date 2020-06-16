IENTC Telecomunicaciones Selects VectorMax Corporation to Deliver IP Live Linear with SVOD to Support Growth in Mexico

Ushers in New Era of Software based Multicast Video

NEW YORK & QUERÉTARO, Mexico–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IENTC Telecomunicaciones, an internet and television service provider operating in the Mexican market, today announced it is launching VectorMax’s turn-key IPTV Platform as the software to support its new television product. Serving the market for more than 10 years, IENTC Telecomunicaciones’ new service augmenting its consumer offering reflects the growing shift from broadcast television to IP delivery of live linear TV.

This marks the first commercial deployment of an all software solution enabling operators to transition from broadcast to online delivery of live linear television without having to upgrade their network architecture. The software leverages $73M of R&D from teams out of MIT, IBM Labs, Bell Labs, DARPA and MPEG related projects to deliver multicast live linear as a turn-key, fully integrated, multicast software platform for cable operators, telcos, and high-speed access providers.

“Operators need to transition and support their entertainment experiences to remain relevant and competitive,” said Peter von Schlossberg, VectorMax’s President Global Product. “Our operators are searching for solutions to deliver a live linear consumer experience side-by-side with SVOD offerings from Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, Google, etc. VectorMax developed a unique software solution that capitalizes on existing infrastructure and networks to deliver high-quality live linear broadcast & other IP services.

“Transitioning to online delivery of live linear can be daunting, but VectorMax’s software platform allowed us to quickly see our consumer offering ingested and delivered in multicast by the VectorMax software. Our own branded Streaming Media Player apps on Amazon FireTV, Roku, Android STBs, Smart TVs and iOS were live within weeks. VectorMax’s ‘show-me’ sales strategy enabled us to easily determine they were the best fit to support the growing demands of our customers,” said Carlos Arguimbau, CEO of IENTC.

VectorMax’s ability to execute technological and marketing solutions with minimal disruption to our existing operations assured us that they were an important resource to navigate new market dynamics. The end product is a win-win for both IENTC and our customers,” said Arguimbau.

IENTC’s new +TV service is bolstered by a recent study from Hub Entertainment Research. The study found that the average number of television services accessed online per viewer in the US in the past 24 months reflected a rise of over 50%. That number is expected to trend globally. IENTC is also tracking the Hub findings reflecting pay-TV subscribers who have used an operator provided set-top box to watch streaming services tend to keep using it; 58% do so to access Netflix, 61% for Amazon, and 57% for Hulu.

“These findings are a key validation of providers’ efforts to aggregate streaming services as another way to create value in the set-top box and reduce cord-cutting”, said von Schlossberg.“VectorMax deployed our Platform in December which is now being expanded to a wider area of IENTC’s footprint in Mexico. Strategically, we are positioned to help cable companies and telecoms address this shift and to market new services as easily as flicking on a switch. The VectorMax Platform is slated for a roll-out to additional customers starting Q3 2020”.

About VectorMax Corporation

VectorMax’s pioneering of technologies that increase the efficiencies in delivering IP video over large scale, fully developed, and imperfect networks, solves the evolution of live linear broadcast television to on-network online delivery. The Company holds 102 worldwide patents grounded in software-based IP transport delivery technologies.

Supported with $73 million of R&D and twelve years of intensive research and development, conducted by a development team with MIT, IBM Labs, Bell Labs, DARPA & MPEG credentials, the Company delivers a complete end to end platform comprised of multiple modules designed to work together to deliver IPTV to large scale audiences over less than optimal networks within bandwidth constrained and limited infrastructure environments. The carrier requires no other third-party component to ingest, encode, manage and deliver the immersive experience that 2020 subscribers expect. Discover more at www.vectormax.com.

About IENTC Telecomunicaciones

IENTC Telecomunicaciones is a company with more than 10 years in the telecommunications industry located in the central zone of Mexico. With high-speed internet that is offered through its’ own fiber-optic network, providing best in class service and a customer experience that guarantees business is always connected. IENTC has the most advanced technology available in the market, which enables the offering of additional services such as Mobile phone, Virtual PBX, Smart Internet, and Television services among others. Discover more at ientc.com.

