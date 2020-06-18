Comcast to Host Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Comcast Corporation will host a conference call with the financial community to discuss financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). Comcast will issue a press release reporting its results earlier that morning.

The conference call will be broadcast live on Comcast’s Investor Relations website at www.cmcsa.com. Those parties interested in participating via telephone should dial (800) 263-8495 with the conference ID number 5765399.

A replay of the call will be available starting at 12:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, July 30, 2020 on the Investor Relations website or by telephone. To access the telephone replay, which will be available until Thursday, August 6, 2020 at midnight ET, please dial (855) 859-2056 and enter the conference ID number 5765399.

To automatically receive Comcast financial news by email, please visit our Investor Relations website and subscribe to Email Alerts.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company with three primary businesses: Comcast Cable, NBCUniversal, and Sky. Comcast Cable is one of the United States’ largest high-speed internet, video, and phone providers to residential customers under the Xfinity brand, and also provides these services to businesses. It also provides wireless and security and automation services to residential customers under the Xfinity brand. NBCUniversal is global and operates news, entertainment and sports cable networks, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, television production operations, television station groups, Universal Pictures, and Universal Parks and Resorts. Sky is one of Europe’s leading media and entertainment companies, connecting customers to a broad range of video content through its pay television services. It also provides communications services, including residential high-speed internet, phone, and wireless services. Sky operates the Sky News broadcast network and sports and entertainment networks, produces original content, and has exclusive content rights. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

Contacts

Investors:

Marci Ryvicker (215) 286-4781



Jane Kearns (215) 286-4794



Marc Kaplan (215) 286-6527