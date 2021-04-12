Hospital at Home Care Set to Make it Big in the United States with Strong Support from the Government

Adoption of HaH model surged eight-fold in less than six months with the availability of advanced remote monitoring and digital health solutions, finds Frost & Sullivan

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Frost & Sullivan’s recent analysis, Payment Reforms and Remote Care Delivery Technologies to Drive Future of the Hospital at Home Care Market, finds that the hospital at home (HaH) care model is gradually gaining momentum in the United States with strong support from the government. This model can extend hospital-grade care to a home setting for acute patients with conditions ranging from asthma and pneumonia to congestive heart failure. The COVID-19 outbreak has further emphasized the need for the HaH care model because it is a safe and effective care alternative for COVID-19 cases, allowing remote treatment of a large population base.

“Healthcare leaders’ opinions, as shared with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), indicate optimism for strong adoption of the HaH care model. This also is evident from data that indicates the number of health systems using the model increasing from six in November 2020 to 48 (109 hospitals) by March 2021, an eight-fold increase in less than six months,” said Kaustubh Suresh Savant, Healthcare & Life Sciences Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. “Hospitals can provide an array of services in the home setting, including diagnostics such as electrocardiograms, echocardiograms, and X-rays; treatments such as oxygen therapy, intravenous fluids, antibiotics, and other medicines; and pharmacy and skilled nursing services.”

Savant added: “Home care was largely confined to low acuity services, but the availability of advanced remote monitoring and digital health solutions such as artificial intelligence (AI), computer vision, and robotics is causing a shift. Further, remote monitoring and telehealth technologies are expected to witness a high growth rate of 35% to 40% with the major push coming from the home care segment.”

Changing reimbursement policies and the healthcare provider shortage will strongly drive the HaH care market, creating growth opportunities, including:

Analytics to help optimize variables that may affect the safety, care quality, and experience of home patients in addition to the typical clinical benefits.

to help optimize variables that may affect the safety, care quality, and experience of home patients in addition to the typical clinical benefits. Integration of electronic medical records (EMRs) with real-time remote patient monitoring profiles to allow clinicians to accurately evaluate patients’ current health status and the overall health journey for better care delivery at home.

(EMRs) with real-time remote patient monitoring profiles to allow clinicians to accurately evaluate patients’ current health status and the overall health journey for better care delivery at home. Expansion of scope to cater to additional acute care conditions at home as guidelines are updated.

conditions at home as guidelines are updated. Provision of training, education and coaching solutions for health staff and patients from a self-care perspective.

Payment Reforms and Remote Care Delivery Technologies to Drive Future of the Hospital at Home Care Market is the latest addition to Frost & Sullivan’s Healthcare & Life Sciences research and analyses available through the Frost & Sullivan Leadership Council, which helps organizations identify a continuous flow of growth opportunities to succeed in an unpredictable future.

